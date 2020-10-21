COVID-19 vaccination more than just numbers

Little by little the bird builds its nest. — Hausa proverb, Nigeria

“The darkest hour is just before the dawn,” a pithy expression made famous by Sir Winston Churchill, prime minister of the United Kingdom during some of her most difficult years; namely, the Second World War, chimed in my mind as I watched history unfold early last Sunday morning when the United States of America breach the 300,000 threshold of coronavirus-related deaths. That grim milestone was one of their darkest hour.

At first light on Sunday, trucks and aeroplanes carrying thousands of doses of a life-saving vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, which had received emergency-use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), last Friday, rolled out from Pfizer's Michigan plant to gargantuan applause. The 'dawn' had started to beat back the dingy grey of a generational tragedy. Up until last Monday one person died in the US every 36 seconds from COVID-19.

Here in Jamaica, approaching 300 people have succumbed. Statistics can never explain human loss and grief. The 276 Jamaicans who have died from COVID-19 are not mere numbers. Some were fathers, mothers, and main breadwinners. They all had family. We can best honour their memory by doubling up on the prescriptions of the World Health Organization (WHO) and related local and regional authorities as we carry on our lives and livelihoods in a new normal dictated by the wearing of appropriate face masks, physical distancing, frequent personal and public sanitisation, plus community and national education. Most health experts agree that thousands of deaths could have been averted if everyone simply adhered to these requirements.

Sadly, as recent as last Thursday, I saw several persons in public spaces who were not wearing masks, and many others who wore their masks under the chin. Some do not seem to get it that COVID-19 is deadly. Some of our citizens will not understand how terrible this disease is until it afflicts them personally. More Jamaicans becoming infected will only delay the pace of recovery from the massive dislocation of lives and livelihoods.

Vaccine versus vaccination

The Andrew Holness-led Administration will have to pull out all the stops to ensure that vaccination starts as early as possible in 2021. Folks here are watching the mass vaccination of Americans, Canadians and Britons in real time. Doubtless they will also be hearing about the reductions in cases of infections and deaths that are anticipated as vaccination is ramped up in the coming days and weeks.

In the absence of a publicly disclosed specific timeline for the arrival and distribution of the life-saving medicine on our shores, I don't think our citizens will sit in quietude, especially if the number of novel coronavirus infections, and especially the death rate, begin to skyrocket in 2021.

Were that to happen, God forbid, the Administration's, pre-Christmas impassioned calls for us to significantly increase adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, inclusive of limiting public and private gatherings, will doubtless succumb to convenient amnesia, prevalent especially among those who broke curfew rules and others who are anxious to plunge a sharp dagger into those who now hold the keys to Jamaica House.

Acceptance of personal responsibility does not fetch a premium, nor is it a big vote-getter in our country. The Administration, doubtless, understands that a successful vaccination programme is vital. Our economy needs it if she is to emerge from her hibernating state.

'Swathes of globe may not get vaccine until 2022 — study' headline that would have triggered even greater nervousness for thousands of our citizens who have witnessed the wrecking ball effect of COVID-19 on their businesses and personal lives during the recent 10 months.

The news item noted, among other things: “There are fears that poorer nations will be left behind. Even if the drug makers all produce effective, safe vaccines and meet their maximum global manufacturing targets, the study said 'at least a fifth of the world's population would not have access to vaccines until 2022'.

“The research, published in the BMJ [ British Medical Journal] medical journal, looked at publicly available data and found that, as of mid-November, reservations totalled 7.48 billion doses — equivalent to 3.76 billion immunisation courses, because most vaccines require two jabs. That is out of a total maximum projected manufacturing capacity of 5.96 billion courses by the end of 2021.” ( Jamaica Observer, December 15, 2020)

Jamaica is heavily relying on the COVAX arrangement set up by the WHO for lower-income countries. The British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC) reported a silver lining last Thursday. It said some one billion doses of vaccines had been secured thus far, under the COVAX arrangement.

Of course, what saves lives is not the existence/securing of a vaccine, crucial as that is, but more so, vaccination.

A healthy society is a prerequisite for sustained economic activity.

The COVID-19 vaccines are not panaceas, but I think they are pretty close to being so at this time.

Rough ride ahead!

I think these bits of advice are worth repeating. On October 18, 2020 I noted the following in my The Agenda column: “If the distribution of a vaccine is botched by the Andrew Holness-led Administration, that mistake will become the poisoned political equivalent of the Portia Simpson Miller Administration's mishandling of the chikungunya (CHIKV) epidemic in 2014-15.”

I also said: “I hope we will soon start the required preparations, including comprehensive community/public education.”

I wonder if some in the Administration really 'know what o'clock a strike' [understand the seriousness] related to the high levels of unease about the COVID-19 vaccine(s), throughout our society.

Many renowned economists have pointed to a slow and very painstaking recovery in the industrialised countries, possibly beginning in the second quarter of 2021. Our major trading partners, the United States, Canada and Britain, are wobbling.

Jamaica's economy, like those of other emerging territories, has been given a hammer blow.

Unsurprisingly, our economy contracted by 11.3 per cent between July and September this year, according to information released by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ). In September, the PIOJ told us that there had been an 18 per cent decline between April and June this year.

“STATIN [Statistical Institute of Jamaica] reports a 12.6 per cent unemployment rate for July,” this worrying news item would not have made any well-thinking Jamaican happy.

“According to STATIN's Director General Carol Coy, the July unemployment figure represents a 4.8 percentage point increase when compared to the rate of 7.8 per cent recorded for the same period last year.

“The unemployment rate increased for both males and females. In July 2020, the unemployment rate for males increased to 11.5 per cent and females to 14.0 per cent.” ( Jamaica Observer, October 21, 2020)

There are more bumps in the road ahead.

'Blood outta stone'

Recall that on November 22, 2020 I commented, among other things, in my The Agenda piece: “In a short while the public sector will be back at the negotiation table. Sources in some of the largest unions say any talk about austerity and/or wage freeze will not be welcomed.”

I was, therefore, not surprised at this Nationwide News Network report item two Fridays ago: “JTA readies to make wage increase demand on Gov't”

The story noted: “The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) says, despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the teachers' union will be demanding of the Government what [it] says is 'rightfully theirs'.

“The JTA says it's finalising the documents detailing its request for a wage increase to submit to the Government by year end.”

Byron Farquharson, secretary general of the JTA, said “April 1, 2021, COVID or no COVID, we will be making our claim on the Government of Jamaica for what is rightfully ours.”

I do not anticipate that the unions representing the police, nurses, and several other categories of government employees are going to adopt a dissimilar approach to that of the JTA.

Will the Administration be able to continue to belt out its “no new taxes” ditty, which it has sung at the close of a number of recent budget presentations? Will it be forced back into a borrowing relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

On top of the impending new wages/salaries and benefits demands, there is this gargantuan repair bill. 'Recent rains damaged some 200 roads, leaving $5-billion repair bill, NWA boss says' was the Nationwide News Network headline on November 2020.

The Andrew Holness-led Administration has severely limited economic choices before it. The wage bill has not got any smaller. Our debt obligations have to be honoured on a timely basis. And the immediate, medium- and long-term costs associated with COVID-19 are skyrocketing. Will the Administration be able to walk on water or, as we say in local parlance, “mek blood out of stone”?

Ghastly crime monster

We will also have to contend with the long-standing issue of rising crime.

A significant reduction in crime, especially murders, is a linchpin to sustained economic recovery.

Crime is costing us nearly $70 billion per year. Our economy is valued at just over US$15 billion. The Economist of March 20, 2008 stated that: “If Caribbean countries were able to reduce crime levels to those similar to Costa Rica (with a homicide rate of 8.1/100,000), their rates of economic growth would increase notably.

“In the cases of Jamaica and Haiti, gross domestic product (GDP) growth would be boosted by a massive 5.4 per cent annually; growth in the Dominican Republic would be 1.8 percentage points higher; and Guyana's economy would grow by an additional 1.7 points per year.”

Tragically, between January 1 and December 15, 2020, 1,267 individuals were murdered in Jamaica, compared to 1,289 last year over the corresponding period. We continue to slaughter each other at an alarming rate. Burying our heads in the sand like ostriches will not alter the truth.

PNP Pantomime

Two Fridays ago, the country learned that Norman Horne, former PNP treasurer, had resigned from the Senate. His resignation came 48 hours after Nationwide News Network revealed that Horne was a dual citizen and ineligible to sit in our Parliament.

Reported Nationwide News Network on December 11, 2020: “Horne is in possession of a United States passport, which he has used to leave Jamaica at least three times since September.”

Horne has not denied any of these assertions.

Last Sunday, I said in this space that Horne's actions were an “amateurish attempt at intellectual ping pong”. Based on the mentioned revelations and his resignation, I have been proved right.

Last Sunday, I also noted, among other things: “What, though, of former PNP President Dr Peter Phillips? Did he do his due diligence? Does he bear any culpability in this rumpus?”

Given Horne's resignation and related circumstances, I must invoke former US Senate Majority Leader Howard Baker's famous questions: “What did the President [Dr Peter Phillips, my insert] know, and when did he know it.”

Phillips needs to answer. I don't think he ever will.

Hope amid the storm

I have said before in this newspaper that I don't believe there is an Abrahamic curse which prevents Jamaica from achieving her true quota of greatness.

In general, our growth and development have been stunted by periods of kakistocratic administrations, refusal to emancipate from mental slavery, stifling corruption, choking crime, and a sinister fascination, if not a preoccupation, with superstition and pseudo-intellectualism.

We have made many significant strides since Independence, but, like reggae legend Jimmy Cliff sang, and here I take slight liberties: We still have many rivers to cross.

I am supremely confident that we can cross them with the correct application of steadfastness and determination. We are a resilient people.

Amid all the dark clouds, there are some positive rays of hope peeping over the horizon.

1) 'Front a di line' — Grammy winner Shaggy ready for COVID-19 vaccine ( Jamaica Observer, December 14, 2020)

2) 'Ready for COVID jab — Andrew, PJ, Bruce say they'll take vaccine when it becomes available. ( Jamaica Observer, December 8, 2020)

3) 'Initiative to connect all J'can households to Internet jumps into phase 2' ( Nationwide News Network, December 16, 2020)

4) 'Christmas Jackpot — Approximately 50,000 Jamaicans to get big BEST and SET Cash payments this month' ( Jamaica Observer, December 11, 2020)

5) 'S&P affirms Jamaica at B+, outlook unchanged' ( Jamaica Observer, December 8, 2020)

6) 'PNP launches fund for struggling party workers' ( Jamaica Observer, December 15, 2020)

7) 'New NIDS voluntary — Identity law controversy a lesson for all, says PM' ( The Gleaner, December 15, 2020)

We have overcome many seemingly insurmountable challenges before. We have it within us, all of us, to overcome others.

Merry Christmas to everyone!

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.