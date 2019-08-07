It has been said that when 'Merica sneeze, wi ketch cold, and truer words one may be hard pressed to find.

Owing to a combination of factors, for better or for worse, our little tropical haven we call home is often greatly impacted by whatever the US goes through. In part because of proximity; in part because of the US' position as a global superpower and world leader; owing to America's pervasive media; because of our history of emigrating to the US; and influenced as well by our history of accepting US aid, when 'Merica sneeze, wi almost guarantee fi ketch cold.

Now, aside from losing parts of our national identity or specialness as a people, not passing on important traditional stories, skills or values with as much gusto as we once did, and ultimately morphing into a generic slightly off-brand version of the world's strongest influencers - America and Americans - (which may unfortunately be an unavoidable eventual side-effect of globalisation), something more sinister may be at play. Something so sinister it may even rival a loss of sovereignty and national determination.

From slang to dance moves, social justice movements and hashtags, to norms, values and ideals, law and policy, and leadership styles – if America has it, we want it, even if we shouldn't. And even when we don't all want it, collectively we're seemingly powerless to its occurrence. We've seen it. With a charismatic, eloquent leader in the White House our leader is (or is likely to appear) charismatic, likeable and biddable. But with a bumbling, uncharismatic character occupying top spot, our leader takes cues and is (or seemingly becomes) selective in media access, exercises Twitter fingers in a major way and pays lip service to pressing issues like crime and violence, and climate change.

Now, more than ever, Jamaica is overdue on waddling away from mama frock tail. We're 57 now. Wi cya move like jackass and follow cane bump guh down a pound.

We need a flu shot. A$AP.