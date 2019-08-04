Clergy sex abuse

If you have never felt a strong pull to sexual intercourse, you are abnormal, too old too young or too lie [untruthful] — Plain Talk on Sex, Chisholm

Late last year Maverley Gospel Hall invited me to do a session on the topic of this article. Very early in the session I strengthened my CD opener and substituted sexual immorality for sexual intercourse. Below is an edited version of what I shared.

Registering a desire for sexual intercourse as a Christian is not evidence that you are either 'old' man or no longer 'new' man, but that you are simply human.

The Church, in far too many places, has been too shy in dealing with sexual issues up front in worship gatherings. Yes, I mean in Sabbath and Sunday morning services, not just in midweek or special meetings when so few are in attendance.

The pervasive reality of a feeling for sexual intercourse itself opens the possibility/reality of struggles with sexual immorality, which means that the Church cannot avoid teaching on sex and sexuality because sexual desires affect everybody — church members as well as those who need to be in the Church.

Let us quickly clarify the term sexuality. For me (I'm no psychologist), there are three things involved in the concept of sexuality — sexual identity, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Sexual identity relates to one's genetic make-up, the particular combination of X and Y chromosomes. The genes of our being and hormones (the relative presence or absence of them) determine how masculine or feminine we appear physically and influence the intensity of our sexual desire.

Gender identity relates to the inner sense or picture we have of ourselves as male or female and is largely determined by social and psychological forces. Gender identity is formed usually during infancy and childhood.

There is also the reality that some persons are described as gender non-conforming. These individuals don't accept the traditional binary gender-typing based on physiology, and so we have the LGBT community (ie the community of lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgender persons and at times one may read or hear about the LGBTQ or LGBTI or even LGBTA grouping, where the Q (questioning) or I (intersex) or the A (asexual) are species or subsets of transgender).

So then, to put this in the form of an equation: sexuality = sexual identity + gender identity + sexual orientation. Put differently, and less precisely, your sexuality involves who you are sexually, who you feel like sexually, and who/what you feel for sexually.

It should help as well to look at the most popular sexual orientations. [I then looked at the five basic ones: heterosexuality, homosexuality, bisexuality, bestiality and asexuality.]

Let me say some more here because some church folk are too conservative and 'spiritual' to face the issues squarely.

We must be clear in our minds that God made us as psycho-sexual creatures. So in the perfection of Eden, Adam and Eve came from the hand of God with sex organs and with erogenous zones and with the capacity to desire and feel for sexual intercourse. So sexual intercourse was not created after humankind sinned, but was a God-given and delightful reality before 'the fall' (the first sin of our foreparents Adam and Eve). The devil had nothing to do with the origin of sexual intercourse. Only God could have created something so sweet! Okay, track me down and wash out my mouth with industrial-strength Jeyes.

If anyone here is in doubt about it, just take it by faith from me.

Church members are struggling more with sexual issues than with the major doctrines of the faith. Church leaders need to scratch where members are itching.

There is only one kind of sex act that is countenanced in Scripture, that is a married man with his wife; all other sex acts are expressly forbidden in the Word. But know as well that the laws of our country forbid certain sex acts. So, with reference to sexual intercourse, we have the moral dimension and the legal dimension, and these are separate domains.

The peculiar Jamaican legal definition of sexual intercourse is penile/vaginal with all other romantic/erotic acts seen as sexual intimacy (involving mouth, anus, between breasts, etc) but not qualifying as sexual intercourse. Our law forbids sexual intercourse involving individuals under 16 years of age. This means that whether you are a boy or a girl you cannot legally consent to sexual intercourse. Regardless of how your body looks or how horny you feel, it is unlawful for anyone to have sexual intercourse with you whether your sex partner is someone of your age/gender or a 'grey back' big man or sexy big woman. Whoever you are, having sexual intercourse with someone below the age of consent is at once immoral and criminal.

What though is sexual abuse? I would begin by saying it is beyond the approved behavioural boundaries and is double-edged (illegal/immoral). Generally, going beyond the boundaries of the moral or the legal is abuse and a most basic component of this is doing without defensible consent or trying to offer what is not wanted by another, which is a species of harassment.

So, then, clergy sexual abuse is sexual behaviour from a clergy person which is immoral and/or illegal or inappropriate. I just now added inappropriate to immoral and illegal because some species of sexual abuse may not, strictly speaking, qualify as outright immoral or illegal but still not fitting/expedient/appropriate coming from a Christian or a clergy person. For example, sexually suggestive talk, including sexting, rude jokes, touching/fondling, sexual grooming. Grooming is a process by which someone befriends and gains the trust of a child (and sometimes the child's friends and family) in order to take advantage of the child for sexual purposes. Discernment is necessary here, parents.

There has to be some degree of pathology (illness) when a big man finds himself fascinated with thinking/dreaming about and seeking opportunities to have sexual intercourse with a 'likkle pickney'. Such a man would need, in addition to prayer/fasting, serious psycho-therapeutic help.

[Psychologist Dr Joan Pinkney was in the congregation and I asked her to say a few words here.]

A person's sexual fantasy is something to take seriously regarding getting help. A sexual fantasy is an unfulfilled or a hoped for/hope-to–be-repeated sexual desire/wish. Fantasies are thus time bombs waiting to explode, hopefully in the right context. Fantasy has the ability to drive the male as a slave master would a slave. The role of fantasy in the mature male is critical to understanding his fears, frustrations, and especially his sexual compulsions.

For good reason Jesus advised caution on lust, that is fantasy/mental sex. Lust is a major problem for most men. The man who claims never to have had a struggle with lust needs to be reminded that lying is a sin that can end you up in the lake of fire (Revelations 21:.8). For a developed treatment of lust vs admiration see my CD Plain Talk on Sex.

A baseline test of the distinction between lust and admiration for me is the 'penis test'. It is possible, though rare, for a man to sustain an erection while simply admiring and it is just barely possible, though highly unlikely, that a man without erectile dysfunction could be lusting without an erection.

In admiration, the woman's form and features (curves and contours) are seen as attractive/beautiful ends in themselves and God or nature is credited with skill. In lust those same curves and contours are desired as pleasurable means to a man's sexual ends. God/nature is not in the picture the luster simply wants to romp with the creation. That's my approach to understanding the problem.

Dealing with the problem

Just a few pointers here:

1. Honest self-awareness is necessary

So, if you find yourself admiring minors (boys and/or girls), and every now and then you even have an erection while admiring any of them, you need clinical help!

May I throw in a statement here for us all to ponder? The frequency with which a [married] person lusts is an index of his/her IQ, not intelligence quotient but infidelity quotient.

Never assume you are stronger than you really are. I said in a sermon in Florida, where our daughter and her husband were present, that I have not committed the sins of other men — not because I lack their strong desire for immorality, but maybe I just lack their opportunity; but if opportunity meets desire, I would be dead meat like anybody else!

My daughter said after the sermon, “Papi, that was the most honest and boldest sermon I have heard in a long while.”

Friends, I struggle too (and thank God for friends like Drs Barry Davidson, Joan Pinkney and Neal Walker especially, from whom I can get loving but firm guidance), but I try to be as honest as I can with myself and readily ask very close friends to pray for/with me whenever I sense a weakening in resolve regarding purity. Seriously, so one of my favourite lines from hymns of reality therapy is “Prone to wander, Lord, I feel it…”

2. Clinical assessment

Depth psychotherapeutic assessment of potential clergy candidates and periodic similar assessment while serving should be mandatory.

As Dr Pinkney urges: “A course in human sexuality and therapy sessions should form part of any training for clergy to unearth sexual fantasies, effects of childhood sexual/other types of abuse, self-esteem/self-concept/esteem issues, sexual orientation issues (in keeping with biblical principles), dealing with suppressed sexual energy (in keeping with the call to celibacy/purity and pastoral ministry), exercising self-control, etc.”

3. Managing proclivities

Redemptive therapeutic options for those who are in need via disclosure or diagnosis/detection/discernment

Dr Pinkney, once again: “Once sexual abuse is made public, restoration to public service may be difficult in our culture for the offender, as the laity and society may not see them capable to carry out the Lord's work. The offence carries a stigma which may be the closest one gets to the unpardonable sin (by humans).

“Our culture does not tolerate homosexuality at any level — therein lies another challenge. However, systems should be in place in the Church for redemption and restoration. This must be ongoing and handled by appropriately trained personnel in the field of counselling/psychology/psychiatry.”

But bearing in mind the separate domains of the immoral and the illegal, clergy who sexually abuse minors ought to be reported to the police and not simply left untouched or moved to another church/parish/circuit. Church folk may forgive the [repentant] fallen (on the moral plane), but dare not assume authority within the legal plane.

This is tough love to protect both the victim(s), potential victims and the guilty. Sexual proclivities of whatever kind are almost addictive, so a repeated sexual abuse is not just possible, but probable, even likely.

4. Accountability systems

Effective accountability systems/partners should be required in all denominations and independent churches.

These would need the input of highly trained therapists including Christian sexologists. Clinical psychologist, Rev Dr Neal Walker, my Jamaica Theological Seminary batch mate says: “In general, we don't have an effective system in place to evaluate our clergy. We go to Bible college or seminary; we graduate with honours, with advanced degrees; we are thrown into the pastorate or into other leadership positions; we may hold denominational conventions and conferences, but very, very few of us ever completed a course (one course) in gender and sexuality. But even worse, very few ministers receive any kind of treatment or one-on-one session with a trained professional therapist. Very few!”

He continues: “I have argued in presentations that pastoring (legitimate pastoring) is the hardest job on earth. Forget the 30 mega churches we know about… the run-of-the-mill pastor is a sufferer. He (or she) has few friends, hardly shares his/her heart, struggles to avoid cussing out people who call themselves elders and deacons (and I mean using the “F bomb”), receives no good pay and fewer thank yous, struggles with porn, hides any sins committed, and acts like he/she is enjoying pastoring. I deal daily with the dark side of human life, but my 20 years of pastoring were the most challenging years of my life.

“Every clergy should avail himself/herself (men in particular) to one solid full year of couch sessions. I did, and am happy my clinical programme demanded it. If we cannot afford to seek professional services, find a seasoned person who could hear you out.

“We (clergy) all need a safe harbour where we could unpack ourselves.”

Friends, I leave it there and open now for your questions and comments.

Rev Clinton Chisholm is academic dean at the Caribbean Graduate School of Theology. Send comments to the Observer or clintchis@yahoo.com.