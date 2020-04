Caricom should help ...but Guyana must save itself

The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity remains open for the country to be regarded as democratic and for its Government to be hailed as legitimate.

All the players in Guyana — the political parties and their leaders, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the judiciary, and civil society groups — should work toward that noble goal. For, if Guyana is not respected internationally as a democratic State, and its Government is not seen as credibly elected, it will be isolated from regional, hemispheric, and international activity that will hurt its people irreparably.

The first indication of the gravity with which the international community regards Guyana's situation was given by the Commonwealth of 55 nations on April 2, exactly one month since the general and local government elections were held on March 2 without a declared result.

Through the Ministerial Action Group (MAG), its watchdog for abuses of human rights and democracy, the Commonwealth “strongly iterated that any Government which is sworn in without a credible and fully transparent vote count and tabulation process would lack legitimacy”. And they “called upon the GECOM to immediately fulfil its constitutional mandate and ensure the sovereign right of the people of Guyana to duly elect their Government is respected through a transparent and credible counting and tabulation process”.

While offering “to provide assistance to ensuring a credible and transparent conclusion to the electoral process in accordance with the will of the people as expressed on 2 March”, the Commonwealth ministers were clear that, were it to become necessary, they would “convene an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation and explore appropriate options”. Take that to mean exclusion of Guyana from the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth action would be replicated by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union.

Collectively, the member states of these three groupings represent Guyana's major trading partners and the countries that provide it with access to the global trading and financial system. Practically, they could cripple Guyana, and its “sovereignty” — much proclaimed over the last month by those who reject the concerns of the global community — would be meaningless. That sovereignty would not save Guyana from sanctions bilaterally applied by the powerful countries, international organisations, and financial institutions with the capacity to do so.

What would be the benefit to Guyana, as a nation, or to its people as individuals, for such a scenario to unfold? Neither those courting sanctions nor those urging their application would gain in any way. It would be far better for all players to uphold the principles and values enshrined in the nation's constitution and in the charters of the Commonwealth, the Inter-American System. and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to which Guyana is a signatory. By doing so, GECOM would order a recount of all the votes cast under the supervision of a high-level Caricom team, consistent with the agreement of March 16, signed by President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo. The result of the elections would then be credible to all — domestically, regionally and internationally. Then, a much-needed Government could be established to get on with looking after the well-being of the Guyanese people, especially now when the country, like all other nations, is gripped by the deadly tragedy of COVID-19 and urgent measures are required to save lives.

Incidentally, in playing a role in Guyana's elections, Caricom is doing no more than carrying out the requirements of the Revised Treaty Chaguaramas (the Caricom Treaty), by which, in its preamble, Caricom governments accepted their various agreements based, in part, on the Charter of Civil Society which the Conference of Heads of Government adopted on February 19, 1997. At Article VI, under the heading Political Rights, the charter states that: “The states shall ensure the existence of a fair and open democratic system through the holding of free elections at reasonable intervals, by secret ballot, underpinned by an electoral system in which all can have confidence, and which will ensure the free expression of the will of the people in the choice of their representatives.” The language could not be clearer.

Caricom's role is not “interference” in the domestic affairs of a foreign country; it is participation in “community affairs”, which is the essence of the revised Caricom Treaty and the Charter of Civil Society that preceded it. It is often overlooked that Caricom is the acronym for Caribbean Community. And, by helping Guyana to maintain its democracy, Caricom nations would also be strengthening their own collective standing as proud democracies in which human, political, and civil rights are preserved, protected, and promoted.

It is also significant that the Commonwealth ministers, in their April 2 statement, “encouraged Caricom to remain seized of the situation in Guyana”. The Commonwealth recognised that Caricom, more than any other body, has a clear right to be involved in Guyana.

What Guyana must remember is that its leaders were among the key founding fathers of Caricom, of the Caribbean Community, of regional integration, and of all that comes with it. No one played a greater role in its creation than Guyana's first Independence Prime Minister Forbes Burnham. Every head of Government of Guyana since then, including the present Opposition Leader Bharat Jagdeo, has remained faithful to it.

Caricom still has a role to play in supervising a transparent recount of all the votes of the March 2, 2020 polls so that a credible elections result can be declared acceptable to all. It owes it to itself, as much as to Guyana, to play that role.

It was not by chance that the Commonwealth and the OAS both appointed two former prime ministers (Barbados and Jamaica) to lead their elections observation missions. Neither Owen Arthur nor Bruce Golding would have anything but Guyana's best interests at heart.

If Guyana's leaders fail to take advantage of this narrowing window of opportunity to produce credible elections result, certified by Caricom, it will have closed every chance to maintain its democracy. Worse, it will itself invite the sanctions that will certainly come and the ostracisation and pain that will follow.

Caricom should help, but Guyana must save itself.

Sir Ronald Sanders is Antigua and Barbuda's ambassador to the US, Organization of American States, and high commissioner to Canada; an international affairs consultant; as well as senior fellow at Massey College, University of Toronto, and the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London. He previously served as ambassador to the European Union and the World Trade Organization and as high commissioner to the UK. The views expressed are his own. For responses and to view previous commentaries: www.sirronaldsanders.com.