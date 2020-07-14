The PNP will lose on September 3

The rabbit is in the veld that you underestimate. — Oshiwambo proverb, Namibia

I maintain that this Dr Peter Phillips-led People's National Party (PNP) will be defeated in the September 3, 2020 General Election.

Two Sundays ago I noted, inter alia, in my The Agenda column: “Based on an average of recent poll findings, plus data which I have collected on recent road trips, I believe the Andrew Holness-led JLP [Jamaica Labour Party] will win a second term. Folks do not want a change of the captain and his team at this time. I believe the JLP will win 41 seats and the PNP 22.” ( Sunday Observer, August 16, 2020)

I expect the hierarchy of the PNP will reach for the usual scapegoats which political parties formulaically spout when they lose an election:

“Oh, we did not communicate our message well enough.” Or, “Some of our candidates were new and did not have enough time to bond with voters in key constituencies.”

Failing that the PNP may pull for, “The spike in COVID-19 cases in the run-up to election day was disadvantageous to our demographics.”

Yeah, right!

Contrary to what some pundits say, I don't believe that the spike in coronavirus infections in recent weeks will negatively affect the JLP's chances of getting a second term. People are smart. Folks know that the spike is not singular to Jamaica. Some who previously controlled the conduits of information are yet to realise that their time in the sun is over. Folks no longer have to rely on an erstwhile intellectual elite, who hitherto appointed themselves as the determiners of what folks thought and how often they thought it.

Those in the PNP who are selling a contorted message that the Andrew Holness-led Administration has mismanaged the COVID-19 crisis are mere traders of moonshine. COVID-19 is a global pandemic. Virologists and other experts say this pandemic is the worst in the last 100 years. Jamaica's management of the crisis has been favourably recognised and applauded by the World Health Organization (WHO), related regional agencies, and eminent scientists such as Professor Yaneer Bar-Yam, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)-trained pandemic expert, physicist, renowned systems scientist, and founding president of the New England Complex Systems Institute.

Honest brokers will admit that the spike in the last two weeks is the result of a powder-keg failure by some, including prominent individuals, to observe the life-saving protocols of mask-wearing, physical distancing, and sanitisation. Sadly, some of our countrymen have evidently bought into a false and deadly notion that the coronavirus will infect anyone and everyone except them. This flaw in the crest of self-preservation is not unique to Jamaicans. Globally, governments are fetching literal hell as their peoples defy life-saving protocols.

This reality does not mean we should begin to wave a white flag. In the coming days measures to protect the public will have to be ramped-up. As a country, we will have to find ingenious ways to get all Jamaicans to understand that COVID-19 does not discriminate.

Confusion in the camp

Last Sunday I detailed numerous parallels between the PNP's election campaign and those of Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the United Kingdom's Labour Party. Those comparisons did not include what I believe is the PNP's biggest point of vulnerability.

Confusion in the camp is the biggest chink in the PNP's armour. There is an obvious confusion as to how prominent a role Dr Peter Phillips, the PNP's president, should occupy in the campaigning. Some candidates have elected not to put Dr Phillips on their election paraphernalia, which is a first in our politics. As I noted last Sunday, those candidates effectively muted their president. I gather there was not even a single mention of Dr Phillips by the PNP's trio of Lisa Hanna, Dr Dayton Campbell and Raymond Pryce at Tuesday's debate on social issues. I think these actions are politically injurious to the PNP.

For starters, they certainly are not confidence-boosters, particularly for undecided and swing voters in marginal seats. I think the political muting of Dr Phillips by some candidates has also reinforced anxieties about his readiness to lead Jamaica at this crucial time. It also highlights residual schisms which existed prior to and continue to simmer after the contentious leadership contest of September 2019.

There is also obvious confusion and deep divisions inside the PNP on the question of whether they should or should not contest Thursday's general election. Many weeks before Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the date for our 18th parliamentary election some of the PNP's high-ranking members repeatedly dared Holness to 'fly the gate'. The PNP told the country they were organised and ready. Recall this headline: 'K D Knight: Holness could form a stronger Opposition if he calls election now'. The news items said, among other things: “Veteran People's National Party (PNP) politician K D Knight says if Prime Minister Andrew Holness calls the general election now he could have a stronger Opposition than if he waits longer.

“ 'He will have a small number beside him to his left and behind him if he waits,' Knight asserted, as he was predicting a PNP victory at the calling of the polls.” ( The Gleaner, July 14, 2020)

Oddly, I have not heard a peep out of Knight since Prime Minister Holness announced the nomination and election dates.

I recall there was tremendous banging on desks by the Government and Opposition members after Prime Minister Holness on August 11, 2020 said: “I now see it necessary to seek another mandate from the people.”

Dr Peter Phillips said these words: “We are ready! We are going to win. We are going on the road, and we are going to win. The Government has done nothing in their time, and we are going out there. The Comrades are ready!”

No media reported that any member on either side expressed even a scintilla of discomfiture with the nomination or general election date.

But last Tuesday, more evidence of confusion in the camp of the PNP emerged. Headline: 'PNP split on postponing polls'. The story said, among other things: “People's National Party (PNP) finance spokesperson Mark Golding yesterday said that postponing next week's general election would not be a wise move despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the island.

“ 'Calling the election in the middle of a spike was a reckless, selfish, and irresponsible act on the part of the prime minister,' Golding said during a virtual press conference yesterday.

“ 'I am not convinced that it makes sense from a public health point of view to postpone it. What matters is how we campaign,' he responded when asked if the polls should be delayed.” ( The Gleaner, August 25, 2020)

Golding's reasoning reminded me of something Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th president of the United States of America, said to a member of his Cabinet after he could not get a clear position from him on the Vietnam War. Johnson said, “You remind me of a schoolteacher in Texas who told me he could teach evolution or creation with equal conviction because his personal belief wasn't important.”

I think the weight of the JLP's 19, 18, and 16 percentage points lead, according to pollster Bill Johnson, Bluedot Insights, and Don Anderson, respectively, is finally registering on the PNP's reality metre. Days away from the general election the PNP is confronted with a nerve-racking reality: Their message is not resonating among voters as they had hoped.

The birds, those reliable Black-bellied Plovers, Bananaquits, and John Chewits tweet that the PNP is low on cash, and this explains their limited presence in, especially, traditional media. Some PNP insiders are also decrying the lacklustre momentum of their party's bid to take back Jamaica House. Consider this assessment by Gerard Mitchell, a former deputy mayor of Montego Bay: “The momentum is not with the PNP, and it probably has to do with leadership… the PNP was there [in power] for 18 years and people still believe that they want to see a younger person in leadership, and that's why so many people are gravitating to him [Holness]. It's not because he is good, it's just because of age; people prefer to see a younger person.” ( Jamaica Observer, August 24, 2020)

Mitchell, in his frank exchange with the Observer on nomination day, made another key point. He said, inter alia: “The party [PNP] needs to identify some key issues that are going to move the voters. It has not done that up to now, and it's not too late to do that, so, really, I hope that they have something in the bag that they will come up with after today.”

More than two years ago I said in my The Agenda column: “The PNP's strategy of 'say something, anything, about everything' is another rusty nail in the party's political coffin.” ( Sunday Observer, April 15, 2018) I don't believe the party has significantly improved its message strategy in the three years Dr Peter Phillips has been president.

Former Prime Minister of Australia John Howard (1996 to 2007) famously warned, “You can't fatten the pig on market day.” The birds tweet that this reality is finally dawning on some who are situated in the inner sanctum of Norman Manley's party. I believe it is too late in the day for the PNP to, as we say in local parlance, “wheel and come again” and find their bearings. I believe the PNP has spent the last three years in a helter-skelter state.

For the better part of three years the PNP has been carrying a ridiculous line that the successes of Holness's Administration should rightly be credited to 89 Old Hope Road. They say everything the JLP has done is the result of the plans which the PNP had in their pipeline before it was booted from office on February 25, 2016. Simultaneously, when folks ask, “Do you also take credit for the JLP's failures?” they invariably retort: “No! That is their baby.” You don't need to be a political Einstein to see the folly of the PNP's logic.

In any event the PNP needs to understand that modern governments operate on a platform of continuity. “You make progress by implementing ideas,” said Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the United States Congress.

The political equivalent of Milli Vanilli lip syncing is never 'The Real McCoy'.

Good going, JCF/JDF

We give the security forces hell when they mess up. We, equally, should commend them when they carry out their duties within the law. We have a great deal of work to do before crime and violence are tamed.

In recent months the fruits of some very good investigative work by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), assisted by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), have become obvious. Some super predators who had terrorised law-abiding folks for months, and in some instances years, were cut down in an exchange of gunfire with the security forces.

Delano Wilmot, aka Prekeh Bwoy, reported to be one of Jamaica's most wanted, was shot and killed in late July. Good riddance!

I gather that gentleman was responsible for several murders and was a tick in the skin of citizens, particularly in the parishes of St James, Trelawny and Westmoreland.

Six members of the notorious Bushman Gang were killed in an exchange of gunfire in Effortville, Clarendon, in the wee hours of August 2, 2020.

And just over a week ago, Orlando Robinson, who the police say was St Ann's most wanted, was shot and killed.

The loss of any life is regrettable. But men who have decided that they will live and die by the gun cannot be tamed with butterfly nets and powder puffs. The arrest and charge of numerous individuals in especially high-profile cases, and the clearing up of some cold cases, are welcome signs.

The increased use of advanced forensic techniques by the security forces is also a positive. I think head of the JCF Major General Antony Anderson and head of the JDF Lieutenant General Rocky Meade are performing quite creditably given the resources at their disposal.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.