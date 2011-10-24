A study in arrested development and misleadership

Speech is like going downhill; action is like going uphill. — Shona proverb, Zimbabwe

Political wasps dominate our Parliament. Their pesky flight is often characterised by pretentious displays designed to impress those who are easily subdued by carefully choreographed optics. The gullible and gluttons for bilious outbursts, especially on the political stump, are often their primary prey. Wordy speeches that are as “sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal” (1 Corinthians 13:1) serve as their camouflage masks. The political wasps in Gordon House must never be mistaken for honeybees.

“The PNP [People's National Party] has presided over the greatest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich since slavery,” Ronald Thwaites said publicly shortly before he threw in his lot with the PNP and took the plunge into local representational politics, which former Prime Minister P J Patterson described as: “A fight for scarce benefits and spoils carried on by hostile tribes that seem to be perpetually at war.” Patterson was our longest-serving prime minister.

Thwaites, more than likely, was convinced that in order to shape, influence, and implement real change he needed to become an active participant in representational politics. That is understandable. The reality is, without a strong physical hand on the levers of legislative power, it is very difficult to usher in necessary seismic social and economic change, especially the changes which the majority poor and dispossessed can feel in their pockets and see on their dinner tables.

Thwaites is a former minister of education in the Portia Simpson Miller Administration. He has been a Member of Parliament for Kingston Central, a constituency once represented by former Prime Minister Michael Manley for 27 years, having been duly elected in 1993.

Credible media reports say Thwaites was kicked to the political curb by his political party. Were that not the case, he doubtless would have gladly run on the PNP's ticket in the next parliamentary election constitutionally due in 2021.

Consider this March 11, 2016 Gleaner news item 'Thwaites exits timeline! 71-year-old MP waiting on constituents to tell him when to leave'. The story said, among other things: “As he returned to Gordon House last week, Thwaites told The Sunday Gleaner that he has not set a departure timetable as he trusts his constituents to make a choice when the time is right.”

On October 30, 2018, Nationwide News Network carried a story titled 'Wait your turn! Thwaites warns Central Kingston aspirants'. The news item said, inter alia: “PNP Member of Parliament and newly re-elected chairman for Central Kingston, Reverend Ronald Thwaites, has a strong message for those seeking to oust him from the constituency.

“The MP says his challengers should wait their turn.

“Rev Thwaites staved off an internal party challenge from Lawrence Rowe at the constituency office on North Avenue yesterday afternoon. The veteran politician, who's been MP for over 20 years, won with 43 votes. While Rowe, who was a last-minute contender, secured 29 votes.”

Credible media reports say even before Rowe's challenge Thwaites' exit from Kingston Central had been irreversibly decided. As Thwaites gets ready to walk through the doors of Gordon House for the last time I believe we have a duty to pronounce upon his stewardship based on the social and economic improvements and/or developments, or the lack thereof, in Kingston Central.

Thwaites cannot reasonably say that time was ungenerous to him. He has spent more than a quarter of a century as a MP. He is one of the longest-serving MPs since 1962.

After nearly three decades in Parliament, Thwaites said on radio last week that: “Conservatively, 60 to 70 per cent of the working age people in the constituency do not have a steady job. And this is particularly acute among younger people and women.”

This is an admission of unqualified failure, which warrants national outrage.

...31 years ago

The shanty dwellings, which swelled out of the pores of Kingston Central, shocked me when I first saw them in 1989. That was the year I enrolled at Mico Teachers' College, now The Mico University College. During numerous trips to the ladies' hostel on Arnold Road I could not help but notice the squalid conditions in which many people in surrounding communities lived. Rusty zinc roofs had been pulverised into submission by the vagaries of the natural elements and more than a little inattention from human care. Rotting zinc fences served as dividing lines between generously populated households. Privacy was an oddity in these humble abodes, I thought. Many young men often sat/stood almost aimlessly on the corners. Some reminded me of characters in the opening chapter of John Hearne's novel Voices Under the Window.

Thirty-one years later, much of Kingston Central is still largely physically and socially stunted. By Thwaites' own admission, very little has changed. The vast majority of his constituents are still poor, dispossessed, and downtrodden.

Less than 24 hours after the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-led Administration declared a state of emergency (SOE) in the Kingston Western and Kingston Central police divisions for a period of 14 days, starting last Sunday, to cauterise a massive increase in major crimes, particularly murders, Thwaites declared: “The constituency desperately needs the kind of public state of emergency which tackles unemployment and poverty, not crime and murders.”

I think both are needed simultaneously.

Consider this: “Holness, who was speaking at a press conference a short while ago, said the SOE was implemented due to increased criminal activities in the two divisions since the start of the year.

“If left unchecked, it could spiral to chaotic ends, he said.

“Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said 74 per cent of all murders in the said divisions are gang related.” ( Jamaica Observer, June 14, 2020)

Mr Thwaites well knows that life is the most basic of all human rights, but raw political considerations are often put on a pedestal so much so that they are allowed to trump even the primary reason the State exists; that is, to secure those within its borders and preserve the rule of law.

We continue to major in a zero-sum type of politics while our citizens' pressing interests are relegated to file 13.

Recall, in 2018, for example, political busybodies spread fake news about the supposed mass destruction of buildings in Kingston Central during consultations and discussions related to the location of a new parliament. These comments from a Gleaner story of July 26, 2018 were instructive: “Hubert Henry, a resident of Allman Town in central Kingston, charged that politicians and their surrogates were not keen on supporting the development, fearing that they would lose votes if the area were to be developed.

“ 'All [you si] happening here, most of it is politics. They don't really want to see the people live a better life and be independent. They want to see the youth living in slum all the days of their lives, and that's why they are fighting it so much.

“ 'We must can see better one day. I don't think we did mek fi live so, Sah. You have five, six generations of people [who have lived] here, and they [have] never [seen] better yet,' said Henry. 'Dem poor and hungry. So they must see it [the development] and say, 'yes, we can live in a better community and a better area that can smell clean like other places,' Henry said.”

Happily, some residents, as we say in the street, “spot the rake” [figure out the real motives] of those who would prefer to see hundreds of poor Jamaicans continue to live in shanty towns and squatter enclaves while they insulate themselves “far from the madding crowd” (Thomas Hardy), and are protected by their Praetorian Guard.

This is one of the tragedies of our politics.

I heard Thwaites on a radio programme last week defending his stewardship by saying he has tirelessly advocated for improvements to the social and economic conditions of his constituents, and that evidence of his strenuous advocacy can be verified by the order papers of Parliament.

Advocacy is one thing. Results that change people's lives and livelihood for the better are another. The fact is that the PNP formed the Government in 18 of the 27 years that Thwaites served as an MP. In four of those 18 years, Thwaites was the minister of Education — a key position in the architecture of local political administration.

Thwaites, according to media reports, was also a confidant of former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller. I believe the rampant underdevelopment, poverty, and high rates of crime in Kingston Central serve as a case study in political misleadership. Thwaites, by any objective measurement, must the given the lion's share of the blame for the rotten state of affairs.

Political garrisons

Desmond McKenzie, MP for Kingston Western and minister of local government and community development, said on radio last week that his constituency effectively gets little in the way of development support, except when the JLP forms the Administration. I believe that MPs of garrisons controlled by the PNP could retail a similar experience of gruelling political victimisation.

I believe Jamaica is very unlikely to achieve sustained social and economic growth and development at the level which is necessary for our country to really realise her full potential until we, among other things, rid ourselves of political garrisons.

For the uninitiated, political garrisons in Jamaica are zones of political exclusion; one party rules the roost. Before a single ballot is cast in an election the winner is determined. Garrison politics categorises those with an alternative political perspective, not as an opponent, but as the enemy who must be quartered, impaled, or disembowelled. Those who attempt to upset the status quo are often silenced through victimisation, terror, or death.

The six-million-dollar question is: When are we going to dismantle the political garrisons which are squeezing the very lifeblood out of our people and suffocating the talents of many of our best and brightest citizens?

Some years ago former Prime Minister Edward Seaga made the important point that those who have put Jamaica on the world's stage in a positive way are not those from above Torrington Bridge, but those below it. They are the children of the poor and dispossessed who beat off the wretched conditions of our ghetto communities. By continuing the practice of trying to 'starve out' (withhold critical supports) some constituencies because they are effectively forced to vote JLP or PNP we are retarding, if not destroying, reservoirs of talent quite possibly on the level of another Bob Marley, Bounty Killer, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, etc. The corrosive impact of garrison politics is a millstone around collective necks.

To his credit, Prime Minister Holness has made some commendable steps away from garrison politics. Recall these banner headlines?

* 'Frog City residents to finally get houses' — The story said, among other things: “After waiting for more than 10 years for construction of housing solutions geared at creating a better community, residents of a section of Maxfield Park, commonly known as Frog City, are finally witnessing the dream becoming a reality with yesterday's breaking of ground for 210 units.” ( The Gleaner, October 3, 2018)

* 'End garrison politics now! New PM invites Opposition on path to better Jamaica' — The story noted the following, among other things: “ 'It is time to end garrison politics now,' he declared. In an invitation similar to one extended by his predecessor Bruce Golding, Holness extended his hand for Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller to walk with him in areas generally regarded as garrison communities.” ( The Gleaner, October 24, 2011)

* 'Holness again makes garrison walk invitation to Simpson Miller' ( The Gleaner, March 4, 2016)

These invitations were never taken up by Simpson Miller.

COVID-19 or not, I think Prime Minister Holness should send a similar invitation to the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition Dr Peter Phillips. His response would doubtless tell the citizens of this country a great deal.

Jamaica needs far fewer political wasps, and simultaneously a significant increase in political honeybees at Gordon House. Those who insist and are intent on the continuation and concretisation of garrison politics must be exposed for who and what they are — unenlightened misleaders who are only too willing to sacrifice the future of this country to satisfy their personal, narrow objectives.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.