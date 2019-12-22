A crowning opportunity for nationhood

This little but tallawah island, Jamaica, land we love, had another crowning moment when Toni-Ann Singh, our choice for Miss Jamaica World, was crowned as Miss World 2019. This very newspaper recorded the auspicious event viewed by two billion people like this: “Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World! Singh won from a field of 111 contestants at the 69th edition of the pageant in London today [December 14].”

This newspaper was also mindful to point out that Jamaicans abroad were absolutely excited about her win and quoted Ronnie Hammick, president of the Ex-Correctional Officers Association of Jamaica, a non-profit Diaspora body, as saying: “The win again showed that, despite the high level of crime and violence, good can come out of Jamaica...and that as a small nation we can compete at the highest levels. I am just totally elated.”

The excitement and elation was not just abroad. Here at home, well-known politician and Miss World 1993 Lisa Hannah was quoted as saying: “Miss World Toni-Ann Singh has lifted the mood of the country.” She went on to say: “I look forward to watching her as she carries the Jamaican flag high as she steps on the world stage being supremely Jamaican and showing the world who we really are as a people…”

Who are we as a people?

Now there's something important to consider as the celebration of Toni-Ann's win continues. Who are we really as a people?

Toni-Ann particularly shined in her interviews. Her appreciation of family, her mom and dad in particular, came strongly to the fore. She was consistently positive and upbeat in her answers. Even when asked about the support she received from her country her answer displayed a positive attitude of gratitude. I later learned that she had little or no help from our private sector. Dahlia Harris, our Miss Jamaica World franchise holder, allegedly tweeted on this matter:

“For 2 years we have spent so much time trying to convince organisations that Miss Jamaica World is not only relevant, it has real purpose in lifting the spirit of our nation and empowering our women. I hope that after today I will never have to have that conversation again.”

Did I read that right? Are you telling me that our private sector did not have the foresight to see that an event viewed by two billion people worldwide has some merit, if only for increased branding? If that's really the case, then is our private sector missing other important international opportunities for branding or immediate income generation?

The value of good parenting

Speaking of support, did you see how eloquently Toni-Ann spoke of the role her parents played in supporting her? How her mother and father gave of themselves to give her the best. The fact that she's from the humble beginnings of Bath, St Thomas, is testimony to the value and the power of parenting and instilling the right kind of values.

Perhaps this is a national wake-up call to make parenting a priority. If it becomes a priority then we have to engage policies and actions that will help to favour and encourage good parenting. I posit that Toni-Ann's win should be viewed as a signal that the era of leaving parenting to chance, and in the hands of mostly trying single mothers is over. The well-being of society depends upon it.

We must therefore begin to teach the value of family and parenting early in our schools. High schools should include a strong curriculum component which teaches parenting from a wholesome perspective. Parenting should be a compulsory course done in college and in university. We are jeopardising our nation's future if we don't help our people to be better parents.

Ralph Kim Drollinger, American clergyman and retired professional basketball player, wrote: “When the institution of the family flounders in its primary responsibility to 'train up a child in the way he should go', the State is eventually overwhelmed with insurmountable problems.” We are only as good for life as we are prepared to live life. And we cannot be prepared to live life if we are not properly taught the principles and values of successful living.

Bad parenting

A report in the Jamaica Observer of Tuesday, December 17, validates this principle. Titled 'Murder convict a victim of parental neglect, says lawyer,' the report states:

“A defence lawyer for one of the men convicted of the brutal killing and beheading of a St Catherine mother and her daughter in 2011 has said that her client, Adrian Campbell, turned to gang life because he was a victim of parental neglect.

“Campbell's mother and father did not play an active role in his life. What we are left with is a young man wanting to belong. This emphasises the importance of parents. It is another situation where the adult has failed the child and the child has failed the society,” attorney Tamika Harris said in her address to judge Vivene Harris moments before Campbell and his fellow convicts were sentenced to life in prison.

We have accepted that the family is the basic and central unit on which nations are built. It is in families that lives are best nurtured, shaped, and guided in the fundamental positive values that form good character. It is in the family that a child's newly forming character is developed in an environment of loving, caring relations that enable productive living.

All the research has confirmed that children raised in stable families, with father and mother, are more likely to be good, contributing citizens than those who don't. With this proven to be true, then all policies, laws, programmes and systems should be geared toward strengthening the family in order to see the resulting benefits for a strong, healthy society. Governments and organisations should therefore be evaluating their planned actions against its likely impact on the family.

Dr Rosetta Williams, author and educator, in an article on the 'Importance of Good Parenting in Child Development' said, “Good parenting is more important than a good school to the academic success of a child. Youngsters do their best when they are helped by their parents in their homework. Parents are the best teachers of their children. Kids learn moral values, manners, disciplines, everything from their home. It is their good upbringing which helps them succeed in the future.”

African connection

Speaking of good upbringing, I would want to presume that Miss Nigeria had a good upbringing too. You must have seen her “I am stoked for you” reaction to Toni-Ann's win. It was epic and quickly trended positively on social media platforms. Some people are even rooting for her to be given “honorary Jamaican” status.

Besides beng an object lesson that you can be excited at the success of others even when you're vying for the same success, Miss Nigeria World Nyekachi Douglas's reaction served as a reminder of our need to forge strong relationships with Africa. We must begin to deliberately pursue an increasing connectivity between Jamaica and Africa.

Our prime minister, besides visiting the African continent for conferences, should be visiting Nigeria and Ghana to invite them to visit us. We must go out of our way and invite them to build mutually beneficial bonds. Can a reciprocal relationship with these nations provide some of the same outcomes sought in the growing dependence on China? Have we made the assumption that they are poor like us, so therefore they cannot help us? Let's begin to look to our brothers and work together.

We must now begin to look at developing ourselves as a region. It is not beyond us to create the type of environment that they can invest in and finance us and we pay them back, just as we do to the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank. Then we would not be giving away our land to others, but the land remains the property owned by the country and it would be left as an inheritance for the next generation.

At the rate that we are going the cost of development is too high. We are giving away the land to China, Spain, and others. This ought to be changed by a policy position. It is this kind of new-era thinking that must begin to dominate. The leadership of our country must insist on it because the land is our birthright and it should remain in the hands of the Jamaican people.

Some of the lands we have unwisely sold we should seek to buy them back over time. Return ownership of land in the hands of Jamaicans, lest we become strangers in their own land. We should not allow it to continue just because past leaders were short-sighted. We have made enough mistakes. May the new-era prime minister find the wisdom to reverse the trend.

Let us learn the lessons that come through Toni-Ann Singh's winning Miss World 2019. They are screaming at us.

Rev Al Miller is pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle. Send comments to the Observer or pastormilleroffice@gmail.com.