A different kind of election

Following a column on inside stories of some of our past election campaigns I was asked by some readers to stay away from the daily diet of campaign news and predictions of the election period and give some more background stories to lighten up the fray. But this is such an unusual election I can't resist a few observations on this most different and unique sequence of events occurring around us and which will write one of the most dramatic chapters in our poetical history.

This very moment a 'party –cade', as they call it in an attempt to evade the epithet 'motorcade', is passing my gate with party songs blaring. I am unable to tell which party it is because all the dubs sound similar to me, and I just hum along and wish them Godspeed and a quick ride out of my hearing.

This is one unique aspect of this election; when the candidates appear on television you are not sure which party they represent. The ladies from either side could line up for a Miss Jamaica contest, they are all together so good looking and charming that not even the fabulous Lisa Hanna, in all her splendour, can outdo the best of them for poise, beauty, intelligence, and those radiant smiles. The strategists understand this appeal and have deliberately put the ladies on the front line and kept the men, with a few exceptions, and for good reasons, in the back row.

Then there is the matter of election promises. I have never seen an election campaign with so many promises. The bag of goodies is already full; but, as the day draws nearer, the promises and the pledges keep mounting. The race is on to see which party can come up with the most creative bargains and giveaways. So much per cent off, pay nothing down, and in some instances stopping just short of a cash giveaways, which nevertheless must have sent the public to draw her breath and pore over her books.

Another memorable feature of the campaign will be the plethora of official openings of roads and water stations all around the country. In all of this I was fearing for the prime minister, as it seemed that the only thing left was for him to be asked to open for the West Indies cricket team. And, from an ad that I have seen, he would certainly do a better job than present company.

So it's a different kind of circumstance. Conducting an election during this pandemic was never going to be a walk in the park. How can you ever guarantee social distancing at a political meeting in Jamaica? Countries choosing to go ahead with elections this year face a balancing act of managing the virus and deploying the necessary resources and materials, and people, to conduct elections safely. Countries all around the world going through the large rallies that typically mark nomination days and campaigns would only be possible at the risk of exponentially spreading the virus.

We did know from before that traditional mass gatherings would be out, and virtual campaigning in. We have been able to do that to a limited extent.

But here comes polling day. The Electoral Office of Jamaica is assuring us of proper sanitisation from road to room. They will have temperature testing and clear directions for maintaining social distance. Personal protective gear for voters and officials will be mandatory.

With so many risks attached, and with our number of cases increasing, it's easy to suggest calling off the elections until we are on the other side of the tunnel. But this response carries a risk of its own, as it would be easy for a Government to stay in power beyond term limits using the excuse of the pandemic to keep postponing the election. In any case, both parties are complicit in giving approval to September 3 and neither can back off at this point.

It's too late now, but we may well have considered two polling days, back to back, with voters registered each day in alphabetical order. A-M for day one, N-Z for day two. There is no one-size-fits-all solution here. This pandemic has disrupted our normal way of doing things. We must seek to limit its impact.

The inside job

Our political party symbols, well intentioned as they are, have often been the cause of controversy between the two major parties. From my observer's corner, and from my Thursday evening debating club's point of view, we notice that there has been a convergence of symbols born out of ignorance of the history and ownership of some of these symbols. I refer to the clenched fist and the two fingers, where some of the younger party faithfuls have used each one indiscriminately.

This is one other good reason it's so important to know our history and traditions lest you forget, and lest you get mixed up.

For those who came in late, here is the story of how our election symbols came about: When the first general election was called in December 1944 it was recognised that because of the high rate of illiteracy not all voters would be able to read the names of the candidates. It was therefore decided that individual candidates, and not the parties, would be allocated a symbol.

In those early days the candidate whose surname started with the earliest letter of the alphabet was assigned the first symbol, the next candidate the second symbol, and so on. Well, would you believe it, some candidates promptly changed their surnames by deed poll in order to be assigned the first symbol which was the popular and magic 'star'. The name Aabbuthnot-Gallimore comes to mind. It's true.

The parties eventually ended the squabbling by agreeing that all candidates representing one party should share the same symbol — the head for the People's National Party (PNP) and the hand for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

During the 1961 Referendum, mindful that it was not a political campaign, it was agreed that traditional party symbols could not be used. So the PNP ended up with the 'tree' and the JLP used the 'bell'.

Over the years the parties have adapted various emblems and practices. The clenched fist came out of the PNP's socialist leanings in alliance with socialist forces all over the world. The JLP's victory sign copied England's Winston Churchill, who used it to rally his nation towards victory in World War II.

And, of course, the green and orange which has been taken to the extreme where the colour of your dress, shirt, even your car, can get you into trouble in some hot spots.

The use of the slogan 'power for the people' almost got the PNP into hot water in the 1970s. St Mary was one a happy hunting ground for that party, and an event featuring the political heavyweights of the PNP at a meeting in Oracabessa, on October 4, 1971, had me laughing at a series of events which literally left the people in the dark.

The story actually started some weeks before the meeting when the Minister of Public Utilities Wilton Hill (JLP) was reported to have made the disclosure at a Jamaica Public Service Limited conference in Ocho Rios, St Ann, that he was not God.

In answer to this modest disclaimer, a well-publicised newspaper report told us that one worker at the meeting solemnly intoned, “But you are god. You are the god of electricity, and you are the god of light and power.”

The story fast-tracks to October 4, when the PNP President and Opposition Leader Michael Manley, while addressing a crowd of about 3,000 at Oracabessa during a power failure, raised his clenched fist and the crowd, mindful of the power cut, shouts 'power to the people', the popular phrase of the time. While they were still chanting the electricity returned, but the sudden surge caused an explosion with the high voltage wire set ablaze and sparks flying.

At that point the people started to scatter in different directions, all except for Manley and his platform team. The leader stood his ground while ordering his Comrades — P J Patterson, Dr Ken McNeill, and Noel Silvera — to “Stand firm, stand firm,” as they seemed to be preparing to make a run for it.

According to the reporter, there were two sets of people in the crowd: “One set expressed superstition over the incident, while the other set ran because they believed the wires would have dropped on them.

“When the situation ended, it provided a lot of humour. One man said, 'Oonu ask fi power den oonu run from it,' while the majority said it was a sign from God.

Lance Neita is a public relations consultant, author and historian. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lanceneita@hotmail.com.