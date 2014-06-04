A PNP defeated by itself in the fight against corruption

Coal gives birth to ashes. — Sesotho proverb, Lesotho

I hate to quote a wretch like Joseph Goebbels, Nazi propaganda minister, but for accuracy's sake, I will. It was Goebbels who prescribed, among other things: “Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.”

I believe the People's National Party (PNP) is utilising this antediluvian 'strategy' in its so-called corruption crusade. It will fail. Mass deflection will not win them any significant political traction. Why? The PNP continues to insult the intelligence of folks with its unrelenting arrogance.

Doubtless its political conceit is largely a manifestation of the Pickersgillian dictum. The former PNP Chairman Robert Pickersgill, now chairman emeritus, and an acolyte of Peter Bunting, who is eager to unseat PNP President Dr Peter Phillips from his shaky political perch, publicly said: “We believe that it is best for the People's National Party to form the Government; therefore, anything that will lead or cause us to be in power is best for the PNP and best for the country.” This is an emblem of antiquated delusions and putrid political entitlement.

Arrogance on steroids

Check this: “ 'It is sad to hear people say that the People's National Party should not speak against corruption. We may have done wrong in the past, but if we have done wrong, we are sorry for it,' said Phillips.

“ 'We are saying, going forward, we are not going to tolerate any corruption, as the party leader has said that in the Government that he will lead, corruption will be something that he will be strong on; and going forward, the party wants to see a better Jamaica that is rid of corruption,' added Phillips.” ( The Gleaner, Monday, July 22, 2019)

If you were a contestant on the very popular American TV quiz show Jeopardy [they give the answer and you respond in question form] with Alex Trebek, and they asked who said the above quote and you responded, “Who is Dr Peter Phillips, president of the People's National Party in Jamaica?” you would have got the sharp, stinging buzzer that signals an incorrect submission.

The quote is from PNP Vice-President Mikael Phillips, son of Dr Peter Phillips. He was quoted in the story headlined 'Mikael Phillips apologises for past PNP misdeeds'.

Apology, really? Or was this a rabbit punch, which boxing aficionados know is an illegal boxing move?

Some years ago I said on the radio that when you apologise you should simply do so and stop. Once you add qualifiers and conditions the submission fails.

Mikael Phillips's dwarfed attempt at an apology not only failed, it served as an unpleasant reminder and reiteration of a kind of entrenched political schizophrenia at the highest levels of the PNP's leadership.

Take careful note of the verbal miserliness of the younger Phillips: “...We may have done wrong in the past, but if we have done wrong, we are sorry for it..”

It is as if he was mimicking the stinginess of Ebenezer Scrooge, the protagonist of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Folks spot this kind of political ploy from a mile away. Politicians who try to pull wool over people's eyes only make themselves into a laughing stock.

Holding up the mirror

Last week, Television Jamaica broadcast an interview with a citizen at the scene of the PNP's demonstration against corruption. He gave an analysis of the actions of the handful of placard-holding Comrades who gathered in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay. I believe his views represent how a majority of Jamaicans have summed up the barefaced hypocrisy of Dr Phillips and the PNP. His feedback was golden. All our politicians would do well not only to hear this gentleman, but, more importantly, to listen to his very informed analysis. Yes, analysis! Folks who did not benefit from higher education are also analysts. Too many make the mistake of believing that because some of our fellow citizens do not speak Standard English they are less able to provide deep introspection, examination, and explanation.

He remarked: “And I notice di PNP is going around talking about clean up corruption and Andrew Holness about corruption. But, in my opinion, PNP cannot come to Montego Bay or to Jamaica come speak about corruption. They can't come and tell me to clean up the garbage out of my yard when they yard also full of garbage. When my yard is clean and they yard is full of garbage, the virus or whatever going still continue, going spread. So they don't have moral authority to come tell about garbage when they yard is full of garbage. And the placard they have here this morning, I would like to see the Mandeville Parish Council scandal on that, too. And then they will be speaking to the people. Yuh cyaan deh come a talk about one side, while you also have the same epidemic.”

There are no ifs, buts, or maybes that the PNP presided over more scandals than any other political party since political independence. This abbreviated list of the PNP's most egregious scandals should refresh the memories of those who suffer with convenient political amnesia.

1. Iran sugar deal

2. Rollins land deal

3. Zinc scandal

4. Furniture scandal

5. Motor vehicle importation scandal

6. Montego Bay street people scandal

7. Land distribution at Holland scandal

8. Shell waiver scandal

9. NetServ scandal

10. Trafigura scandal

11. Cuban light bulb scandal

12. FINSAC scandal

13. Bad gas scandal

14. Dead babies scandal

15. Outameni scandal

16. Run wid it scandal

17. EWI scandal

18. Chikungunya scandal

19. Fat cat salary scandal

20. Operation PRIDE scandal

21. Campaign funds scandal

The deleterious and costly impact of money scandals in particular, has cost our country billions and even more in damage to Jamaica's reputation.

All misappropriation, criminal use and/or abuse of taxpayers' resources is wrong!

Some years ago, I said in this space that those who are proven to have what the late Justice Ronald Hugh Small termed “more than a blushing acquaintance with gunmen” ought to be disqualified from public office. The late Justice Small presided over the commission of enquiry into the Orange Lane fire — May 19, 1976, in which 10 people died in a fire set by gunmen to a tenement building on Orange Lane, Kingston — and the Rema Enquiry.

Many articles ago I also stated that those who are proven to have criminally used public resources ought to be ineligible for public office and must face the full force of the law. I have not recoiled from these positions.

Physician, heal thyself!

Last month I wrote, among other things, in this space, “I suggest to the PNP that, in addition to reasons which I outlined last Sunday, they are not being listened to outside of their rabid base, because folks are insisting, 'Physician, heal thyself!' (Luke 4:23).” ( Jamaica Observer, June 23, 2019)

Some days ago, Sarah Manley, daughter of former Prime Minister Michael Manley, posted on social media: “PNP… you lack the credibility to talk about corruption. You can't whine about that now. You can't demand credibility, guys... You gotta earn that. Ahh. Get a grip.”

The PNP does not seem to understand this vital standard. They just do not seem to want to get it.

I have asked in the past, and I continue to ask: Why do members of the PNP continue to fight tooth and nail against testifying in open court in the Trafigura scandal, but yet pontificate about corruption on rickety soapboxes? The Trafigura case raises issues of bribery and corruption and may implicate local politicians.

How does the PNP reconcile past contractors general and auditors general reports in which voluminous evidence was provided that pinpointed corruption and maladministration during 23 of its last 30 years in office?

How does the PNP rationalise that Member of Parliament for Hanover Western Ian Hayles has used the court to prevent the tabling of a report from the contractor general since 2017.

Dr Phillips, doubtless, can prevail upon Hayles to withdraw his injunction so that the Parliament and the public get the opportunity to assess the report? To the best of my knowledge, Dr Phillips has not done so.

On December 2, 2018, I wrote in my The Agenda piece in the Jamaica Observer, among other things: “In the absence of necessary atonement, the PNP is today attempting to don the cloak of a moral superstar.”

Former Education Minister Ronald Thwaites, who told us some time before he became a Member of Parliament that “The PNP has presided over the greatest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich since slavery,” can preach till the cows come home that “the PNP is a moral party” ( The Gleaner, May 1, 2015). Folks will not to be converted. People are not dodo birds. Folks are smarter than the PNP give us credit.

Pressure on the top

Folks understand that Dr Phillips is a man bedevilled by excruciating political pressure. The are many in the upper echelons of his party who have openly said that their near-70-year-old portly skipper is a weak, colourless leader who does not inspire.

Recall Luther Buchanan, former deputy general secretary of the PNP, said: “You can't look at renewal if you are going for a 1980 model Benz... Of fundamental importance, if we are to go to an election in 2020 or 2021, the age difference is that a 70-odd-year-old leader of the People's National Party will have to be sold against a 50-year-old [Andrew] Holness.” ( The Star, December 9, 2016).

And Phillips's challenger, Peter Bunting, Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, among others, has publicly stated that he does not believe that Dr Phillips can lead the PNP back to Jamaica House. Phillips is in a fight for his political life.

It is not difficult to understand why Dr Phillips is trying to snap out of his political slumber. As former Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western Dean Peart said some days ago: “If you give a man you business fi run fi two and a half, three years and when u come back it bankrupt you no run him baxide.” ( Jamaica Observer, July 14, 2019)

Almost two years ago the birds began to tweet that Dr Phillips was under severe pressure inside the party. Remember this? “Dr Peter Phillips is under severe pressure within his party to make a greater impression on the country's electorate, in particular the youth. The birds sing that some in the upper echelons of the PNP are upset at recent pictures of Phillips apparently dozing at public events. The severity of the internal party squeeze on Phillips is getting tighter by the day.” ( Jamaica Observer, September 10, 2017)

I also predicted in 2017 that, based on the chirps of the birds, Phillips would have been challenged by Peter Bunting in 2019, notwithstanding this comment by Bunting, “Comrade Phillips knows he does not have to look over his shoulders for this Comrade.” ( The Gleaner, September 11, 2017)

Dr Phillips' political midnight is nigh. Win, lose or draw, his political goose is cooked. He has to fake it, since he is not making it politically.

Road to repentance

As I pointed out many months ago, the fundamental difference between the Holness Administration and those of the PNP is that he has taken firm and decisive action against those who are alleged to have been involved in malfeasance.

Scandals will always happen in administrations. There is no Government utopia in this life. The critical measurement of good governance, for me, is how quickly structural weaknesses are corrected. In this respect, the Holness Administration deserves some commendation.

Contrast Andrew Holness's Administration's approach with the 'Circle the Wagon' model, which the PNP invariably invoked during their previous scandal-beset times in office, and one readily realises that Dr Phillips and the PNP are choking on hypocrisy.

Recall in mid-December 2018, the JLP called for Paulwell to resign from Phillips's shadow Cabinet in the face of the damning auditor general's report which fingered two years of his ministerial stewardship.

Dr Phillips put out a press release in which he reiterated his “full confidence in Phillip Paulwell as the Opposition spokesman on mining and energy, and he will not be removed from that responsibility”. ( Jamaica Observer, December 11, 2018)

Recall this: “ 'Let me make it quite clear: I have a minister of energy in place. Unless he does something wrong that would affect and impact the Jamaican people in a serious way and the Government of Jamaica [he will not be fired],' [Prime Minister Portia] Simpson Miller said in responding to a question from Opposition Leader Andrew Holness.” ( Jamaica Observer, June 4, 2014)

If Dr Phillips and the PNP want folks to begin to believe that they have had a Damascus experience, and that they are a new creation and brand new men, they must first be honest and openly confess their political sins, without qualifications and/or conditions. Then the PNP must completely divorce itself from the archetypes of corruption in its midst who are literal millstones around the neck of Norman Manley's party. Anything short of demonstrated evidence of repentance is but a sham and should be treated as such.