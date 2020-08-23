COVID, crime, and corruption concerns

Elections are here again. September 3 is the chosen date — if COVID-19 doesn't have a huge outbreak. Some have questioned the wisdom of our new-era prime minister calling the election at this time, as the novel coronavirus rages and numbers climb, but others — like me — don't think it matters; whether now or next year. By all appearances, the virus may be with us for a while, way past next year. It seems evident that there are international forces wanting to ensure that it remains for a very long time to satisfy their lust for control over the nations and to satisfy their greed for money.

The virus is present and the necessary precautions must be taken, especially by the most vulnerable groups. The campaigning activities appear to be ignoring the safety protocols, as was done in the Black Lives Matter protests in the US. This suggesting sectarian and political leadership's having different rules when convenient, or the protocols need to be revisited at this time.

The latter I do believe may be necessary given the fact that, eight months into the presence of the coronavirus, we are more educated on and know how to deal with it. Truly, the fear perpetrated about the virus is greater than the effects of the virus. It begs the following questions: Do we need, now, the same protocols for all as we did at the beginning? Can we not better guide our citizens for strengthening their immune system and prevention to arrest the spread with early detection by known medication as proven by many qualified physicians locally and internationally.

But, with the exception of candidates and party loyalists, some people may not be brave enough to go to the polls to vote, given the health risks and societal fear. Lest our leaders don't take me seriously, let me remind us all that Jamaicans are extremely concerned about COVID-19. This very newspaper revealed that an April 20, 2020 poll revealed that, 35 per cent of Jamaicans polled early last month had identified the COVID-19 as the second most pressing problem facing the country, behind crime and violence. So take heed, Prime Minister.

What's astounding, though, is that crime continues to hold its position as king of our concerns, even in the midst of this health pandemic. One particular crime that still lingers in my mind, as the father of a beautiful daughter, is the Jasmine Dean case. Another is a more recent of a father killed defending daughter. The Jamaica Observer headline of Sunday, July 26, 2020 shouted, 'Society slipping further into criminal abyss, says Fitz Jackson'. The news article explained that, “Opposition spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, says the killing of accountant Steven McPherson is heartbreaking and has added yet another repulsive stain on the social fabric of our society.”

'Accountant killed trying to rescue his daughter', another media house trumpeted. They went on to outline that “...a popular accountant was shot and killed by armed men when he made a valiant attempt to stop them from abducting his daughter”.

I am not understanding some things here. Firstly, 'some man dem see a princess, like her off, an ah check har. Then they killed her father when he tried to back them off?' In my 'yute man' days, if you liked a princess and her father back you off, you try to get into his good books, not kill him?!

When did we reach here? Then, secondly, if this is really a “repulsive stain”, why have we not heard more than a pip squeak about this murder? No real public outcry? No response from the Church? Where are my fellow church leaders that should be the voice of the pain of a people, the voice of justice and conscience in our nation. It is injustice and wickedness like this that has become common. The Church should be strident in its engagement for change. This could be the daughter of any reader.

What are we going to do about this repulsive stain!? What are you going to do about it?! If you have not begun to consider an answer to this question, you may be as guilty as the villainous cowards who shot this brave and heroic father. Regret is not enough, concern is not enough, Parliament”s condemnation is not enough, only relentless commitment to transformational action for solutions is acceptable from all of us.

Does anyone have the answer?

The Jamaica Observer of June 30, 2020 carried an article with the headline, 'Phillips chides PM; declares PNP has answers'. In it, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips scolded Prime Minister Andrew Holness for suggesting that the country's crime problem has become unmanageable because of external forces. In response to the prime minister claimed that there were external forces exploiting the current broken down national security infrastructure. Dr Phillips said: “The fact of the matter is the Government has been in place for four years, crime has reached unprecedented levels during this time. States of emergency have been declared but murders continue unabated, and then we hear the prime minister say, 'Well, you know, the problem is beyond us.”

Dr Phillips must remember that his party had 18 successive years in Government and no sustained dent was made in it. In fact I remember while he was minister of national security, a certain Spanish Town-based gang burned T-shirts with the good doctor's image in defiance of an attempt made to put a dent in their nefarious activities.

Other security ministers appointed by the Jamaica Labour Party, who've come for their short times, have made their efforts, but nobody has been able to effectively deal with our crime problems. Why, you ask? The answer is easy. Because there has been no political will, no sectoral willingness, no societal preparedness to acknowledge its sources, disassociate from it, pluck it up from the roots, and thus destroy this massive tree of crime that keeps us in shades of poverty and underdevelopment.

Unless there is such a commitment, our evergreen tree of crime, violence, and murder can never be rooted out of its entrenchment in our Jamaican society. Because there is a principle, a spiritual principle, that applies itself every time throughout all of history.

The principle of authority

When authority establishes a matter in any nation it will take authority to override it. So it is for any change of laws; one Government establishes it, such a law cannot be changed unless another Government, with authority, comes to change it.

That principle applies not only legally, but to other things we do. So when negative behaviour is initiated by governmental authorities it will take another governmental authority to come with positive behaviour to acknowledge the negative and determine to cancel it. Then they must establish a new normal; it is only authority that can change it. So, therefore, it was an authority that started it and released these babies that have become monsters; an authority must come and undo it.

I wrote in an article a few weeks ago that the two current leaders of both political parties have been given a golden opportunity to deal with our monstrous societal issues. For they were not the initiators of it; though they may have been participants in it. They therefore have a grand opportunity to admit that, though they were part of it, they didn't initiate it, but they recognise that it is wrong and is causing the destruction of our society. They have the grand opportunity to disassociate from it without 'losing face'.

They have the grand opportunity to say, here are the steps that we are taking, we will no longer support those who engage in it, and we now lay a new and clear path regarding the way forward; leading our nation in a direction toward a peaceful and safe society. It will take that kind of bold, authoritative position.

I would prophesy, as a man of God, that until that happens, until we find a leader prepared to confront it, acknowledge it, turn away from it, and lead in turning away from it, we can never break it. No amount of money can break it. Because it has become a curse that must be broken by the authority who established it; it's going to take authority to break the curse to override it.

So, I ask again: What are we going to do about this repulsive stain of crime, violence and murder. Are we going to do nothing or not enough and allow this crisis to overwhelm us and destroy this Jamaica, land we love?

Political leaders, use your national authority to do something! Communities, use your village power to do something! Individual citizens, do something!

The crisis of corruption

Another national crisis facing us is corruption. I am aware that some of our nation's leaders are not very concerned about this one, as they don't believe Jamaican voters are negatively influenced by it. This stupid political position was recently encouraged by a newspaper headline which declared, 'Voters not moved by corruption, say top pollsters... Johnson, Anderson say J'cans see it as a way of life'.

I want to put on my counsellor's hat for a moment and remind our 63 members in the Lower House that there are Jamaican spouses who actually put up with their significant other beating them. However, as soon as some other spousal fault rears its head — like infidelity or financial impropriety — the offended spouse has no more patience. I suspect that, despite Johnson's and Anderson's findings, our people's patience with corruption is wearing thin because of the double whammy crises of crime and corruption.

With election breeze blowing, we are now seeing a resurgence of scandals that have plagued our two major political parties since Independence. There has been this “pot a cuss kettle” approach between the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) regarding who has more cases of corruption.

What are we going to do about it? It seems that we are content to continue to do what we have always done. Yet, we have a deep passion to achieve different results. We want to breathe, but yet the knee of oppression and fear to do what is necessary is pressing upon our neck. And, with all the cries, we can't breathe; there is no ease by the forces that are pressing against our neck.

Oneil Madden, writing in the Observer of Wednesday, July 22, 2020 under the headline, 'Corruption and integrity', asks a question: Is it the party that is corrupt or the people in the party? It's a question that forces us to see ourselves for who we are, and calls us to see that unless we deal with the problem from the root then we cannot come out of the corruption crisis. For our political parties have no life outside of their people.! So check yourself, people!

Here's another question to every reader: If you become a Member of Parliament or councillor for the PNP, JLP, would you, in short or long order, find yourself embroiled in some issue of corruption? The easy answer is no. But I suspect that crime and corruption have been with us for so long that they now have become a culture that flows through nearly all areas of national life, affecting all communities at every level of the society.

Madden points out that corruption, and its siblings cronyism and nepotism, are especially and equally repeated as tit-for-tat dialogue by our parties when general elections are imminent. It's time that dialogue around these issues rises higher than just being signs of imminent elections, but instead becomes an indicator that we are fed up and willing to shake off the shackles that they represent. This is an appropriate time for us all to develop the gumption to do so. We are about to celebrate our 58th year of self-rule! It's time to be fully free of these enslavements!

As citizens, it's time we all must take responsibility for these crises. We all bear equal responsibility, although not equal roles, in bringing an end to crime and corruption.

I posit that these areas must not, for this coming election, become tit-for-tat subjects during the political hustings. They should not be referenced and spoken about from any party platforms, except as an apology to us all, because none of our political parties and their leaders over the years to the present time have taken the necessary steps to deal with these crises.

There have been recommendations and reports from citizens and citizen groups, but there has been no political will to implement them. I appeal, let's leave it until we are ready to deal with it and free the nation of its pain and these deadly crises that are stifling and destroying our nation.

I am also appealing, again, that we desist from tearing down one another as part of the political platform rhetoric in reference to our twin scourge. Neither side should dare open their mouth on it. If this advice is not heeded then it is time we must stand as citizens and as the Church and call out our politicians on it. For all are guilty as charged for our current demise as a nation. Therefore, unless their speeches are relevant to crime and corruption, we say, shut up!

Rev Al Miller is senior pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or pastormilleroffice@gmail.com.