Disgraceful baiting and bartering from the PNP

When the lead sheep limps the flock does not reach the pastures. — Kikuyu proverb, Kenya

Unlike fish that behave according to instinct, 89 Old Hope Road need to understand that people act on intelligence. Rusty hooks and rotten baits are antithetical to politics founded on respect for the voter. Folks are smart, the People's National Party (PNP) will not be able to 'bait' its way back to Jamaica House.

Recently, Opposition spokesperson with responsibility for planning and development, Senator Dr Andre Haughton declared that his party president's call for a two per cent reduction in the General Consumption Tax (GCT) was mere baiting. Dr Haughton said some $26 billion would be deleted from the Administration's coffers if it implemented his president's proposal. Senator Haughton noted that the benefits to the average man would be negligible.

What if a two per cent reduction in GCT were applied another way? If it were used to fund a rigorous performance incentive scheme for public sector workers, would the benefits still be negligible to the average man? Food for thought.

Quid pro no!

Then, two days before Christmas this banner headline 'Banking ransom for SOE — PNP to leverage support for trade-off against 'exorbitant fees' ' appeared in The Gleaner. The story said, among other things: “The fate of the ongoing states of emergency (SOEs), the Government's main crime-fighting tool, appears to rest squarely with whether the Andrew Holness Administration throws its support behind the Banking Bill of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), The Gleaner has learnt.” (Monday, December 23, 2019)

The contents of this news item certainly would have conjured up unpleasant memories from December 11, 2018 for thousands of Jamaicans. Recall, in 2018, just as folks began to buzz with expectation for the start of Yuletide season, the PNP cruelly withdrew its support for the SOEs. As a consequence, there was a significant increase in murders and other major crimes in the first four months of 2019. This sent shock waves throughout the county.

Like the Grinch, the PNP had struck again. The Opposition seemed willing to trade the lives of our citizens in exchange for political point-scoring and 'legacy' creating. This was a logical deduction from The Gleaner's story. Any political party which embraces this kind of barter, as suggested in the news item, is treading on very dangerous ground, in my view.

The PNP had again shot itself in the foot. This boggles the mind. Why? Except for what I believe are minor gaps in the Opposition's Banking Bill, which seeks to prevent deposit-talking institutions from charging customers “arbitrary and exorbitant fees”, I, like hundreds of other Jamaicans, support it. I don't believe any well-thinking Jamaican could support, however, the quid pro quo, adumbrated in the news item from the Old Lady of North Street.

Countenance for the trade-off proposal quickly flatlined. I was not surprised. Condemnations were swift on social media and some public commentators started to, as we say in local parlance, “kick up rumpus” [express great displeasure].

On Christmas Eve a strongly worded statement from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) was published in the media. The PSOJ expressed disappointment at the threat by the parliamentary Opposition to withdraw its support from the SOEs if the Government refuses to support its Banking Bill.

As was the case with Dr Andre Haughton, the Opposition was forced to back-pedal — 'PNP chairman clarifies position on SOE/Banking Services Bill'. ( Jamaica Observer, December 24, 2019) The PNP's limp clarification only came after massive pushback on social media and the very strong rebuke from the PSOJ. That tells a whole story.

Shrewd politicians know that without the required public sentiment support behind their plans, policies, and programmes, they are DOA (dead on arrival). I believe that is what happened to the Opposition proposed swap as reported in the media.

Crime and national security

The primary duty of the State is to secure the citizens within its borders. Like previous administrations, this one is failing in that respect. This Administration needs to completely take back the streets. Taxi drivers and other transport operators, legal and/or illegal, cannot be allowed to continue to break the rules of the road with impunity. Lawbreakers, be they from Cherry Garden or below Torrington Bridge, must be dealt with according to law, not considerations of class.

Many cities and countries, including New York City, Rwanda, Cambodia, Columbia, Estonia, had tremendously high rates of crime. They did not allow criminality to fester like a sore and infect every facet of their way of life. Instead, they tailored numerous mechanisms and strategies to arrest the problem.

The rule of law in Jamaica is gasping for air.

Research has shown that DNA evidence can greatly improve the ability of the proper authorities to identify and arrest suspects. We need to make greater use of DNA evidence. We need to put far more resources into the use of public surveillance cameras. We must have sufficient numbers of trained staff to man these cameras. The use of this tool in crime prevention has proved invaluable in places like Boston in the United States, and London, England, for example. As well, a study done in Chicago, USA, found that every dollar spent on cameras resulted in US$4 in savings in court costs, incarceration, and pain and suffering associated with prevented crimes.

We urgently need a fit for purpose national identification system. How can we continue to say we want Jamaica to become “the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business” when we cannot even properly identify all who live within our borders — we don't know “who is who”.

Former Prime Minister Michael Manley called for the establishment of a national identification system in 1977. Forty-two years later we have not achieved this objective.

We need to build a facility similar to the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility, popularly known as ADX Florence, or the Alcatraz of the Rockies, which exists in Colorado, USA. It is a super-maximum prison for their worst criminals. I believe the convicted killers of Charmaine Rattray and her daughter Joeith Lynch, for example, deserve to have restrictions similar to those placed on prisoners who are housed at ADX for the rest of their natural lives.

I expect there are some bleeding heart liberals who will immediately raise all kinds of Pollyanna excuses for these convicted killers and those tried and found guilty of similarly odious acts. There are some among us who believe that known violence-producers, quintessential apex predators, should be treated with a powder puff. They can lobby all they want for vicious criminals to be treated with kid gloves, that won't change the reality that the majority of Jamaicans do not agree with their advocacy. I do not believe that forms of emotional embrace will soothe or silence the ravenous beasts among us who rape, rob, murder, or create other forms of criminal mayhem. They must be hunted, captured, and put before the courts. Those who attack State personnel, so as to endanger their lives and/or the lives of other law-abiding citizens, must be treated with proportional roughness. It is a matter of us or the criminals. That much has long been clear to me.

Criminal elements who have the resources to acquire AK-47s, M-16s, and other assault rifles, plus have the apparent tactical awareness to use them, are not petty thieves. These are super predators. If they are not neutralised very quickly, who knows, they might even get it into their heads that they can overthrow our democratically elected Government. This is not far-fetched. It has happened in other countries.

A sentence at hard labour, many years ago, literally meant that. That is not the case anymore. I believe we have made a grave error on that score. Hard labour must mean just that — hard labour.

The Israelis and the French have some of the best-trained and sophisticated security teams in the world. I think we need to seek their assistance to facilitate the further upgrading of our security personnel. There is no shame is asking for help when and if you need it. We need it!

If we are already receiving security assistance from France, Israel, or other friendly countries we need to start seeing the positive results of those engagements.

The best deterrent to crime is the certainty of being caught. It is widely known in our country that if you commit certain crimes you have more than a darn good chance to get away scot-free. It is, therefore, not rocket science that our crime rate is one of the highest in the world.

The reform of the police force needs to be fast-tracked. I have argued in previous articles that it is not that we don't have scores of good policemen and women in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the crux of the problem is that, on the whole, we have a bad police service. We need a better-equipped and -trained JCF.

Statistics from the JCF showed that 1,315 Jamaicans had been murdered up to Boxing Day 2019.

I don't think some people get it that crime, in particular murder, is and has been a long-standing epidemic in Jamaica. I have been saying in this space for a very long time that the rate at which murders are committed in this country is not just abnormal, it is severely abnormal. Jamaica has recorded over a 1,000 murders every year since 2004. Some of us foolishly believe that just below 1,000 murders per year in a population of less than three million is a great achievement. This kind of thinking is part of the problem we have.

I have pointed out in this space before that we will not get the necessary economic growth and development which is so urgently needed unless we significantly tame the crime monster. Jamaica's high crime rate is a millstone around her neck. But there is increased practical reasons to hope for brighter days.

Recently, some very brave witnesses gave testimonies that assisted the State to convict some vicious criminal gang members and a criminal don. There is also strong evidence that more citizens, at the community level, are also pushing back against the tide of criminality. I pointed to instances, two Sundays ago. Let us encourage these heroes so more Jamaicans can, similarly, can be encouraged.

I suggest that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and PNP each devote 50 per cent of their manifesto to the practical strategies they will use to control our crime epidemic. A word to the wise should be sufficient, as rural folks say.

42nd anniversary: Green Bay massacre

Today marks 42 years since the monstrous Green Bay massacre. Recall that members of the Jamaica Defence Force's went into Southside, which was an area of Kingston Central, then the constituency of former Prime Minister Michael Manley.

Southside was, however, an enclave of the JLP.

The army personnel reportedly spent upwards of two months gaining the confidence of young, unemployed men. The dispossessed men were promised jobs at $300 per week. Army personnel lured some of those whose confidence they had won into ambulances and took them out to the army shooting range at Green Bay in St Catherine, where a platoon of soldiers waited.

Five of our citizens were slaughtered after bullets from a general-purpose machine gun rained bullets on them. Two escaped.

According to the army, they came upon the men offloading a shipment of guns at around midday.

All well-thinking Jamaicans must continue to ask: When will Dr Peter Phillips and the PNP apologise for the trauma of the Green Bay massacre, plus numerous other wicked acts like the sordid 1976 State of Emergency which was declared on June 19, 1976 and lasted for a year?

In the weeks and days preceding the December 15, 1976 General Election, several key JLP supporters, including Olivia “Babsy” Grange and Pearnel Charles, were detained. Charles was jailed for almost a year.

Former Prime Minister Michael Manley told Parliament in 1976 that “new and unique types of violence” (Hansard) had been imported into Jamaica and, therefore, the need for a state of emergency. Kenneth Smith, then chief justice of Jamaica, headed a commission of enquiry into this most vile piece of Jamaica's history. The findings of the Smith Commission revealed that the state of emergency's calling was predicated upon the facilitation of political opportunism and not bona fide concerns about national security.

Catharsis is needed. Practical restitution is also needed for the victims who are still alive.

Happy New Year everyone!

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.