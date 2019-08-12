Top five moments of Pan Am 2019

We often hear the saying: “there is no dress rehearsal for a big moment.” But the 2019 Pan American Games was indeed a dress rehearsal for Doha.

Lima, Peru was extremely cold and bipolar which made me question Jamaica's prospects at the championships. Overall it was a fruitful championship as Jamaica was able to debit seventeen medals in their account; six golds, five silvers, and six bronzes. With such a generative performance it was hard to choose a top five but here we go!

Kemal's top five moments of the Pan American Games 2019:

1. Danielle Thomas- Dodd delivers.

Danielle Thomas-Dodd has been Jamaica's leading shot putter for the last six seasons. She keeps breaking Jamaica's national record season after season but in such with numbing weather conditions it seemed as if she could not have produced such a stellar performance. Thomas-Dodd threw an impressive Pan American Games and National Record 19.55 meters to take home the event. Thomas-Dodd's performance makes you now number two in the world. Which leaves me to question could Jamaica get its first women's shot put medal in Doha?

2. 'The notable discuss double'

Jamaica was gifted with two medals on Independence Day (August 6th). As Fredrick Dacers and Traves Smikle, earned gold and silver in the men's discus. Both men threw 67.68 meters (Pan American Record) and 65.02 meters respectively.

3. Surprising Shelly-Ann

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opted to run the 200 meters at these championships which left most of her fans questioning her ability. Fraser-Pryce ran an easy 22.43 seconds to break American Evelyn Ashford forty-year-old games record of 22.45 seconds. This run makes it Fraser-Pryce's first global title since the birth of her son Zyon who celebrated his second birthday to days prior to her victory.

4. Finally, Shericka did it!

National champion Shericka Jackson gained her first global title by strolling to 50.73 seconds in the women's 400 meters.

5. Goule strikes gold

Natoya Goule has been the darling of Jamaica's 800 meters over the last seven seasons. Over the years has not delivered on the world stage as expected. The national record proved herself to be victorious by winning the 800 meters in a time of 2:01.26 seconds. Goule was so delightful in winning her first global title.

-- Kemal Forde