Welcome to High School! 15 MORE Tips for Incoming High School Freshers

Positive responses from the first fifteen tips have greatly helped a lot of new high school students across the island— and even some current ones. With these responses, requests for EVEN MORE tips from students, parents and even teachers came in. Who would have thought?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So to satisfy the readers' need for solid guidance, here are 15 MORE rules to help you navigate through High School.

“PRO (Professional) tips” included

1. Less Subjects = More Stress.

As you advance throughout the five or seven years, you will begin take subjects according to your interests and intended career paths, which fit the CXC syllabus. The content and work intensity will increase as a result of this specialisation.

2. Procrastination will be End of You.

Waiting until the very last minute to get work done (academic or otherwise) results in unnecessary obstacles, mediocrity and sometimes incompletion. Do. Not. Do. It!

3. Use the Bins.

Make sure to always dispose of your garbage properly— whether it be via bins or just carrying it in your book bag until you're home. A clean environment is a healthy environment and one that is conducive to learning. Don't be nasty!

4. P.E. is Important.

No matter how fit or unfit you are, or how athletic, please use this precious time called 'Physical Education' to learn and also to unwind and air out all of your pent-up up energy. Never underestimate the power of P.E!

5. Capitalize on Easy Street.

If you find a particular class easy, don't neglect it. Do every assignment you get from that teacher and treat your G.P.A. to the fine wine it so richly deserves, in other words, let your GPA thrive.

6. Everyone is Equal.

No matter race or creed, where you come from, how you look, or how you identify: everyone has an equal chance to be great and succeed. Develop your confidence and cut your piece of the pie!

7. School Rules are Weird.

“Not all laws are good laws”— similarly, not all rules are good rules. Following the institution's policies are a key part of you being a part of your school community, but some of the rules are honestly just dumb. If you and your peers have a problem with particular rules, don't be a rebel and defy. Do your research and find out the purpose of the rule, seek out alternatives that are suitable for all parties involved (staff and students), and go up the proper channels until it is addressed. Use the strength of your parents through your PTA if you need to. Without students, there is no school— be an active part of positive change in your school. Be warned, you will not always succeed, as some rules are unavoidable consequences of student actions so you have to be responsible and check your peers when they slip up. Study and know your school's handbook— know your responsibilities and your rights!

PRO tips: Join the Nation Secondary Students' Council to get more insight into school government.

8. Master the Computer.

Learn how to use productivity tools such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, Publisher and Access as efficiently as possible! Learn how to type on the keyboard efficiently! Learn how to properly use the Internet to do research— a lot of us have never clicked page 2 on our Google Search results and it shows. Mastering your computer will make your academic experience a lot easier.

PRO tips: Create a professional email for school related activity. Dedicate some space on you phones and tablets to helpful apps that will help you with your learning and assignments.

9. Save. Your. Work.

Computers are usually reliable, but not always. Save your work every 20 minutes when doing it. Make sure you save all your files on both your flash drive and your computer because you never know which one will break, get stolen or stop working for no apparent reason, when you need it the most.

PRO tip: Email all your assignments to yourself when you've completed them.

10. Know the 'Invisible' People.

The ancillary workers, janitors, office clerks, grounds men, security guards, lab technicians and librarians are real people who provide daily services to you and ensure your well-being. The LEAST you can do is know their names (Mr., Mrs., Ms. John/ Jane Doe), and respectfully bid them a “thank you”, “good morning/ good afternoon” and an “I'm sorry” where appropriate. You never know when they might be able to give you additional help or solve a problem for you. Please to always remember: they are NOT your servants!

PRO tip: “Humble calf suck di most milk.”

11. Be Wise: Organise!

It is REALLY not that hard to stay organised. As it relates to school: printed schedules, phone 'apps, To-Do books (already mentioned) and binder folders are the way to go. Get and carry around a folder/binder with multiple storage compartments and zippers. Store all your important papers, documents and even folder leaves in there, so you don't have to risk them getting crushed, dirty or lost. When a semester is finished, create free space in the folder by storing all your important papers in a file jacket that you'll keep at home.

PRO tip: Try to purchase a unique-looking folder or decorate your plain one.

12. Everyone isn't Nice.

This is a life tip: Regardless of who you are, not everyone is going to be nice and friendly to you. Some are blatantly mean and some just don't value you. The truth is, be it adult or peer, you should not feel entitled to anyone's space or energy— that truth also applies to you, as you shouldn't let everyone have access to your space or energy. That being said, you might have to interact with these people once in a while so the best you both can do is keep it professional and cordial at all times and not cross unnecessary boundaries. Only make someone's interaction with you a problem if they are rude, if you are physically assaulted or if it impedes your work or physical movement (within your right) in any way— report them!

13. Be Intimate with your Work.

Do all your assignments to the best of your ability and always try to learn something from them. Ask teachers for necessary help if you need it because that is their job. Enquire about your grades when you do assignments, and ask the teachers which areas you fell down on and let them help you to improve. Your top priority in school is to learn and don't forget that!

PRO tip: If you feel like a teacher is not taking you or your grades or your class seriously, you can: Confront them about it with your classmates; Speak to their supervisors; Ask for a transfer to another class, etc. Never settle!

14. Feed the Photocopy-Cat.

In large institutions like high schools, records and important documentation (physical or digital) always carry a risk of being lost or destroyed. This can be a problem to you when it's time to prove payment of an item or service, access personal documents, or be considered when particular processes are being administered for groups of student of which you are a part of. You and your parents should photocopy every letter, receipt and document you receive from your school and keep them in a safe folder should there come a day when they are needed.

15. Celebrate and or Respect Differences.

This is the last tip so it will be the longest and maybe the most important one: Respect and celebrate differences in others. Remember where you are. Remember there is a great number of you in the school or class or club. Each of you have your own mind, own lived experiences, own upbringings, own beliefs, own shortcoming, own tragedies, own talents and your own identities— all of which are valid. Taking the time to learn about each other and helping others learn about themselves and what they are capable of is the most important favor you can do for humanity. Creating toxic spaces filled with enemies and hatred does more harm to everyone in the long run, so try your best not to do that and simply treat others how you would truly want to be treated. Never forget that other people, are people too!

To accomplish this progressive unity and peace, it will require you to re-examine, unlearn and unpack a lot of unhealthy beliefs, habits and ideas that have been taught to you by the media, your peers, your parents, and even yourself. It will also require you to actively learn more about the world you live in. This is true maturation. Be on a constant mission to GROW, not just as a student, but as a person!

-- Kiseon Thompson