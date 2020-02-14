UWI kickstarts 2020 carnival season with epic band launch
“My vision for UWI Carnival this year is essentially about bringing everybody together and fostering regional integration by awaking the reveling Caribbean spirit that I know is in all of us,” declared UWI Mona Cultural and Entertainment Affairs Chairperson (CEAC) Chelsea Thomas Benoit.
Chelsea, who is the first female to serve as the CEAC since the inception of the UWI Mona Guild of Students, gave her beautiful opening remarks for the UWI Carnival Band and media launch that lit up Students' Union last Saturday. The theme for this year's carnival staging is 'Crème de la Crème des Caraibes' and patrons crowded the Students' Union to see the unveiling of 18 unforeseen jaw dropping costumes. In keeping with the theme, the band launch was nothing short of Crème de la Crème.
The first models (or should I say revelers) to grace the stage were the Miss UWI Mona 2020 contestants. While they displayed great poise and earned the crowd's cheers, patrons were anxiously anticipating the costumes from their respective halls and faculties.
The most memorable bands/costumes were (in no particular order):
Rex Nettleford Hall
Being the first hall to storm the stage, they brought their 'Jasiri' (the name of their band- meaning fearless) energy. Giving us a choice between a white, almost angelic two-pieced costume or a black devilish monokini complimented by a fashionable enmeshed mouth mask, the girls were spirited, unleashing their unending soca energy.
Faculty of Science and Technology
As the MC, Marlon Musique, aptly bellowed “more meat than rice!” described in full the models for Science and Technology. Giving us a wide variety of costumes to choose from, the 'heavy' models put on a fantastic show while showcasing their costumes. Better brace yourselves when Sci-tech girls back it up…
Irvine Hall
In their Emerald City themed costumes, the gems from Irvine hall lit up the stage with their bright green pieces. My heart goes out to the model who slipped but caught her balance just in time (due to the oil spill onstage). Nevertheless, she showcased unmatched talent splitting in the middle of the stage (in her heels). If you think you can do just that, better stop by Irvine Hall for package deals.
AZ Preston Hall with WJC
The Western Jamaica Campus chairman tore down the stage with his vibrant presence. If the Guild got vibe, what say you? The mix with Preston and WJC was a masterpiece. Preston girls were dolled in teal costumes and kept the crowd on our heels as we anxiously awaited their next move. No band could have ended better than using their bodies to form a BMX bike. Let's hope our bodies are ready for the carnival sport coming to us this season.
Words will never be enough to capture the events of UWI Carnival Band and Media Launch 2020. But if you thought the launch was all you missed, you missed more, because the after party was an epic teaser, introducing us to what's in store. Brush1 Chromatic always serves the crowd the right dosage of carnival mixed with a little Dancehall.
“This year we will be promoting that whole Caribbean vibe; One Caribbean family and everyone in the Caribbean coming together.” Thomas Benoit expressed. “This is very important to me, especially as a regional student who has lived here for the past four years. I saw it important as the Cultural and Entertainment Affairs Chairwoman to really bring forth that sort of one family, one Caribbean family vibe.”
Here's the series of events for UWI Carnival:
March 12- Carnival Launch Party (Location: The field adjacent to Leslie Robinson Hall)
March 13- Jouvert (UWI Sandpit)
March 14- Ring Road
March 14- D'After Mas (The field adjacent to Leslie Robinson Hall)
March 15- Beach Fete (Sugarman's Beach)
April 2- Surprise!
It's the Crème de la Crème des Caraibes. Are you ready to play mas?
--Akeelia Richards
