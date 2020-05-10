Bigger than Brogad alone

Oyez! Oyez! Oyez! Partisan hacks and sycophants, slay me not for my divergent views. Instead, accept as simple truth: Just as how our beloved prime minister, Andrew “Brogad” Holness, could not single-handedly fix pre-COVID-19 Jamaica, he certainly cannot single-handedly fix post-COVID-19 Jamaica — however omniscient and omnipotent he may appear to some.

Acknowledging this does not discharge the prime minister from using the full and awesome power, authority, and influence that come with his office to do all he and his Administration can do to deliver the best outcomes for Jamaica.

So far, and like his predecessors, Andrew has acquitted himself fairly well, and has taken on the mantle of leadership with dexterity, seriousness, diligence and empathy. With all that said, nothing is ever perfect in leadership. For that reason and more any leader who concedes mistakes — if even privately — and works to correct them publicly is the leader who history will most likely recognise and record as a successful leader.

Leadership, in its broad or narrow form, cannot successfully thrive in a vacuum; it requires a nutritious blend of constituents, confidants and comrades — oh, yes, comrades.

The prime minister already knows that leadership is no cake walk; even the mercurial, self-acclaimed genius Donald Trump recognises that leading a country and managing the political economy require different skills from those necessary to run a private company. A former prime minister rightly confessed how alone he felt at various stages of his tenure and how the decision-making process inflicted darts of loneliness. In such context, therefore, it is not odd for us to ask divine guidance and wisdom for our leaders; it is a worthwhile endeavour.

For, whilst the original source of “Heavy is the head that wears the crown” is not known, William Shakespeare used it in his play, King Henry IV. He wrote, “Deny it to a king? Then happy low, lie down! Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown...” In Part 2, Act III, King Henry IV says these lines to express how tough his duty of kingship is, and how difficult it is to take such a serious responsibility which constantly worries him.

Holness is no king. We do not have those arrangements in Jamaica — thank God — but he is also a father and husband, which makes it more challenging for him. Heavy is the crown since leaders can influence people to do the right things — think Hugh Shearer, Michael Manley — and they in turn can also make people do wrong things —think Adolf Hitler.

The world in general, but Jamaica in particular, is at a moment of destiny. We find ourselves at a crucial intersection of hope and despair. We are at a moment when leaders and followers must weigh the opportunities and threats that the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic presents. Yet, the new and ensuing realities require more than just us struggling with trying to understand how to manage the overwhelming health and economic preponderance COVID-19 has placed on our collective shoulders and necks.

The pivot from handing out care packages to helping people to begin to produce enough for their own subsistence has to begin in earnest. We have to find ways to link fishmongers in Port Henderson with GraceKennedy; scallion, thyme, garlic, and ginger producers in St Elizabeth with Lasco, etc. We have to start to repurpose and retrofit Factories Corporation of Jamaica's (FCJ) facilities to begin mass production of excess farm produce. The Government might have to take temporary ownership of these production facilities in the interim, then sell them back to the workers, but something revolutionary must begin to happen. And, the sooner, the better.

Like his Caricom and international compatriots, and quite reminiscent of the Jamaican financial sector meltdown of the 1990s and the 2011 near-economic Armageddon when the country's economy began to fold under the burdensome aftermath of the 2008 US financial collapse, the prime minister does not have an easy task. He has to strike a balance between limiting the economic fallout that is bound to ratchet up as tourism and its linkage industries — as well as retail, restaurants, business process outsourcing (BPO), bauxite, and alumina sectors — all take a mighty fall, and the grim task of counting the loss of human life that could come with prematurely relaxing the national “stay-at-home” and curfew rules.

It is not easy for him to reconcile between satisfying the calls from the growing large number of unemployed people, who hitherto COVID-19 were living hand to mouth and barely made ends meet, vis-à-vis the howls from small business operators for financial bailout. These are tough cost versus benefit determinations for any leader to make, but make them they must.

Truth be told, anywhere the Government turns “macca is certain to juck it”. Jamaica's economic recovery, which stated circa 2015, has not resulted in significant economic growth (0.60 per cent) at the end of 2019 fiscal year; however, pre-COVID employment numbers were impressive with unemployment hovering around 7.8 per cent, and the debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio projection for the end of this fiscal year was 90.2 per cent. Still, wage growth has been stagnant and continues to be anaemic; income inequality remains painful, but widening; productivity levels are low; export earnings weak, while the import bill and trade balances leave much to be desired —a luta continua as we approach a national reset.

The exact context slips my mind at this moment, but there is a particular set of instructions in an industrial operations policy book that says, inter alia, “…When the load is too heavy seek help…” This is the opportune time for Holness to seek help, outside of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. It is also within that framework, but with full acknowledgement of the restrictions our constitutional-style Westminster model of parliamentary democracy creates, that we must begin to adjust our thinking to accommodate the possibility of limited periods of coalition government. This is more pertinent now than ever, given the international disaster, economic crisis, and health emergency COVID-19 has created. We need “all hands on deck”, and the best way to achieve this is through a national strategy that rests on consensus thinking and actions.

The new reality necessitates some struggles, especially as we move from being an import-dependent country to becoming a net consumer and exporter of locally grown, processed and manufactured food and other goods. The pains of the struggle will be less if we work together for the greater good. Hence, speaking with one voice, and with both political fractions presenting a united front would be the greatest confirmation that we are all in this together.

Regardless of what some may say about our inclination to be “ungovernable”, Jamaicans usually step up to the plate when asked to; they just need the leadership. We — the people — know how to dig deep within our collective reservoirs of goodwill, innovation, matched by our indomitable spirit to find our own Jamaican exceptionalism that has always served us well in accomplishing anything we put our minds to achieve.

The message of self-reliance and of eating what we grow will require marketing involvement from the entire political directorate as the country goes through a massive switch in cultural habits and adjusts taste buds from “foreign taste” to local taste. This will require much cajoling!

We know there are constitutional hurdles we must overcome. After all, the Jamaican Parliament is bicameral, but the legislature is empowered by the constitution to amend existing laws and enact new ones. The Opposition has to become more than just watchdogs. As far as the role of the Opposition in the Westminster system is concerned, its primary role and responsibility — besides being the Government-in-waiting — is to keeping a check and balance on the activities of the Government. We have to find ways to convert this largely administrative role into something more meaningful and transformational. The switch from being a mere “after-the-fact auditor” to becoming a facilitator of good standing would be a giant leap forward. I cannot honestly disagree that we can be guided by the errors of the past; however, we must also govern in ways that are smart and forward-looking.

The late Edward Seaga was wont to highlight, and recite ad nauseam, the “oppose, oppose, oppose” mantra as if it was an indispensable feature for an effective parliamentary Opposition. Seaga did so mostly as justification for his decision not to cooperate with the Government as he felt he was always right. So, why under the sun, moon, and stars am I bringing this up when, by all measure, the current Opposition is anything but rambunctious? The mention is to underscore the urgent need for an 'all-inclusive', nationalistic approach to solving our problems. The Opposition is sine qua non to this process from a social capital and reliability perspective.

Inseparable from the myriad other competing priorities and obdurate challenges that beset us, garnering national consensus around the best approaches to fix Jamaica remains a 'centre of gravity' absolute around which everything else revolves.

There are many things to fix and, while we cannot fix everything in one fell swoop, we can certainly do small but bold pieces concurrently. Walking and chewing gum is not new to Jamaicans, as many juggle many jobs as they “tu'n hand mek fashion” to provide for themselves and their families.

Fixing Jamaica requires and will continue to depend on genuine and long-lasting bipartisanship — thanks to columnist Mark Ricketts for his consistency in advocating such. It is bipartisanship that is dissimilar to the type of kumbayas we often see at funerals or State functions at which political adversaries occasionally imbibe, give 'laughs for pea soup', smoke cigars, shake hands, and/or pat each other on the shoulder. Bipartisanship, in this context, is the type of unity of purpose that could lead to, and result in reliable consensus and action on solving critical national issues that would redound to the benefit of all citizens without regard to political inclination, colour, creed, or social and economic stratification.

Understandably, therefore, it was very disheartening for the prime minister to exclude the Opposition from the many COVID-19 task force he recently announced. Mr Prime Minister, I agree with you in theory about avoiding “talking shops” when action is what is needed. Nevertheless, your Government may well have to depend on moral suasion to get a larger cohort of the population to become adherents of the COVID-19 containment and other mitigation strategies your Administration has implemented. The Opposition, though the minority party in Parliament, continues to carry massive sway, so it can galvanise lasting support for post-COVID-19 initiatives.

We need strong bipartisanship that is as obvious as it is effective in getting one national message across to citizens at every level of the society that could cause them to believe that their sacrifices will not be squandered on the premise of foolish and bitter divide. The spirit and flavour of true bipartisanship should follow the impressive show of philanthropy and good corporate citizenship currently being displayed across the length and breadth of Jamaica.

Speaking of which, those who know me well also know that I do not have to (nor do I) sing for my supper. Hence, and unsurprisingly, this column wishes to thank Gordon “Butch” Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts International, for the very significant $31.5-million contribution ($500,000 to each of the 63 Members of Parliament) to assist those in need as a result of COVID-19. This is not the first time that Stewart (or his company) has given back substantially to Jamaica. He not only launched the 'Save the Dollar Initiative', but he also funded it at a time of dire foreign exchange shortage. Stewart took an unusual step and announced on April 14, 1992 that he would help to crush the tentacles of the black market by pumping US$1 million a week into the official foreign exchange market at below prevailing rates to help halt the slide of the dollar. He followed through — all this while P J Patterson was prime minister. And, while assessments of the effectiveness of his action were mixed, his singular action had a positive psychological impact on the market.

There, you see, great leaders are not great because of the great things they do. Great leaders are great because of the great things they cause other people to do. Similarly, transformational leaders are not transformational leaders by the transformational things they do, but rather by the positive transformation they cause their followers and others alike to make. Achieving greatness usually requires transformation — a process that does not always come easy because it requires honest introspection, creativity, adaptability, skilful risk assessment, balance, grit, and, of course, enabling conditions.

