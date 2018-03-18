Lessons from evil ones and election losers

A good deed is something one returns. — Fula proverb, South Sudan

Evil is always with us. I firmly believe, however, that there is far more good in human beings than evil. There are far more good people in Jamaica, compared to those whose unenlightened self-interest fuel them to wreak havoc upon our land.

Some folks, for reasons best known to them, want to see our country brought to her knees. Fiends like crime, violence, and decadence of all sorts are their best friends. The numerous lessons of resilience of our past support my confidence that they will not defeat our collective invincible determination not to have Jamaica become a place where life is “nasty, brutish and short” (Thomas Hobbes).

Margaret Thatcher, prime minister of the United Kingdom between 1979 and 1990, at the Conservative Party conference in October 1989 said: “For every Pharisee our system produces you will find at least three good Samaritans.” Forget the persona of Thatcher for a minute. The words she spoke echoed a universal truth about the human condition.

Contrary to what some people believe, not all Jamaicans suffer with the malignancy of a “see and blind, hear and deaf” syndrome. Not all Jamaicans believe that the 'informer fi dead culture' is a bunker. Folks are discovering, in increasing numbers, that whether they adopt voluntarily, or otherwise, the lose-lose posture of “see and blind, hear and deaf”, soon enough they develop a need to visit an ophthalmologist and/or otolaryngologist.

Many who relied on the 'protection' of 'community Robin Hoods' are realising its futility. These 'community protectors' are, in many instances, apex predators. They will kill even the proverbial baby on the breast if it suits their fiendish objectives.

I believe those brave citizens whose testimonies in recent court cases resulted in the conviction of members of brutal criminal gangs, the killers of Charmaine Rattray and her daughter Joeith Lynch, are heroes. Folks are realising that we have to play a greater role in helping to save ourselves.

More folks have recognised that as the title of a book by Stephanie Powell Watt indicates, No One is Coming to Save Us — we have to save ourselves.

Last week someone sent me a video with a news item. A boy from a Corporate Area high school, probably no older than 15 years old, robbed a senior citizen of $500 and tried to make his getaway along Constant Spring Road. Incidentally, he was in his school uniform. Some good citizens made an alarm. A gentleman who had been driving a bike beckoned to the boy to stop. He did not. The man caught up with the schoolboy and held on to him. Other good citizens soon joined in, accompanied by the senior citizen who had been fleeced. She identified the schoolboy as the one who had robbed her. The boy strenuously maintained that he was innocent. “Mi nuh tief nutten,” he shouted.

He was lying. The money and a knife were found on him. A schoolgirl in uniform, around the same age as the boy, joined the scene. She insisted she did not know the boy. She was, in fact, the boy's confederate. As the news item revealed, they reside at the same address “with questionable guidance”.

Thank goodness the citizens in this scenario took positive action. Their action, and the interventions that I hope will follow, may well have prevented these two youngsters from 'graduating' to something particularly nasty. The 'careers' of Dennis Barth, alias Copper; Wayne Smith, otherwise called Sandokhan; Nathaniel “Natty” Morgan, reported Stone Crusher gang leader Eldon Calvert, Marlon “Duppy Film” Perry, and dozens of others who are all dead, did not start, as we say in local parlance, “just like that”. They 'worked their way from the ground up'. Quite possibly they were taught/recruited by seasoned criminals.

I don't believe any child is born criminal. Criminals are produced by societal conditions. We have to pump more resources into ridding our country of the conditions that foster criminality, and simultaneously apply the formula of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair: “Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime.”

I saw another video last week, in which a young man plastered a 'gladiator' (huge slap) on the jaw of a female. A group of gentlemen came to the support of the young woman. The crook, in order to shift attention from him, started shouting, “Dutty gal, look fram wen yuh lef' di yard! Di baby ah bawl fram mawnin an' yuh deh ah road ah spree!” This is a common distraction used by especially petty thieves in Jamaica. They know that folks are reluctant to intervene in domestic affairs, so they employ this and similarly cruel hoaxes. The young lady, who was in tears, screamed, “Mi nuh know him. Him ah tief. Him tief mi phone. Is ah tief!”

Two gentlemen, one identified himself as a policeman, held on to the fellow. The crook was searched, and voilà! He had four cellular phones. The young lady identified one as hers.

I am glad that more folks are actively resisting the advances of criminals. We are not powerless. We must help ourselves by helping each other in the best way we are able. Call 119! Almost every Jamaican has a cellphone. “Love thy neighbour as thyself” — Mark 12:31.

Corbyn's calamity

A fraternal party of the People's National Party (PNP), the UK's Labour Party got an epic political 'whuppin', as they say in the streets, from the Boris Johnson-led Conservative Party just under two weeks ago. The PNP and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) — much more so the PNP — need to analyse carefully the reasons for the crushing defeat of Jeremy Corbyn.

The writing of a massive trouncing at the polls was on the wall many weeks before December 12, 2019. The PNP need to “tek sleep and mark death”. Any honest appraisal by them will ring — or trumpet — home the fact that they too were warned in this space that they were headed for defeat at the hands of the JLP in the general election of February, 25, 2016; local government elections of November 28, 2016; and by-elections held on October 30, 2017, March 5, 2018, and April 4, 2019.

Jeremy Corbyn bit the political dust less than 14 days ago because of reasons that should be very familiar to this Dr Peter Phillips-led PNP. Pundits, political scholars, and public commentators in the UK have identified what they say are the major reasons that the Corbyn-led UK Labour Party suffered its biggest defeat since 1935. In summary, folks did not like Corbyn's political persona. Some British commentators say he has a persona that is permanently uninviting. People close to him say he is really a warm-hearted chap, but far too few voters were convinced of that. Politics is, first, a game of the heart and then the head.

A muddled message and manifesto, these were daggers to the heart of the UK's Labour Party. The party's less than precise position on Brexit telegraphed to voters that if Corbyn had won, deadlock and gridlock which had gone on for some three-and-a-half years in their Parliament would continue. Labour's manifesto itself had some very good ideas, but people were not convinced Corbyn would be able to deliver without massive increases in taxes. The Labour Party did not convince voters that they had done their 'sums' properly.

Corbyn, since assuming the leadership, has swung the party too far left. There were also constant signals of divisions emanating from the political chimney of the party. Repeated claims that Corbyn was slow to deal with allegations of anti-Semitism in the party did not help his cause. While Corbyn acquired a lot of support from the youth and women voters, pundits agree that there was also the mass alienation of Labour's traditional voters; for example, the working classes in the north of England.

Large blocks of rural voters who were rock solid Labour supporters for decades had become despondent with the party, while Labour's appeal in some big cities, like London, grew. Labour did very well in some big cities where the Tories traditionally had a vice-like grip for many years.

The political irony is even more pronounced when the reality of Labour's bread-and-butter support from British trade unions just did not shine for Corbyn on a rainy December 12, 2019, election day. It had been heading south for numerous years.

Corbyn, according to many analysts, was just not reaching a large enough segment of the new voter market. Voters were not so much interested in what Labour had done during the glory days under David Lloyd George, Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson, and Tony Blair. They wanted to know what Corbyn could do for them now without raising taxes and lowering their standards of living.

There are some very strong currents that are operating in liberal democracies globally. Recall in one of my The Agenda pieces last year, I wrote, among other things: “There is a new and more discerning type of voter who is no longer concerned with who planted the tree. That is immaterial to them. They just want to know the tree is there. Their focus is who can maintain the shade and fertilise the tree to continually bear edible and 'pickable' fruit. This group of pragmatic voters is expanding fast.” ( Jamaica Observer, March 18, 2018)

Still, the massive Conservative victory does not mean things will be hunky-dory for Boris Johnson. Consider this: “Yet even though the story of the night was one of Tory triumph and Labour and Lib Dem disaster, not everything went Mr Johnson's way. The surge of support for the Scottish nationalists bodes ill for his desire to thwart any talk of another independence referendum. The early Northern Irish results also point to losses by the Tories' erstwhile allies, the Democratic Unionist Party. And, against gains in the Midlands and the north of England, the Tories failed to make gains in and around London, suggesting the capital and its immediate hinterland are out of sympathy with the increasingly pro-Brexit Tories.

“Indeed, the divisions in the electorate thrown up by these results may not always help the Conservatives. Their support among older voters is rock solid. But the under-30s are almost as strongly pro-Labour. Women now vote Labour more than men do. The old splits by class and education have also shifted markedly. In the past, middle-class voters and graduates tended to support the Conservatives. Now they are as likely to back Labour. And the Tories have made new inroads among non-graduates and working class voters who support the party in greater numbers than ever before.” ( The Economist, December 13, 2019)

Boris Johnson has admitted that many Britons have loaned their support to the Tories. I believe he is working with a very combustible mix. If he fails to deliver on numerous big ticket promises he will not survive politically beyond three years. Anyways, that is for an upcoming column.

Mail alert!

In previous articles I have quoted from books that I read many years ago, or recently. Some of my readers have asked me to recommend some books that I have recently read. Knowledge should be shared. These are my top five:

1. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, authored by Yuval Noah Harari: It centres on how we humans got to where we are today and where we are headed.

2. FEAR — Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward: This book examines the political make-up of US President Donald Trump. Some readers might not have read a story in primary school about how a man and his son were bamboozled as they attempted to transport a donkey. That unmistakeable subtext is strong throughout this splendid read.

3. Post-Truth written by Lee McIntyre: This fascinating book discusses why we need to resist the increasing trend of dismissing objective facts.

4. A Grain of Wheat is penned by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o. This great book looks at the struggle for independence in Kenya, and the moral, social and racial tensions that accompanied the transition from colonialism.

5. The Fishermen by Chigozie Obioma: This writer has been crowned “the heir to Chinua Achebe” by the New York Times. This novel talks about writer's childhood in Nigeria. Of course, it is much more than the recollections of childhood when it is closely analysed.

Merry Christmas to everyone!

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.