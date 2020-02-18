Wait...am I nomophobic?

Cellphones can be referred to as necessities in the world today. Being without a cellphone nowadays is like restaurants having no food.



Cellphones allow for persons to stay connected and store memories, alongside their many other incredible functions.



Despite the first phone being made in 1973, the improvement in technology has allowed for the fairly rapid advancement in cellphone technology. Since the initial availability of the very first cellphones, many persons have incorporated them into their daily lives. Should they do this? Should we do this? Well, that's a whole other article.



Also called no-mobile-phobia, nomophobia is the fear of being without one's cellphone. This is a psychological condition that was created during a 2010 study by the UK Post Office according to Psychology Today.



When you feel like you're on the verge of a panic attack just because you can't find your phone, your battery is dead or you just have no signal, you're highly likely to be nomophobic.



Any stats?



According to Treadhunter, 66% of population shows signs of nomophobia. Further data from the Huffington Post stated that 71% usually sleep with or near their smartphone.



What this means is that majority of the population can't survive without their cellphone(s).



If you've just now realized you have a problem, you're next question is probably how do you overcome it. According to ChargeitSpot, persons with nomophobia can do the following:



1. Turn off phone at night

2. Get an alarm clock

3. Turn off notifications

4. Go phone free when socializing





But...is it bad?



We are in the digital age, we can do almost, if not , everything with our devices. However, it can have its pros and cons.



Smartphones helps us to get information very fast, helps to communicate and to keep track about what's going on in the world.



On the flip side, it can be distracting, it can reduce self confidence and can be very addictive by preventing the execution of important tasks.



In essence, your phone can both help and harm you. It just depends on YOU and if you let it happen.



If you believe you're glued to your phone, then it may be in your best interest to take some action by following the aforementioned steps. It's possible to take it a step further by taking a break and locking up your phone for a while.

-- Akkeem Polack