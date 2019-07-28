Will the real PNP stand up?

The People's National Party (PNP) would serve this country much better if it recovered its self-confidence, courage, and principled commitment. The PNP that was on display in the debate to extend the state of public emergency (SOE) in St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland in the Parliament this week is a pitiable shadow of itself. It talked a good talk about principles but refused to take a principled stand by voting against the routine imposition and extension of the SOE. It was both waffling and wishy-washy.

This debate pitted the Peter Phillips-led PNP against Andrew Holness and his penchant for public relations. Holness made his case that without extending the SOE Jamaica had no choice but to be mired in a runaway murder rate. He did so without conceding a single point; he would not even undertake to personally participate in any public consultation on crime, he was only prepared to say somebody suitably senior in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration would attend. Holness warned with appropriate bombast and pomposity of the danger of not extending the SOE. He suggested that it would, as it has before, cause a spike in the homicide rates islandwide.

On the other side of the debate, Peter Phillips spoke and said all the right things. So also did all four of those who spoke from that side of the Lower House of Parliament. Fitz Jackson, for one, said that we have had 18 months and seven SOEs yet Jamaica's homicide rate was worse than it was in 2016 when there was no SOE. Therefore, SOEs have not improved the homicide rates in Jamaica.

Peter Phillips himself indicated that what the people want, and what makes them feel safe, are boots on the ground and an SOE is not necessary in order to get more boots on the ground.

Wykeham McNeill decried the lack of social intervention that was promised to be included along with the crime-fighting interventions. He declared that if any place deserves this social intervention, Westmoreland did, and his constituency does, and he has seen none.

It was Dwayne Vaz who sounded the most cogent of the speakers in this debate on that side of the House. He indicated that he had hoped for intelligence-led operations that would apprehend the violence-producers. He said he had also hoped that SOE regulations would have been amended to allow small businesses — that do the bulk of their commerce between 6:00 pm and midnight — to be allowed to stay open beyond 8:00 pm. If the jerk chicken man can't sell, he cannot buy chicken from the small farmer, and neither of them can send their children to school. In this way, he continued, “We are creating the conditions that result in the very thing we are now trying to get rid of.”

Peter Phillips himself had alluded to this, but spoke about the double standard being applied to small businesses in Montego Bay (the soldiers preventing a fish vendor from selling his fish because it was 8 o'clock) as compared to the businesses on the Hip Strip in Montego Bay who are allowed to stay open until they say when. He also referred to Sumfest that continued all night until after breakfast the following morning. Despite saying all of this the PNP voted for the extension of the SOE, without gaining a single concession. Indeed, Phillips could not even get Holness to agree to attend the crime summit involving the Opposition, the faith communities, and the business sector. What was wrong with the presentation in the debate was the beggarliness of their tone and manner. Somehow the PNP has convinced itself that in order to sound reasonable one must make oneself a mendicant.

The performance demonstrated in the debate in Parliament showed neither clarity of thought nor fixity of purpose. The line of defence for the PNP is that the SOE is the only crime-fighting strategy that the Government is prepared to pursue; it is that or nothing, a zero-sum game. If that is so, it is because the PNP has allowed itself to be outmanoeuvred by Holness.

Contrast this with the party of Michael Manley in 1983. He had been swept ingloriously out of office by a massive JLP victory in 1980. He was trailing in the polls and the JLP's Seaga was buoyed by the then recent US invasion of Grenada. Seaga, with the wind in his sail, had called a snap election. Manley had been given a solemn commitment by Seaga that no new election would be called on the old voters' list — the very thing that Seaga was doing by calling the snap election. Michael Manley led the PNP in a boycott of those elections. The JLP won all 60 uncontested seats. And Jamaica had a one-party Parliament for the next six years. The result was Jamaica never forgave Seaga for his misfeasance. He spent 18 years in Opposition until he retired from politics as leader of the JLP. Michael Manley was a man with principled commitment and treated politics as an honour sport, not a public relations game. He also saw himself as representing the Jamaican people, who are too proud to cower before any demagogue or autocrat.

In the instant case, the leader of Opposition had received the solemn advice that the Government had decided not to extend the SOE in the three parishes, and that this decision was on the advice of the security forces. Further, that the debate, if any, for the extension or not would take place on Tuesday July 30, 2019. This, however, was altered, without consultation with the Opposition. The Government simply changed its mind, or decided that Machiavellian politics was better served by bringing forward the debate on the extension in order to neutralise the saga of ongoing corruption (now the turn of Caribbean Maritime University and the Ministry of Education).

The purpose was dishonourable. It deflected from the innumerable corruption scandals. It allowed the Government to take no risk by apprehending criminals and prosecuting crime, instead to merely win the public relations battle by announcing and extending SOEs.

Peter Phillips has paid a heavy political price for opposing a similar extension of the SOE in 2018. In the same manner, Michael Manley paid a heavy political price for boycotting the 1983 general election. The PNP, under the watch of Portia Simpson Miller, paid a heavy political price for voting against the extension of the SOE in 2010. Having paid that price, their principle paid off in the end. If Peter Phillips had followed through on the principled stand he took in 2018 he would have been, by now, in a position to extract concessions from Holness. Instead, he has capitulated and gained nothing. It is time for the real PNP to stand up.