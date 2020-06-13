Can't drag your feet on crime fight, PM

Around a flowering tree there are some weeds. — Malinké proverb, Guinea

We are at a crossroads of severely tough choices in this country. We have been standing here for a long, long time. While we delay taking an inevitable path, the majority of well-thinking Jamaicans, who diligently and legally toil hoping to catch the increasingly elusive Jamaican dream, scream in agony because the merchants of misery are rapidly being emboldened by rancid victories. More than a spoke is needed in their wheel. We cannot dillydally and shilly-shally any more.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was given a second mandate just over three weeks ago. It was a historic trouncing of the Dr Peter Phillips-led People's National Party (PNP). A resounding triumph could quickly turn out to be a double-edged sword if extremely high expectations are not met. Landslide political victory must result in landslide representation and results at all levels.

The first 100 days in the life of an Administration are usually the most crucial. Will the Administration choose the road not taken? Think Robert Frost. Or, the one more travelled.

Attack on the State

Two members of our security forces were viciously killed on consecutive days last week by fiendish criminals. Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Private Reneil King was shot and killed during a narcotics operations in Clarendon, and a day after Constable Kemar Francis of the Hunt's Bay police received a fatal shot to the head while on patrol on Pretoria Road in Kingston 11. These brave men lost their lives in circumstances in which they were clearly attempting to secure ours.

Some will not bat an eyelid, at what is a brazen attack upon the Jamaican State. Some among us have become so accustomed to foul deeds that the cruel deaths of these two brave sons of the soil will not be strong enough to prick their consciences. They will not even spare a thought for the men's families who must be reeling in emotional pain.

Reggae legend Bob Marley, in one of his seminal songs, and one of my favourites, warns that we need to “Wake up and live.” We cannot continue to close our eyes and ears to the biting realities around us.

In clear contravention of the Noise Abatement Act and the Disaster Risk Management Act, around 200 patrons, according to reports in the media, attended a party at a venue in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, last week. Some of the partygoers stoned the police team who attempted to shut down the illegal event. Headline: 'Partygoers attack police after refusing to go home'. ( Jamaica Observer, September 24, 2020) The news item said, among other things: “One of the officers suffered head injuries and received several stitches. He was treated and released.” A number of people were arrested.

“In the same incident, a group of women attacked a female police officer and tore off her uniform. Four of them were arrested and charged with the offence.”

We have had numerous incidents like this over many years. I believe last week's attack upon the police is simply more confirmation that something is awfully rotten in the State of Jamaica. Social putrefaction continues in many areas of Jamaican life.

COVID-19 restrictions currently in place prohibit party permits from being issued and limit gatherings to 15 people maximum. A daily islandwide curfew that runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day is also in place. This means nothing to those who are convinced that it is more important to scratch their every and any individual hitch.

Last week a police vehicle was vandalised by revellers in St Ann after they ended an illegal party. This is a leaf from a tree that is producing rotten fruits with great rapidity. We can either stand and watch or begin to cut it at its roots.

Unenlightened self-interest is like a ticking time bomb in this country. The devil takes the hindmost is fast becoming the dominant theme of Jamaican life. We began to descend this slippery slope several decades ago. Today, however, we see our descent in real time via social and other media.

I believe that while blind self-interest has always been a theme in our daily relations, it has now degenerated into a suffocating millstone around our collective necks. I have pointed to this social avalanche since 2013 in my The Agenda articles.

Seven years ago, I wrote in my column that the very fabric of our society was being ripped to shreds by, among other things, “the maturing of a suffocating monstrosity” called “callous indifference”. On the present social trajectory, our society sooner than later we will be devoured if we do not stop the march of this “rough beast”. Think William Butler Yates on our shores.

Consider this: “Even in death, however, some residents are hailing Johnson.

“ 'Him go out like a real top man... Him live him life and him face it, and see it deh, a nuh him alone drop... Mi nah say di police did fi dead 'cause a him work him a do, but you know dem a go say him ting tuff. A regular police murder gunman,' a woman said, showing The Gleaner the lens through which some inner-city elements would look at Johnson's demise.” Gleaner, September 29, 2020.

The fetishising of gangsterism must be dealt a mortal blow once and for all. Those who have brought this plague upon our land must be smoked out of their networks of intricate holes.

According to the mentioned The Gleaner news item: “28-year-old Shavaughn 'Bunwaist' Johnson was cut down by said police mere hours after celebrating his 28th birthday and moments after he, being part of an alleged group, shot and killed Constable Francis.”

I do not believe that social powder puffs, or forms of emotional embrace, will soothe or silence the ravenous monsters among us whose vocation is rape, robbery, murder, and other heinous acts. Those who are wedded to criminal mayhem must be hunted, captured, and put before the courts. Those who attack State personnel, so as to endanger their lives and/or the lives of other law-abiding citizens, must not be treated with kid gloves. It is a matter of us or the criminals. That much has long been clear to me.

The criminal elements today have disposed of their 'usual suspect garb/persona'. Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, on June 12, 2020, said as much when he spoke to journalists outside the premises in Horizon Park, St Catherine, where four policemen had been shot while carrying out their duties. Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton died at the scene, while Superintendent Leon Clunis died later in hospital. A fourth policeman survived his injuries.

Recall Dr Chang said, “This is the character of some of the criminal leaders we are facing today. They have resources; they have money, they buy guns, and they, in fact, will put themselves in unusual situations. They rent houses of the highest value; it is a pattern of criminality that is causing challenges. The police have clearly taken steps to have a better understanding and will, in fact, I am confident, overcome the challenges.” ( Jamaica Observer, June 13, 2020)

Some media reported that high-powered weapons were used to shoot the policemen. Only those who suffer with a metastasised conscience do not recognise that minimum-wage employees cannot afford to import high-powered weapons and thousands of rounds of assorted ammunition into Jamaica. The merchants of death involved in this illicit trade have very deep pockets and matching connections. They are making an investment with an expected return. Their ultimate objective is clear for those who have eyes to see.

Pick yuh choice!

Straightaway some, including a few who don the cloak of human rights, are going to shout, “Hey, did you see this news item: 'Four cops interdicted following viral gun salute video'?” The news item said, among other things: “The video, which was reportedly shot at a nine-night in a rural St Andrew community, showed members of the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force) in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, the Firearms Act, and the Noise Abatement Act, among others.” ( The Gleaner, September 29, 2020)

I am not one of those who foolishly believe that the JCF and JDF are so bad that we are better off taking our chances with the criminals. Robin Hood is mere folklore that seeped into mainstream literature and, thereafter, popular culture/consciousness.

Admittedly, the JCF and the JDF are not perfect. I have fiercely criticised several of their actions in previous columns, but I have also poured commendations on them on many occasions when I felt they earned plaudits. Those who do not recognise that the JCF and JDF are one of the few remaining barriers between us and marauding criminals/merchants of death are living in “Pimper's Paradise”. Think Bob Marley. As we say in local parlance: “Pick yuh choice!”

We must not delude ourselves. There are some super predators in Jamaica who have decided to live and die by the gun. If they are not neutralised very quickly, who knows, it might even get it into their heads that they can overthrow our democratically elected Government.

This is not far-fetched. It has happened in other countries.

Formulaic statements of regrets/condolence by successive ministers of national security and prime ministers when there are deadly attacks upon the State are necessary but not sufficient. Transformational actions are needed.

It is well established that the best deterrent to crime is the certainty of being caught. It is widely known in our country that if you commit a crime you have more than a damn good chance to get away scot-free. It is not rocket science; therefore, our crime rate is one of the highest in the world.

I recognise also that we have in this country a veritable assembly line of social conditions which feed the development of criminal behaviours. Here is evidence of how that assembly line is severely ruinous in its reach. This is a list of notorious gunmen/gang leaders who peddled death and heaped great emotional and financial destruction on individuals, families, and the public purse for less than a generation. Some sociologists say a generation is, typically, 40 years, nowadays. Some say a generation is 20-30 years. I won't deliberate either perspective.

What is not up for the debate is fact that many of these men who all perished in the parish of St James were among the most wanted in Jamaica.

• 1982: Patrick “Swang” Stephen

• 1986: Owen “Jaggarue” Graham

• 1987: Owen “Pugan” Pearson

• 1992: Fitzroy “The General” Smart

• 1994: Lenroy “Len” Bircher

• 1995: Icha “Dread” Lawrence

• 1995: Miguel Jarrett

• 1998: Albert “Sir Paul” James

• 2001: Nino “Badda Badda” Alexander

• 2002: Ansel “Zadda” Mellish

• 2002: Frank “Bruno” Stone

• 2002: Karlie “Matalan” Williams

• 2004: Eric “Sandokan” Brown

• 2005: Michael “Banna” Granstan

• 2006: Delano “Bigga Crime” Williams

• 2006: Michael “Lassie” Forbes

• 2007: Garfield “Don” Sawyers

• 2007: Rohan “Don” Gordon

• 2007: Gerado “Rado” Taylor

• 2010: Richard “Richie Blacks” Lawn

• 2010: Anthony “Bollo” Christie,

• 2010: Cedric “Doggie” Murray

• 2014: Eldon Calvert

• 2017: Tadmar “Rifle King” Whyte

• 2017: Omar “King Evil” Lewis

• 2017: Oswyn “Ski Mask” Jarrett

• 2018: Oshane “Ghandi” Duhaney

• 2018: Ryan “Ratty” Peterkin

• 2019: Shaniel Luton

• 2020: Delano “Prekeh” Wilmot ( The Gleaner, July 26, 2020)

Former Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair said some years ago that his Administration was going to be “tough on crime [and] tough on the causes of crime”. It's time for action!

Some among us pontificate that just over 1,000 murders per year is a great achievement for this country. That is fool's gold. I hope this Administration does not fall into that trap of stunted ambition because Jamaica deserves better.

Cyclical politics

Two Sundays ago, I said among other things in my The Agenda column: “I think political fortunes move in a circle on a central axis.” These piercing headlines — 'More PNP turmoil' ( Jamaica Observer, September 29, 2020), 'PNP on the horns of a dilemma' ( Jamaica Observer, September 21, 2020), 'Clash breaks out at NEC meeting' ( The Gleaner, September 28, 2020), 'Julian Robinson to step down as PNP general secretary' ( The Gleaner, September 27, 2020), 'Fitz Jackson to step down as PNP chairman' ( Nationwide News Network, September 28, 2020), and 'Phillips reportedly jabs 'selfish' Comrades in final NEC address as PNP president' ( Nationwide News Network, September 28, 2020) — are confirmations to some that a giant Jurassic-like plume has engulfed 89 Old Hope Road. They are mistaken!

There is a season for everything. Political fortunes are no exception.

