What's up, Doc?

At my age I have seen more general elections in Jamaica than I care to remember.

I was in a polling booth in the 1955 election — or rather the polling booth was inside my house. My father was a presiding officer and he converted the living room into a polling station with curtains, tables, boxes, and all the paraphernalia necessary for the casting of votes. I hadn't the faintest idea what they were up to, but people kept coming and going that day. It was in a rural area and the villagers had great respect for that which had been earned only 10 years before.

There were also plenty of jokes, adult ones describing the candidates in the usual uncomplimentary terms, and my mother was kept busy telling me to “shut yuh ears, bwoy” or to go outside and sweep up the yard. That latter one turned out to be a mistake; she must have forgotten that the broom was a symbol for one of the parties, the People's National Party (PNP), and my taking up the broom created a mild stir when a gentleman spotted me sweeping away and branded the family, and the polling officers, as such and such activists for the said party.

In those early elections, and up to at least until 1972, the broom was a wildly popular PNP symbol. In 1955 a broom, which normally cost seven pence in those days, rocketed to two shillings and sixpence near election time. They were in demand by PNP followers and were sold out days before the election as the Comrades armed themselves and swept vigorously at everything in keeping with their election slogan, “Sweep them out!” — which they did when that party won the election and swept the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) out of power with a total of 18 of the 32 seats compared to the JLP's 14 seats. Norman Manley became the second person to become chief minister, following Alexander Bustamante's and the JLP's twice successive victories in 1944 and 1949.

Late Prime Minister Hugh Shearer, like his godfather Sir Alexander Bustamante, possessed a great sense of humour and was known to rarely harbour any ill will against his opponents. In the 1972 election, which he lost to his friend Michael Manley, Shearer drove his car that night from his constituency office in Lionel Town into Kingston. It was a bruising journey, as the PNP supporters staging victory parties along the corridor crowded and jeered and pressed on the car as he passed through the Old Harbour and Spanish Town squares.

A few days later, when friends gathered around and asked him what the journey was like, Shearer laughed heartily as he recounted, “Man, ah never see so much broom in all me life!”

This is going to be a different kind of election and we old-timers already miss the public meetings, festive boards, the party songs, the hymn sings, and the plain, Jamaican humour that characterises the platform speeches and exchanges between candidates. I used to take in at least one public meeting per election up until 1972. For me it was a chance to get close to some of the personalities you only read about in the newspapers. We would stand quietly at the back, make our assessments, dismiss arguments if they came from the wrong side, meet afterwards at Sombrero Club for analysis, and confuse my friends who would wonder what I was doing at such and such a meeting if I didn't support the candidate.

That was in the late 1960s when I lived for a while in Kingston.

Molynes Road Square, Four Roads, was one of my favourite meeting places. In 1967 I attended several meetings there as a young adult and was particularly impressed at how a young, white man, Edward Seaga, was able to connect with every social level in the crowd.

Molynes was where Norman Manley did a dignified jig to Derrick Morgan's hit songs in the 1962 election, and Bustamante was shepherded unto the stage against a background of 1,200 candles. That year saw a toe-to-toe campaign. The PNP urged Jamaicans to “vote for the man with the plan”, in reference to Manley's successful development programmes that he had introduced since coming to power in 1955. The JLP countered with their slogan, “the party with the programme”, presenting Bustamante as the hero who had pulled the country out of an unpopular Federation.

Night after night the JLP crowds would chant, “Let eye water fall on the man with the plan, Busta come back again!” And Manley took a swing at the comeback kid when he told a Four Roads crowd that, “I wouldn't put the JLP in charge of a fowl coop, much less to run a Government.”

These two political heroes were amazing. Consider this: In 1962 when they challenged each other for the honour to lead Jamaica into Independence; Manley was 69 and Busta was 78. Both men had just returned from London, where they had met with the English Government to finalise our Independence status. Manley, as premier, announced the election date for April 10, and immediately they each took off around the island like war horses, from parish to parish, district to district, teasing, taunting, promising, clowning. The stakes were high.

And a third party had emerged on the scene, headed by Millard Johnson, leader of the Marcus Garvey-based People's Political Party (PPP), whose black power appeal was a thorn in the flesh of both “brown” men. It was he who thundered at Manley one night at Molynes Square when the premier declared that Vale Royal was being renovated to become the official home of prime ministers. “Garvey duppy going tek him,” he threatened, “for the house finish three months now, but Manley can't go there because we will take him out and put him where he belongs after April 10.” This received wild cheers from the West Kingston-based crowd.

Johnson was as colourful a campaign character as you could get. He would arrive at meetings dressed in a white robe and carrying a white rod. The crowd would surround him with burning starlights while he announced, “Let this starlight burn, let it burn like stars in the sky so that the people may be free and equal.” On a historical note the PPP lost their nomination deposits and all 18 seats they contested.

Well, as we know, Bustamante did come back again to win the election.

Allow me to take you back again to the broom days of 1955, when I was getting my first close-up look at politics as a little boy, with polling taking place in my living room, and the grand old man of Jamaican politics making his headquarters almost next door at his friend's Wint's Shanty in nearby Mocho. Bustamante had to drive past our house, stopping for a sip of Dewar's scotch with my father as he made his way to Mocho, centre of activities for his Clarendon Southern seat, with May Pen, Four Paths, Lionel Town, Gimme-me-Bit, Gravel Ground, York Pen, and all of Vere a frenzy of activity as he prepared to do battle with his opponent C B Murray that year.

As it turned out, he lost that general election but won his seat with ease. His immediate reaction after his party's defeat was ungracious, to say the least, describing the electorate as “Judas” and “Traitors' Isle”, but two days later telegraphing his best wishes to Manley, saying: “You have won a close race and now have the opportunity you have longed for. We shall be an honest Opposition. Good luck.”

Go back a little earlier as we can't help but compare the acrimony sometimes telegraphed between party leadership in modern times to the genuine concern that the two giants of our political system felt for each other even as they clashed at the polls for 24 years.

The little told story of how a political unknown, “Doc” Edward Henry Fagan, defeated Norman Washington Manley, King's Counsel and founder-president of the PNP in the first general election, December 14, 1944, for the St Andrew Eastern seat, was considered a stunning blow to the hopes of thousands of Jamaicans at the time from either party who had expected him to join Bustamante on whatever side of the House for that first five-year term in this fledgling democracy.

Indeed, Bustamante, who won that election, himself took the defeat of his cousin as a mortal political blow, and was left dumbfounded at this unexpected turn of events. Proof of this is that, in naming his candidates, Bustamante had purposely refused to nominate any candidate against Manley in the first instance. Some time after the publication of the names Doc Fagan ran into Bustamante at the McDonald Drug Store on Orange Street, a place where politicians met regularly to discuss the events of the day. It is Vivian Durham, friend and confidant of Bustamante, who tells us in his book on Bustamante that the good Doc remonstrated with the “Chief” for not including him in his list of candidates. Bustamante took it in good humour and said, “OK, go ahead, but you are bound to lose.” Not so. The day after the election the country woke up to the shocking news that Fagan had beaten Manley.

Bustamante was mad. In the years that followed he rarely, if ever, spoke to Fagan. He was by no means elated or amused by this defeat of his cousin.

This was borne out five years later, on December 20 1949, when Norman Manley turned the tables in the second general election by defeating his erstwhile victor.

“We were at Winty's Shanty in Mocho,” writes Durham, when two scribes from The Gleaner, Trueman and Trottman, came over and broke the news to Bustamante that his party had won a second term. He immediately asked how Manley was doing, to which Trottman replied, “Manley is safe and leading comfortably in all the boxes opened, with only a handful left.” Bustamante then joyfully exclaimed, “Thank God he has won.”

There are many more inside stories to tell regarding the colourful history of general election campaigns. As we once again go to the polls on September 3, it is good to reflect and learn from some of them.

Lance Neita is a public relations professional, author, and historian. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lanceneita@hotmail.com.