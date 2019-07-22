Why Alisson Becker should be considered for the Ballon d'Or
Alisson copped yet another trophy this summer as he helped Brazil get their first Copa America title since 2007. Alisson kept five clean sheets out of six matches. He definitely didn't disappoint his home fans, even in the penalty shootout. Not only did he win the Copa America trophy but he was awarded the Golden Glove.
What more does a keeper need to do to get some love?
Alisson was awarded three Golden Gloves this year and helped his team to cop one trophy each. He has been reliable and produced so many clean sheets and saves. He had a great season and was definitely worth his record breaking transfer fee which made him the world's most expensive goalie. I hope he is considered for football's highest honour for 2019.
-- Trevann Hamilton
