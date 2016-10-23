Beware! The PNP's dalliance with democratic socialism is not over

Chattering doesn't cook rice. — Fulani proverb, Nigeria

Many crestfallen Comrades, doubtless including Peter Bunting, Member of Parliament for Manchester Central and now the challenger for the post of president of the People's National Party (PNP), have occupied ringside seats for nearly three years as incumbent president of the PNP, and leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition Dr Peter Phillips descended the greasy pole of political electability. His descent was quickened by the stale unguent of Michael Manley's democratic socialism. Phillips boastfully and generously immersed himself in Manley's vapid lubricant at his affirmation in March 2017.

I claim no powers as a political clairvoyant, but I did say from the get-go that Phillips would have paid dearly for this mistake.

Dr Phillips was unequivocal about his political and ideological pathway as soon as the presidential baton pass was completed. However, the exchange between him and former PNP president and Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller was wobbly. Yes, wobbly!

The PNP's National Executive Council (NEC) held a meeting in Hatfield, Manchester, on Sunday, February 5, 2017, which witnessed a fiery explosion from Simpson Miller. In a rage, she went off script and emptied her political soul. As we say in local parlance, she “talk up the tings dem”.

Simpson Miller chastised the attendees to the meeting, inter alia, “Like how you glad fi si mi out, don't be glad to call mi when you need mi to win election.” The former prime minister criticised the inner sanctum of the PNP and angrily told them that she was pushed and nobody had to tell her to leave. She castigated the members, saying, “I worked like a donkey for this movement!”

At Hatfield, Simpson Miller fumed that some in the PNP were party to leaks of internal PNP information. She also chided men in the PNP who, she said, “don't like female leadership”.

Antagonistic is a generous description of the manner in which Simpson Miller was pushed from her political perch. Anyone who dares maintain otherwise is either a liar, lunatic, or both.

Recently, I heard a news item in which people connected to Peter Bunting's 'Rise United' outfit vociferously denied that they were responsible for the acrid circumstances which culminated with the displacement of Simpson Miller from the helm of Norman Manley's party. The specific accusation was made on social media by a coterie whose political progeny are not secret.

Werewolf plots, threats, nearly unrelentingly spewing political bile, as well as executing political shakedowns and rancid denials, have largely charactered the PNP's presidential race to date.

For decades the PNP operated on platforms of empty rhetoric and spin. Their mordant spin has been weaponised internally.

I believe that one of the biggest spins out of the presidential contest, to date, is Peter Bunting's confused rhetoric with regard to his political and ideological pathway. In a recent interview on Nationwide News Network it was suggested to Bunting that Dr Phillips, among other reasons, had failed to gain significant traction, especially among our youth, because of his embrace of democratic socialism.

The Gleaner of March 26, 2017 reported that Dr Phillips, among other things, said “he will not apologise for embracing democratic socialism, which he insists still has a place in developing 21st-century Jamaica”.

Bunting was asked if he, similarly, embraced democratic socialism. He responded that he did not want to be bogged down with labels, because these tended to become distractions. It struck me at the time that his response sounded like a political dodge.

Two Fridays ago, August 23, 2019, Loop Jamaica reported a story which said, among other things, “He said while his leadership will allow the economy to be market-driven, he would not forget the democratic socialist principles of former PNP leader Michael Manley, which would give ordinary Jamaicans equality in opportunity and equity, and ensuring that none are left behind.”

Notwithstanding Bunting's declared discomfiture with political labels in a recent Nationwide News Network interview, it sounds to me that he and Dr Phillips are singing from very similar democratic socialist hymnals. Compare the contents of this report to what Bunting said at his town hall meeting the Thursday before the report: “The new president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips has told Comrades that this generation of the organisation will have to fix and eliminate poverty.

“It is for that reason Phillips says he will not apologise for embracing democratic socialism, which he insists still has a place in developing 21st-century Jamaica.

“Phillips was speaking at the National Arena minutes after taking the oath of office as the fifth PNP president of the party.

“ 'I say, without reservation, that Michael Manley broke down the walls of plantation society once and for all in Jamaica.' ” ( The Sunday Gleaner, March 26, 2017)

As a votary of Michael Manley, Bunting surely must know that a lynchpin of Manley's brand of democratic socialism was free education. Last Tuesday, I saw this report on Nationwide News Network's website: 'Free education policy is counter-productive – Bunting'. The news item said, among other things: “PNP presidential candidate Peter Bunting says Jamaica needs to return to a system in the education sector [in which] subsidies are provided for only those who are in need.

“Bunting says the free education policy is counter-productive.”

Even if you parted company with mathematics at long division, it is easy to figure that something does not compute here. How does Bunting reconcile his utterances in St Catherine last weekend with his remarks at his town hall meeting on August 22, which Loop Jamaica reported?

Should the country interpret Bunting's comments in St Catherine last weekend as harbinger that he will abandon, for example, free tuition at the secondary level that was introduced by the ruling Andrew Holness-led Administration. I have been pointing out in this space for many weeks that neither Bunting nor Phillips has spelled out the operational specifics of their policies and programmes in critical areas such as crime, education and the economy. We should 'tek sleep and mark death', as some rural folks often say.

At the town hall meeting Bunting recommitted to the principles of former Prime Minister Michael Manley: The principles of democratic socialism that were effectuated by former PNP leader Michael Manley and left our country in near ruins by 1980.

These facts speak for themselves.

• The Bank of Jamaica had to print money for the country to survive after the treasury was drained.

• Michael Manley used most of the increased bauxite levy to finance 'free education'.

• This left little to finance several other social make-work projects that were announced by Government under the 'socialism is love' explanation given to the people. Most of the schemes collapsed from lack of funds.

• Unemployment increased to a record 27 per cent, aided by the fallout of the make-work projects.

• When Jamaicans saw what was happening, they converted their money to US dollars through banks and the black market and moved their savings and other funds to US banks.

• Soon, the Bank of Jamaica ran out of reserves in foreign exchange, for the first time, and had to use funds set aside for paying debt.

• The Bank of Jamaica could not supply the amount of foreign exchange to the banks, which were under pressure by business clients and others to pay bills for goods ordered by companies and to meet other demands for foreign exchange. In addition, there was a growing flight of capital.

• This resulted in a severe reduction of imports of raw materials and spare parts, closing down of factories and increasing unemployment.

• Oil supplies were short, resulting in frequent blackouts and loss of factory time.

• Imported food items were so short that riots erupted at supermarkets when goods arrived.

• Small shops — some 14,000 of them — either closed or kept one window open mostly to sell aerated water (soda), Foska oats, and toilet tissue.

• The value of the total production of the economy (gross domestic product [GDP]) in 1980 was 17.5 per cent less than in 1972, after decreasing every year but one.

• Inflation increased by 250 per cent, peaking at 49.4 per cent in 1978.

• While revenue remained almost constant over the period, expenditure increased by 66 per cent.

• The budget deficit, as a consequence, increased from 3.9 per cent to 17.5 per cent; one of, if not the highest of any country not at war.

• The total public debt, as a percentage of GDP, increased nearly 500 per cent, creating a crushing burden in debt service.

• The level of investment collapsed by 40 per cent of GDP, and savings by 53 per cent.

• Foreign exchange reserves were wiped out, plunging from positive US$239 million to negative US$549 million.

• Economic growth was negative in seven of the eight years and less than one per cent in the eighth year.” ( The Gleaner, October 23, 2016)

Manley and his chief lieutenants were largely insulated from the results of their political actions. The full brunt and burden of the crippling consequences of the PNP's brand of democratic socialism were placed upon the heads of ordinary Jamaicans in every aspect of daily life, since they had very little in the way of alternatives.

Why would Bunting embrace principles that brought Jamaica to near ruin? Why is he vacillating on the very important question of his political and ideological pathway? Why this political hopscotch? This issue should concern all well-thinking Jamaicans, because if Bunting wins the presidential race next Saturday he then starts to audition for Jamaica House. We should be very careful not to fall prey to another 1970s political bait and switch.

Build it!

Last Monday the Government signed 15 subcontracts for works under the long-overdue Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project. The improved roadway will stretch from Harbour View in St Andrew, through St Thomas, to Port Antonio in Portland. Media reports are that 16 kilometres of the road from Harbour View to Yallahs bridge will be widened to accommodate four lanes of traffic. Work is slated to begin in November.

Major rehabilitation work has been planned for 93 kilometres of main road from Yallahs bridge to Port Antonio, and 27.5 kilometres of main road from Morant Bay to Cedar Valley.

Almost like clockwork, devotees of small-mindedness, who evidently sprinkle iron filing in their porridge each morning, took to social media to lobby against the planned improvements in the eastern section of the country. Some among us believe Jamaica deserves the least amount of anything good.

The late prime minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, once remarked that, “A true leader thinks what his country can become 100 years in the future and sets in motion structures to achieve his vision.”

We must think big!

I remember when the Junction Road Rehabilitation Project started there were individuals who seemingly protested that the scope of work was too ambitious. Recall, for example, a post on the Twitter page of Dr Shane Alexis, the People's National Party's standard-bearer for St Mary South Eastern, on July 26, 2018. It said inter alia: “The scale of work, which appears to have widened the future roadway to have multiple lanes is a curious development.”

I hope by now Dr Alexis has recovered from the tremendous political flogging he received from the Jamaica Labour Party's Dr Norman Dunn. I hope he now has an enlightened view of the Junction Road Rehabilitation Project.

I hail from St Mary South Eastern. I know, first hand, the blatant neglect of the constituency, especially during the period when Harry “Peep Peep” Douglas was the Member of Parliament. Apart from tooting the horn of his sport utility vehicle when he drove by constituents, Harry Douglas did very little for St Mary South Eastern in the 18 ½ years he was the Member of Parliament.

The Junction main road in St Mary connects the eastern parts of the island to the capital, Kingston. The last time I remember that roadway being in a very drivable state was in the late 1980s when Edward Seaga was prime minister. I am extremely happy to see that the Junction road, which I have described on radio and in this newspaper as one of the worst roads in Jamaica, is finally being rehabilitated, but with a vision of decades from today.

Incidentally, congratulations to Member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern Dr Norman Dunn for the “carpeting” of the Goat Hill community road. That stretch of road was rendered a mere donkey track for the better part of 25 years. It was deplorable, so much so, it would fracture the legs of even the sturdiest animal. As with similar projects across the country, I gather Everald Warmington, minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for works, gave a lot of support to facilitate these repairs.

I noticed Dr Dunn has also started work to resurface the Richmond road to Cane Heap corridor. That stretch has not been repaired in donkey's years. Some time ago, I mentioned in this space that the road from Harmony Hall to White Hall in the constituency of St Mary Central was a travesty and an embarrassment to the people of the constituency and Jamaica. I am very glad to see that Dr Morais Guy has carpeted the entire corridor. Good work, Sir!

We need far more than improved bridle paths for the 21st century. One does not need to be a transport economist to recognise that if you cannot move goods, services, and people quickly and efficiently, we are merely grabbing unsuccessfully at economic and developmental trinkets.