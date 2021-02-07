Courage over conformity

Etched in the minds of the past two generations is the graphic picture of a lone young man defiantly seeking to block the path of a military tank during the Tiananmen Square protests in China in 1989. That type of courage is rooted in an unwavering commitment to certain principles and a willingness to pay the ultimate price. The identity and fate of that young man remain a mystery to this day.

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny is a Russian lawyer who has emerged as the most credible political opponent of President Vladimir Putin. For the past 10 years he has waged a relentless campaign against corruption on the part of the Government and has led mass demonstrations in a country that is decidedly intolerant of such activity. He has several times been arrested and dubiously convicted.

Navalny survived an assassination attempt last year after he was poisoned with what medical experts in Germany, where he was flown for treatment, confirmed to be a nerve agent. He voluntarily returned to Russia last month and, as he expected, was immediately arrested and subsequently sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment for violating the terms of his probation by going to Germany for life-saving treatment. Within days of his arrest, protests erupted in some 200 cities and towns across Russia. They were met with excessive force by the Russian authorities.

Navalny's fate while in prison is uncertain. What does he eat? How does he protect himself? Opposing Vladimir Putin is not child's play. Putin's last prominent political opponent, Boris Nemtsov, was assassinated in 2015.

Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney is a third-term Republican congresswoman from Wyoming. Her Republican pedigree is impeccable. She is the daughter of former US Vice-President Dick Cheney.

Last month, following the attack on the US Capitol, she voted to impeach Donald Trump, declaring that he had “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack”, and that “there has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the constitution”. Trump's supporters descended on her like a pack of hungry hyenas and a vigorous campaign has been launched to unseat her in a Republican primary election.

Liz Cheney could not have been unaware of the risks into which she was plunging herself. Trump is extremely popular in Wyoming, a state he won with 70 per cent of the vote — the largest majority recorded in any state by either party. But she dared to be a Daniel. She demonstrated that testosterone is not an exclusive male hormone.

Contrast that with the behaviour of Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy. On January 13 he declared on the floor of Congress that, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters.” Within a matter of days, after the Trump sword was unsheathed, he spun on a dime and said he did not believe that Trump provoked the riots. He quickly followed this up with a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago for the purpose, as the media elegantly but inaccurately described it, of kissing Trump's ring.

Contrast that further with senior Republicans like Lindsey Graham who, when asked to comment on Trump's blue-eyed girl, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene's repugnant behaviour, took cover by saying he needs to know the facts before commenting, or Chuck Grassley who claims he doesn't know enough about her.

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger, although only 42 years old, is a sixth-term Republican congressman from Illinois. He refused to endorse Trump's nomination in 2016 and has been one of his most consistent critics. Yet, he has continued to be re-elected with more than 60 per cent of the popular vote. He was one of the nine Republicans in Congress who joined Liz Cheney in voting to impeach Trump last month. He disclosed last week that he has been disowned by members of his own family because of this.

There are other Republican leaders who have parted company with Trump, but most of them have done so while simultaneously announcing their retirement, fearful that they would be challenged and defeated in a primary election by Trump loyalists.

Kinzinger has not only stayed his course, but now seeks to advance it. Last week, he formed a Political Action Committee (PAC) aimed at extricating the Republican Party from Trump's influence and control. More prominent Republicans like Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse have displayed similar inclinations, but not similar fortitude.

What success Kinzinger's initiative will achieve is yet to be seen. Trump's base, even since his election loss, is a force to be reckoned with. I get an eerie feeling when listening to many of his supporters being interviewed. Their indiscriminating fealty and embrace of the weird Q-Anon conspiracy theories is reminiscent of the US-based Jim Jones movement where more than 900 adherents were persuaded to commit mass suicide in Guyana in 1978. But Kinzinger's effort is a profile in courage and may well determine the future of the Republican Party.

Bruce Golding is a former prime minister of Jamaica.