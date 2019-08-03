In case you didn't know, we are all gossip girls! The hit series, Gossip Girl, televised on the CW network for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 will be having not a remake but a continuation.

I don't know about you but I read that in Kristen Bell's voice (the voice of “Gossip Girl”), because once you have watched Gossip Girl, that voice never loses its place in your heart. As she often says, you know you love me, xoxo…

But more importantly, this is the news, Gossip Girl is back and perhaps not everyone is pleased. To some persons' disappointment, Gossip Girl will have a new cast. I am all for it regardless of the new characters. Imagine grownups still being stalked by a blogger - mhmm not my cup of tea.

According to Executive Producer, Josh Schwartz, “There aren't, like, new actors playing Serena and Blair. It's not a remake. It's a continuation of that world.” As such, they will introduce a fresh set of Manhattan's Upper East Siders and this time we don't have to wait until the end of the series to know who is Gossip Girl. Gossip Girl is everyone. How exactly will that be mysterious since Gossip Girl is everyone? We would just have to wait and see. Already 10 episodes have been ordered and should be aired in 2020.

It is expected that the continuation will display the extent to which social media and the landscape of New York has changed over the years. With everyone being Gossip Girl, it will highlight how we are all purveyors of our own selves on these social media platforms. Perhaps this will send a timely message to this new generation that social media can control your lives if you allow it to.

I will surely miss the twisted love affair between Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf, the frenemy of a relationship between Blair and Serena, and Dan Humphrey, the outsider playing on the inside.

But, as they say, all good things must come to an end. And I oops- this time its continuing. You know you love me, xoxo- Gossip Girl

-- Akeelia Richards