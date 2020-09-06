It's not the first time we have had landslide election results in Jamaica. In 1980 the ninth parliamentary election was held on October 30, 1980. The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) led by Edward Seaga took 51 seats with 85 per cent of the votes, while the People's National Party (PNP), led by Michael Manley, won nine seats (15 per cent of the votes). Some 86.10 per cent of the electorate voted.

In 1993 P J Patterson's PNP gave the Seaga Opposition a whopping to secure 86.7 per cent of the votes and 52 seats, compared to the JLP's 13.3 per cent and eight seats.

In 1997 another landslide when the PNP won 50 seats with 83.3 per cent of the votes while the JLP won 10 seats with 16.7 per cent of the votes.

There have also been surprises and upsets. In 1958 Norman Manley took the country into the West Indies Federation. In the Federal Election of that year, of the 17 seats allotted to Jamaica, the JLP won 12 compared to the PNP's five.

One year later Manley turned the tables around when he won the 1959 General Election with 29 seats compared to the JLP's 16.

The PNP's euphoria did not last long as by 1961 the JLP had recovered strength to win the referendum against Norman Manley's best efforts, and the following year winning the 1962 April election to form our first Independence Government.

So the parties have had their ups and downs. But this election on September 3, 2020 was a different one. Stunning is the word. I have never seen an election anywhere in the world in which both major contenders were literally and absolutely stunned by the results.

The losers were visibly broken when one or two of them wondered into PNP headquarters for the concession. Leaderless, they turned to a sad Phillip Paulwell who admitted that he hadn't cried yet, but may do so later. With tearful hugs all around the room, Paulwell could barely speak as he searched for words to express the disappointment and surprise.

The nearest thing we have seen to this PNP showing was on the night of the 1980 JLP 'river come down'. Michael Manley, campaign strategist D K Duncan, John Maxwell, appeared on the television screen looking like shadows of their former selves. Manley kept a brave face and congratulated his rival while thanking his supporters. The others couldn't hide their shock and in in some cases plain anger. They felt betrayed.

But on Thursday night, if you thought the losers seemed to be in another world, then switch over to the JLP leaders at Belmont Road. I don't think they expected victory to come so early in the evening and had to put together a hastily arranged programme which ran like a school graduation function.

Serious, sombre, controlled, and not a smile, not a laugh, as obviously the gravity of the moment had got to them as well. This had been a different kind of election, and a different kind of election result.

Andrew Holness, however, lifted the evening with a statesmanlike speech, expressing humility, thanks, no malice, immediate prioritisation (COVID-19), and kind words for the losers, including his rival Dr Peter Phillips.

Phillips kind of spoilt the party, as he departed from the conventional script by absenting himself from the televised concession speech. However, he did call Holness and congratulate him on his victory in the finest tradition of our democracy. Holness made a point of telling the nation that Phillips had reached across the divide.

Paulwell was also statesmanlike with his congratulations to the JLP, while pointing to weaknesses in his party which he acknowledged will need a quick fix.

I liked when Holness declared that his was not a victory speech, but an acceptance speech. The victory is for the party and, as he said, perhaps a victory for the country. But when I looked at the electoral score map, the overwhelming green from Westmoreland to Portland painted a picture of a one-party country — never mind the few specks of orange in sultry places. My first thought was that this cannot be good for our democracy. My second thought was that this Opposition is going to have to get back on its feet, and get back quickly, otherwise our democracy will be in peril.

We know what a Government with an overwhelming mandate can do, and will have to do. Holness acknowledged that his overwhelming majority was a signal to the party not to become arrogant, and that he accepted the victory with all humility. I think he may have been looking at the sea of green that we all saw as it flashed across the TV screen when he said that he was well aware that his party will be under scrutiny. His words were a timely and comforting warning.

“In our last Government the narrative of corruption dogged us. It is not something we can hide from. I want to be clear, because there are many persons who will now be assuming State authority who may not have the understanding as to how that authority should be used.” Was he telling us something about past challenges with his previous Cabinet?

Ladies and gentlemen, be warned. In 2016 Holness was delivering a similar message, but he was speaking with a one-seat majority. In 2020 he has a 35-seat majority. The message should be framed and placed on every Cabinet minister's office wall. When that is done, Mr Prime Minister, you won't need a job description for them.

Let's take a look at Phillip Paulwell's statesmanlike comments made while acknowledging defeat. According to him, it was clear that that the JLP had won the confidence of the voters, and the PNP is prepared to work with the Government.

“It is obvious that the people believe that the Government has performed…they have out-strategised us and I commend them for that.”

I had to stop short here because I have heard concession speeches in our elections since 1962, but none has gone this far. We have to commend Paulwell for going this far, and further take note of his urging the Government to “enter into a full discussion with the Opposition on the problem of crime”.

Even in the midst of defeat, and even while struggling to contain his emotions, the PNP vice-president was still able to look ahead.

The responsible statements made by our two parties on Thursday night spell good for our democracy.

Go to our history books and search for the guidelines and foundations established by our political fathers who so cherished the spirit of democracy as they fought each other while building the nation. On February 28, 1968, Sir Alexander Bustamante was honoured by the House of Representatives for his service and leadership in the building of a new Jamaica. In paying tribute to his rival, Norman Manley displayed a generosity of spirit to his fiercest opponent who shared with him in the building of that new nation. In Manley's own words, the period 1938-1968 marked the interlocking of the roles of self-government (and democracy – my words) led by himself and Bustamante.

“Mr Speaker,” said the founder of the PNP, “Sir Alexander made what history may come to regard as his greatest contribution to democracy in Jamaica, and that was the formation and creation of the Jamaica Labour Party, which has had led to the establishment of the two-party system in Jamaica.”

We know where the new Government is coming from, and we know they are prepared to build on the performance of the past four years as they seek to take Jamaica further on the road to prosperity.

The Opposition is in disarray and will be licking its wounds and seeking to reunite under a new leader. During this rebuilding period, and as they land on their feet, it must remember the duty to this country goes beyond the duty to party. That duty is not just to oppose, but to constantly offer the people some form of an alternative government. As the PNP's founder once said, it is on this consideration that we find the highest value in the two party system. They must provide a clear alternative in terms of policy and good governance so that there is always a real stimulus to respect and preserve democracy.

On Thursday night myself, and I know thousands of other Jamaicans, were as stunned as were the PNP and the JLP. We sat before our television sets in awesome wonder, not celebrating, not acclaiming, but in a reflective mood, thinking of what this change in our political fortunes would mean to Jamaica's future.

As Bustamante said to Manley in 1955 when the JLP lost that election, “We shall be an honest Opposition. Good luck.” Best wishes too to this Opposition as it seeks to rebuild.

Lance Neita is a public relations consultant, author, and would-be political observer. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lanceneita@hotmail.com.