Why Alisson Becker should be considered for the Ballon d'Or

Alisson Becker, Brazil's and Liverpool's goal keeper, has had a fantastic season but no one seems to care.

Unfortunately, it's not unusual for defenders and goalkeepers to get left out in conversations for best overall player for the year, however, if they did a bad job people would definitely remember that - just ask David De Gea, who, after a disastrous World Cup campaign for Spain and an arguably worse season for Manchester United, he's definitely fallen from glory. Just the season before he was often touted to be the best goalkeeper in the world but even then he was barely consider for awards at the highest level. Anyways, let's examine what Alisson Becker did to deserve all this praise.

Alisson for the Premier League

As you already know, Liverpool, after having a fantastic season, didn't end up winning the Premier League. Liverpool finished second, only losing one match, but unfortunately didn't hold on to the number one spot when they had the chance. Alisson helped to give Liverpool a fighting chance. He kept 21 clean sheets, which means he has a clean sheet percentage of 55 per cent. In addition to that, he has also gotten the Golden Glove for the English Premier Leauge. Alisson also made 76 saves, and was only directly responsible for three of the goals Liverpool conceded.

Let's compare him to Ederson, Manchester City's goalie (who is also Brazil's goalie). Ederson had a clean sheet percentage of 53 per cent and kept 20 clean sheets. He was barely edged out by Alisson for the Golden Glove. Even though Ederson won the league, he also conceded more goals (23) than Alisson (19). He made less saves than Alisson, recording 58 saves, but none of the goals Manchester City conceded were because of his error.

Alisson for Champions League

Alisson has been instrumental in making sure Liverpool didn't have a trophyless season. He copped the 2019 Champions League trophy with Liverpool, also winning the Golden Glove for this competition. He kept six clean sheets out of 13 matches, including the final. Alisson was a very new addition to Liverpool's Champions League team for this year and a refreshing change to Karius, who Liverpool shipped away to Turkey after his embarrassing goalkeeping in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Alisson for Copa America

Alisson copped yet another trophy this summer as he helped Brazil get their first Copa America title since 2007. Alisson kept five clean sheets out of six matches. He definitely didn't disappoint his home fans, even in the penalty shootout. Not only did he win the Copa America trophy but he was awarded the Golden Glove.



What more does a keeper need to do to get some love? Alisson was awarded three Golden Gloves this year and helped his team to cop one trophy each. He has been reliable and produced so many clean sheets and saves. He had a great season and was definitely worth his record breaking transfer fee which made him the world's most expensive goalie. I hope he is considered for football's highest honour for 2019.

-- Trevann Hamilton