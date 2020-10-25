Crawford shows us who he is... believe him!

Do not allow the belly to make you useless. — Maasai proverb, Tanzania/Kenya

The pursuit of power for power's sake, obsession with credentialism, grandiose ideas of academic privilege, simultaneous disdain for the thinking abilities of the so-called unlettered, chronic mean-spiritedness, and ham-handed political proclivities on steroids — these are just some of the obvious and sickening themes which spewed from the 'leaked' voice note involving People's National Party (PNP) Vice-President Damion Crawford.

For the umpteenth time Crawford has told us who he is. American civil rights activist, poet, memoirist and scholar Dr Maya Angelou famously wrote: “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. People know themselves much better than you do. That's why it's important to stop expecting them to be something other than who they are.”

The acidic voice note, which came to public attention last Sunday, all but confirmed that Crawford has cancelled his inclusion in the category of political rising star. His wagon now seems firmly hitched to a shooting star.

A matter of trust

Can Mark Golding, the PNP's newly minted president and the country's leader of Opposition, trust Crawford after listening to the voice note?

Among other things, Crawford said: “Mark is the most ready for the next two years. [General] election is not the next two years, and we can't change [the leader] again. Nobody can come two years' time and seh 'wi ready now'. Dem a go seh, 'Why yuh never ready from dem long time deh?' ”

Crawford, in his broadside against Golding, likened him to Dr Peter Phillips, former PNP president who led his party to a landslide defeat in the September 3, 2020 General Election and then resigned: “The people dem nah go to a next Peter Phillips. Dem nah go try dah style deh. You see if a did Portia lose, dem woulda want a Mark, but you see [because] a Peter lose, dem want a Portia.”

How can Golding comfortably break bread with Crawford hereafter?

Can Lisa Hanna, Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern and Opposition spokesperson for foreign affairs and foreign trade, trust Crawford after hearing this unflattering swipe? “Lisa have a hundred camera a walk with har every day. Me walk without camera. Anything weh me a get, a weh people tek. She a train every day and she barely a edge me out. Den when me start wid three, wah go happen? ...Lisa run delegate already, you know, and wi nyam out har burger, you know.”

Most importantly, can the country have confidence in the judgement of Crawford, who is a member of our Upper House? I think Crawford has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he is not, as they say in local parlance, “ready for the video light” [patently ill-prepared].

In the mentioned voice note, Crawford says he has “some things to improve”. I think he should make those improvements far away from the Senate.

In my The Agenda column last Sunday I noted that the PNP was a “team of rivals”. The politically poisonous and vituperative contents of the voice note involving Crawford serve as additional support for the veracity of my description.

Disturbing

While on the political hustings in Portland Eastern last year, Damion Crawford, then a candidate for the PNP, spewed what was appropriately described by many well-thinking Jamaicans as “classist”, “sexist”, and “misogynist” diatribe about his political opponent, Ann-Marie Vaz. Among other things, The Gleaner of March 4, 2019, reported: “If you look at potential, the furthest this lady will go is Mrs Vaz. If you look at potential, how far can I go and how [far] will you come with me?” Crawford stated, also declaring that, “If this lady beat me, it will be a travesty!”

At the time when Crawford made these comments scientific polls had indicated that he was the most popular politician in the PNP. That reality, plus the fact that the PNP had not lost the Portland Eastern seat in 30 years, were not winning cards.

The vicious attacks on Vaz, among other things, hurt the PNP in the by-election. The political trashing which the PNP got in the Portland Eastern by-election should have served as a teaching moment for Norman Manley's party.

Given the trouncing in Portland Eastern, the refulgence of modern thinking on matters of equality between the sexes, plus crystal clear political common sense, one would have thought Crawford would have renounced certain views that are reminiscent of pre-women's suffrage times. The voice note which gushed out into the public square last week revealed that Crawford has not graduated from his antiquated narrative. His “di lady who nevah too sensible” invective is disturbing. Even more disturbing is the silence of new PNP president, Mark Golding, on the politically damaging content of the voice note involving Crawford.

It would seem that Crawford spoke from the deep recesses of his mind. He was evidently unrehearsed, unscripted, and unvarnished as he fired his salvos. It would be folly not to believe him.

Braggadocio and narcissism

This was not a slip of the tongue remark: “Lisa not more popular than me in the country, God alone can tell me that... She has never gotten the adoration weh me get amongst regular people. Never! Lisa Hanna nuh get the cheer weh Dayton [Campbell] get when him reach a one PNP meeting.”

The passage of time has clearly not improved his political and emotional intelligence.

Recall Crawford's boasts about his academic prowess leading up to the Portland Eastern poll. On April 21, 2019, I noted, among other things, in my The Agenda article: “Braggadocio is not a political strategy. All who aspire to enter representational politics would do well to understand this simple fact. Constantly telling folks that you have degrees to match a thermometer and attended Heaven's University do not impress them when many do not have indoor plumbing, decent roads, and other basic amenities.”

Credentialism, the belief in or reliance on academic or other formal qualifications as the best measure of a person's intelligence or ability to do a particular job, seems to have become a political affliction in the PNP. Crawford's narcissistic narrative, therefore, is a grim reflection of the leadership at 89 Old Hope Road.

In the run-up to the 2016 General Election I remember seeing a video in which a very senior PNP leader titivated himself on the political stump by listing the individuals in his party who had the title Dr before their names. Academic qualifications are very important, but they are not a hard and fast indicator of competence in the management of a country's affairs. We have learned that lesson the hard way in this country, and we have the economic, social and political scars to prove it too.

Those in the PNP, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and elsewhere who treat academic degrees as badges of superiority would do well to take a bit of advice from British statesman, diplomat, and writer Philip Dormer Stanhope: “Wear your learning like your watch in a private pocket, and do not pull it out and strike it merely to show you have one. If you are asked what o'clock it is, tell it, but do not proclaim it hourly and unasked like the watchman.”

They need to also be mindful of another reality. We are in a new political era. Folks are mightily concerned about performance that has a positive impact on their pockets, dinner tables, and long-term development.

Crawford, in the voice note, said people were more concerned about “excitement and rum” in Portland Eastern, and suggested that they were less in tune with ideas. Wrong! Folks are just not willing to sacrifice their physiological needs purely on the altar ideology, anymore.

Inches or leaps?

Four Sundays ago I noted in my The Agenda column that Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural Juilet Holness was a political thermostat in the making. On that occasion, this headline caught my attention: 'Life over votes — Holness to squeal on rogues building in danger zones, willing to suffer hit at polls' ( The Gleaner, November 2, 2020).

Mark Golding, at his installation and in subsequent remarks, has spoken glowingly about helping to create a Jamaica in which inequalities are halted. This headline, 'River clash — No relocation of flood-hit Weise Road residents – Golding' ( The Gleaner, November 13, 2020) seems diametrically opposite to his words.

According to Golding: “There's no need to relocate the residents. They don't want to be relocated. Just clean the gully and maintain the gully edge; that's all that needs to happen.”

The news item also noted, among other things: “Describing the homes on Weise Road as 'well-established', Golding criticised the prime minister's address in Parliament on Tuesday about informal settlements.” We cannot continue to be penny wise and pound foolish. This approach, if we can call it that, has proven severely costly, especially in terms of precious human lives lost.

“Most of the area, he said, is unstable due to several geological forces.” The 'he' being quoted by The Gleaner on November 22, 2020 was Professor Simon Mitchell, a sedimentary geologist and head of the Earthquake Unit at The University of the West Indies. Mark Golding is a lawyer by profession.

Professor Mitchell also said: “You are dealing with relatively unstable banks of these river systems. These river systems can migrate, and if they move they will take whatever they go through. This is one of the reasons why you have to think about training the rivers properly to try and prevent their migration.”

Mr Golding must make up his mind whether is he serious about assisting this country to move forward by leap and bounds instead of inches.

No more!

Jamaica needs political leaders who are thinking about the development of our country 25, 50, and 100 years from today. Wishy-washy leaders, who worshipped on the altar of personal expediency, have brought untold hardships upon the people of this country, if not near ruin. Jamaica is at a critical point in her development. We need many more political thermostats and fewer thermometers.

We should treat with a pound of salt the utterances/decisions of those political leaders who wholesale and retail their so-called deepest convictions after factoring/measuring only the personal political benefit to them and their party. This 'samfie' approach is proven a recipe for impoverishment.

I hope more Members of Parliament will develop the testicular fortitude like St James Central's Heroy Clarke, who recently said: “I am not prepared to support the notion of chip and spray. If we get one dollar, and that can only do one chain of proper roadway, let us do that one chain.” The occasion was a November 24, 2020 “Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee that turned back a three multimillion-dollar road rehabilitation projects for St Elizabeth South Eastern after Chair Juliet Holness and others raised strong objection to the quality of the proposed material for the works.” ( Jamaica Observer, November 25, 2020)

Enough of the darn 'frighten Fridays' in our politics who use it as a means of satisfying their status deficits!

Enough of the 'never see come see dem' who get absorbed by the trappings of State office and forget their obligations to the people!

We sure do not need any more political leaders who use their political appointments as mere crutches of convenience.

We need more political leaders who implement fiscally and socially responsible policies and programmes that will help Jamaica become a “place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business”.

Consolation prize?

Last Wednesday Opposition Leader Mark Golding announced that his long-time ally and business partner, Peter Bunting, would fill the eighth position in the Senate. I was not surprised.

Recall I wrote, among other things, in my The Agenda piece: “It is not an accident that former treasurer of the PNP, Norman Horne, has decided to forego his appointment to the Senate. Among other things, he says his actions are guided by principles. I believe him. But I also believe Horne's actions are also directed by political expediency. Dr Phillips says he will allow the incoming president to choose the eighth Opposition senator. I think these political actions, in effect, reopen the door for the return of Peter Bunting. There are few accidents in politics.” ( Jamaica Observer, October 25, 2020)

Is this consolation prize good enough for Bunting?

Recall I also wrote: “The birds sing that several who suffer with 'vaulting ambition' are keenly eyeing the posts of leader of Opposition business in the House of Representatives and Senate.” ( Jamaica Observer, November 15, 2020)

It is interesting how the political tea leaves quiver.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.