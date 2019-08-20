Williams dethrones Harrison, McLeod and Blake victorious, Miller-Uibo shakes things up: Highlights from Birmingham Diamond League

The Birmingham Diamond League or Muller Grand Prix has always been an event for world-class performances, and this year was no different.

On the main course was the women's 100 meter hurdles with world record holder Kendra 'Keni' Harrison and world leader Danielle 'Ants' Williams. The event was shaping up to be the most nail-biting of the meet with Harrison being the favourite. But the world leader Williams handed Harrison her first defeat of the season in an easy 12.46 seconds, equaling Harrison's meet record that was set in 2016.

The men's 110 meters hurdles was a walk in the park for reigning World and Olympic Champion Omar McLeod. McLeod crossed the line in 13.21 seconds, ahead of America's Freddie Crittenden and China's Xie Wejun who ran 13.31 (season's best) and 13.43 seconds respectively.

The men's 100 meters was shaping up to be the hottest race of the meet until world leader, American Christian Coleman pulled out. The event was won by 2011 World Champion Yohan Blake in a tight 10.07 seconds, over Great Britain's Adam Gemili and American Michael Rodgers who ran 10.07 and 10.09 seconds respectively.

Akeem Bloomfield continued his winning streak by winning the men's 400 meters in 45.04 seconds ahead of America's Obi Ibgokwe and Great Britain's Mathew Hudson-Smith who ran 45.53 and 45.55 seconds (season's best) respectively.

The show came to a close with women's 200 meters. The Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo was able to hold off Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win 22.24 seconds.

Overall, it was an exciting Sunday in Birmingham for Jamaica and we look forward to continuing our road to the finals this Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Paris.

--Kemal Forde