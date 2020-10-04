The grinch that will steal Christmas

Christmas will not be the same this year. But nothing has been the same this year. The only constant about Christmas 2020 will be the message versed in the song of the angels, “Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth, peace and goodwill to all men.”

Many of us had been hopeful that in this fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic we would have seen the light at the end of the tunnel by the third quarter. Obviously that's not to be, as the virus continues to reap its silent harvest of death and devastation in the lives of thousands of our countrymen as the grim reaper of over one million deaths across the world.

But we must pray that we will not lose our focus. Perhaps with the usual holiday trappings out of the way, which will be sorely missed, the reality of the real Christmas in which Jesus Christ is the centre and “the reason for the season” may concentrate our thinking on less of the materialistic, and more of the spiritual, than ever before.

I am no seer, and I am not a political analyst, but anticipate that not only Christmas, but also the upcoming Heroes' Weekend will see enforced restrictions on our daily commute and celebrations as this coronavirus surge continues its morbid spread.

Are we really savvy about what's taking place around us, and inside of us? The Government continues to make a most remarkable effort at containment. The sacrifice, the dedication, the strategies, and the leadership qualities displayed are superb. In spite of a growing apprehensions, these efforts must continue to be applauded and supported.

Yet, that video on social media that did the rounds last week of a grand street wake in Kingston is emblematic of a lot of similar parties being held openly across the country. The guidelines and restrictions have been well publicised and still the wearing of masks is ignored, not worn properly, exposed to nature when not being worn, and in general not being worn at all. As for social distancing, well, you know, it's a Jamaican thing to get close and hug up in groups at street corners, in the arcades, and at any opportunity for a social gathering.

What a change we have witnessed when, in nine months, January to September, a blanket of soberness and containment has curtailed the world's normal behaviour patterns as we seek to shield humanity from the scourge of this pandemic.

The celebrations we indulged in during summer last year have been toned down. But to my mind the almost total abandonment of masks and social distancing which we are experiencing makes it obligatory for a tightening up of those restrictions, advisories, and guidelines issued by the Government and the World Health Organization (WHO) at the start of the pandemic.

Comparing the lockdown we went through at Easter to the wild abandonment some people are looking for over the Heroes' Weekend, and the easing of restrictions during Emancipendence and the election campaign fervour, makes one shudder to think that we could be laying ourselves open for an avalanche of that dreaded third wave we have been warned against if we don't tighten up for the holidays.

The practice of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing must be followed strictly. We have been through the initial importation, cluster, and community stages, now we are into the complacency stage.

As I said before in an earlier column, the complacency stage comes with the belief that, in spite of the increasing numbers, Jamaica is doing so well that we can drop our guard. The complacency stage is proving to be the most dangerous stage of all.

Fortunately we have a minister of health, Dr Christopher Tufton, who has demonstrated courage, determination, and a ruggedness that has shown he is not prepared to give up. He is ably supported by the calm and unflappable Chief Medical Officer Dr Bisasor-McKenzie and an army of fighters.

But their message is not reaching the majority of the population. The grinch is winning the battle and the Christmas tree and the Christmas cakes are getting further and further out of reach.

This is perhaps the appropriate time for the Government to declare an Anti-COVID-19 Month and use the suggested period, October 18 to November 14, to consolidate all strategies and steps being taken to fight the virus and to get the nation united behind the anti-COVID-19 drive. An Anti-COVID-19 Month calls for deliberate, emphatic, persistent, and coordinated efforts to get every single Jamaican to understand the importance of adapting to the preventive methods for fighting the virus, hammer home the consequences for non-conformity, and demonstrate the seriousness of our intention to save lives.

Somehow, somewhere, we need a strong wake-up call to warn our people that the grinch is going to steal Christmas, and that we are in a war to save it.

Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has given us a copybook war manual to follow if we are willing to take up arms. In an address to the nation, well publicised on social and other media and dealing with his own war on COVID-19, he famously told his people: “Nobody asks you to stay indoors; you stay indoors by choice. During a war you don't insist on your freedom to do stupid things (like fight down the police when they come to maintain law and order and obedience to curfews – my note). You willingly give it up in exchange for survival.

“During a war, you don't argue about opening your business. You close your shop and run for your life. You pray to outlive the war so that you can return to your business.

“The world is currently in a state of war. The enemy in this war is without mercy; it is without any milk of human kindness. It is indiscriminate; it has no respect for children, women or places of worship. It is an invisible, fleet-footed, and ruthlessly effective army.

“Its only agenda is a harvest of death. It is only satiated after turning the world into one big death field. Its capacity to achieve its aim is not in doubt.

“Thankfully, this army has a weakness and it can be defeated. It only requires our collective action, discipline and forbearance. COVID-19 cannot survive social and physical distancing. It only thrives when you confront it. It capitulates in the face of collective social and physical distancing. It bows before good personal hygiene. It is helpless when you take your destiny in your own hands by keeping them sanitised as often as possible.

“Let's flatten the COVID-19 curve; let's exercise patience. Let's be our brothers' keeper and, in no time, we shall regain our freedom, enterprise, and socialising. In the midst of an emergency, we practise urgency of service and the urgency of love for others. God bless us all.”

