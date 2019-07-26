London Diamond League Highlights

The London Diamond League or the Muller Anniversary Games is known as one of the most fruitful meets of the athletics calendar. It was held from July 20, 2019, to July 21, 2019.

The meet saw dazzling Danielle Williams run an unexpected personal best of 12.41 seconds in the heats of the women's 100 meters hurdles. Williams later returned to win the final in a super world-leading, national record and personal best of 12.32 seconds. This performance left Jamaicans at home and abroad speechless, wondering whether the Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association (JAA) could or would consider Williams for the team. Williams' only hope to get herself on the team is by winning the Diamond League. Sigh, the Danielle dilemma continues.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce put on a show as she anchored Jamaica's 4*100 meters relay team with a comeback dip for them to win in a tight 42.29 seconds, with Great Britain second in 42.30 seconds and China third in 42.71 seconds. Fraser-Pryce's comeback is being described as one of the greatest in history. Additionally, Fraser-Pryce sped to an easy win of 10.78 seconds in the 100 meters, making her the only woman to go sub 10.8 seconds fourteen times.

The women's 400 meter hurdles saw reigning national champion Rushell Clayton running a swift personal best of 54.16 seconds to win in a world-class field. The men's 400 meters was the 'Auburn men' Akeem Bloomfield and Nathon Allen running season's best times of 44.40 and 44.85 seconds to cross the line in first and third respectively. This makes me wonder why Bloomfield didn't run the 400 meters at National Trials?

Overall it was a fun weekend in London as many Jamaicans were able to gain top-three finishes. Some of who include: Elaine Thompson, Shericka Jackson, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Fredrick Dacers, Yohan Blake, Omar McLeod and Tajay Gayle .

Jamaica looks forward to continuing its quest for diamond in Birmingham on August 18, 2019.

-- Kemal Forde