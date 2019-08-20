Young, Wild and Free: Can teens really handle committed relationships?

TEENS and adults alike all aspire to have 'the relationship goals' being posted on Instagram, whether by celebrities (excluding Miley and Liam of course) or by their friends. We want to celebrate anniversaries or at least 'monthyversaries' or better yet, take a 'bae-cay', so that we too can pose and look good for "The Gram". However at such a young age, should we really be committed to intimate relationships?

Clearly, our parents would shout “Go tek up ur book pickney, u nuh ready fi nuh relationship”. But we've all tested the waters a little bit. For some of us, it lasted a year or two, for others it fizzled out after couple months. So what's the point? Is it really worth it?

The truth is we are all innately wired to be attracted to people, but that doesn't necessarily mean we definitely need to be in relationships.

While self-love is the 'new' accepted form of love in this era, nothing can truly replace the love from a significant other (or so they say), but at such a young age, why should we be tied down to a relationship? We should be young and free.

Don't get me wrong, now...

To be young and free doesn't suggest a carefree life. It doesn't mean I am going to be promiscuous; it just means I will not stay in a burdensome relationship. I will not stay in a relationship simply because I want it to be said that I am in a long term relationship.

While there are perks of finding young love, there is also a high possibility that you will outgrow each other. After Miley and Liam's recent split, Miley has already released a new song entitled 'Slide Away', where she says “Move on we're not 17… I'm not who I used to be". It may sound a little harsh but it's the sad truth. Most times young couples outgrow each other. For the few who survive, kudos to you and your fairy tale!

The reality is that for most of us, our parents are actually right. Some of us simply cannot manage school and the stresses of life, along with a relationship. The quicker you admit this to yourself, the better you will be. Hopefully someday you will learn to strike a balance between the two. But until then I'd say just relax mi fren', relationship thing is definitely not for you...yet.

To all those who are happily in love, congrats! But if you ever feel tied down by a relationship, just end it. It's not like you've actually tied the knot. Life is for living. So go on adventures, meet new people, and live a little.

You don't need to be in a long term relationship.

--Akeelia Richards