Working for free is a Privilege: My View on Unpaid Internships and How to Work Around them

At one point or another, you may be faced with an opportunity to intern at a business and then hear the news that you won't be financially compensated. Should you take the opportunity?

The answer to that is totally up to you even though the general consensus among people, especially business owners is that you should take the opportunity. Of course business owners would want you to work for free for them. Who is going to refuse free labour? Don't let them guilt trip you. Here are some things to consider before you make a decision:

1. Can you afford it?

Being able to work for free is a privilege. Let's face it, not all of us can get buy lunch and pay money for transportation and not receive any monetary value in return. It's simply not realistic. This is especially true because a lot of us would need our parents to give us this money and sometimes, some parents just simply cannot afford it. Among the many reasons parents may not be able to afford things, back to school expenses are usually breathing down their necks in the summer. Ask the person offering the internship if they can give a stipend for transportation, food or both. This way even if you can't get a salary, you can at least afford to eat and travel to and from work. If they refuse and you simply cannot afford it, pass on the opportunity and find something that can compensate you. On the other hand, if you and your parents/caregivers can afford it, go ahead. People love to say these internships are preparing you for the real world, well in the real world people get paid for their labour.

2. Is the experience worth it?

It's important that you and the person hiring you are clear on what is expected of each other. You're expected to complete tasks and they're expected to provide a learning environment to support your growth. Many people have taken internships and were promised to be taught important things in their fields. In reality, they were assigned arbitrary tasks such as filing, fetching coffee or sometimes they were left with little engagement and nothing to do. Make sure the experience will actually be worth your while, if it's not, don't be afraid to simply say no.

3. Are you able to work remotely or have a more flexible agreement?

Ask if your employer will lessen your financial burden by allowing you to work from home some days out of the week. Honestly, a lot of the work done can be done at home however Jamaican companies aren't always willing and open to change. I've done an unpaid internship for 10 weeks completely from home and it was rewarding. At the time, I got experience writing longer more researched articles as well as a by line (my name appeared with the article published). These articles are still up on the website and I've added them to my portfolio. Therefore, I can show them to prospective employers to demonstrate my skill. While I didn't earn any money, I also didn't spend any money. I could have written these articles any time of day as long as I got it to the editor before the deadline. If I was offered to do 10 weeks of unpaid labour that involved me paying bus/taxi fare and either buying grocery to make lunch or buying lunch, I would have had to pass on the opportunity. The cost would have been to high to incur for me personally. The point was, if it's something you really want to do but the financial aspect of it is getting in the way, negotiate and if they won't listen, pass on it.