End of a beginning?

The elephant does not limp when walking on thorns. — Sidama proverb, Ethiopia

The barbaric murders of four homeless Jamaicans in the Corporate Area last week hopefully punched home some powerful realities to those who like to delude themselves with ostrich-like thinking. I hope their self-induced slumber has now been permanently interrupted.

Condemnations from numerous individuals and organisations were swift. These are important, but, where do we go from here?

At the time of writing this article, 102 people had been murdered in Jamaica since the start of 2021. In 2020, 1,301 of our citizens were murdered. Jamaica remains in the ignominious category of one of the most murderous country in the world. We are easy prey for predators.

Successive administrations have failed in their primary purpose — the security of our people and property. A State which cannot adapt fast enough to honour this primary function creates a vacuum. Nature abhors a vacuum. Just where do we go from here?

Chop Chang?

Loud shouts of “Fire Dr Chang,” emanated from several sections of social and traditional media last week. The editorial in this newspaper last Sunday, titled 'Is Dr Horace Chang our best man in the fight against crime?' commented, among other things: “If the prime minister is contemplating a Cabinet shuffle — which is appropriate at the start of a new year — he should have a look at the crime portfolio and decide whether or not Dr Horace Chang represents the Government's best foot forward.”

Well, go right ahead, kick Chang to the curb, and throw out head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Major General Antony Anderson, and head of the Jamaica Defence Force, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, in one fell swoop. Appoint Daryl Vaz as national security minister, as some on social media have suggested. Those actions would not halt the bloodletting in Jamaica, whether in the short, medium and or long term. Murders would continue like Ol' Man River at the usual ghastly average of three or four Jamaicans slaughtered each day.

We have been chopping and changing ministers of national security and commissioners of police from “Whappie kill Phillup”. That action has not addressed what, I believe, is the fundamental problem. We are simply not catching enough of the criminals, putting them before the courts, and getting them convicted.

When are we going to get it through our heads that the best deterrent to crime is the certainty of being caught? When is it going to register that it is widely known in our country that if you commit a crime you have better than a 50 per cent chance to get away scot-free? It is not rocket science, therefore, that our crime rate is one of the highest in the world.

Our police force needs an urgent systemic overhaul. It suffers from an appalling lack of cutting-edge intelligence gathering capabilities. I don't believe this is an insurmountable problem. Among other things, I believe we desperately need international help to plug this obvious and awful deficit. The Israelis and the French have some of the most sophisticated security resources in the world. I think they can assist us with a wealth of advanced skills that would boost our intelligence gathering capabilities.

If this Andrew Holness-led Administration has got help or is getting international assistance with regard the strengthening of our intelligence gathering capabilities then it begs certain questions. For example? Why are murders up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. When can Jamaicans reasonably expect to see some observable improvements in the most critical areas of our national security?

The choice before us is straightforward: Either we equip our security personnel with the requisite skills and equipment to enable them to be 10 steps ahead of criminal elements, or be prepared to live in a State in which life is “nasty, brutish and short” (Thomas Hobbes).

I previously set out the straggling financial and human costs of crime and violence on Jamaica's economic development. We are now gasping for air from the suffocating consequences. Still, many of us are happy to “see and blind, hear and deaf” when it comes to crime, except when it reaches our doors. Enlightened self-interest is ripping the very fabric of this country to shreds.

Jackson to Trump

As they should, millions around the world are still celebrating Donald J Trump's departure from the Office of President of the United States of America. At the same time, millions in the USA — and, believe it or not, many thousands across the globe — rigidly cling to blatant falsehoods, conspiracy theories, bigoted and racist ideologies, and scandalous inventions about electoral fraud. They fervently believe that Trump won November's presidential elections but gargantuan forces conspired and cheated their man.

Acolytes of Trump have, to date, filed 62 lawsuits, doubtless hoping to annul the verdict of just over 81 million voters who called time on Trump. Courts at several levels of the US's judicial system ruled that 61 of these actions were either flimsy, baseless, and/or totally without merit. Those court rulings will not deter forces and interests which have roots firmly planted in the infrastructure of American politics. Trump and those who use him as a vehicle of convenience know this all too well.

The large and powerful constituencies which Trump represents are not mortally wounded, contrary to what many believe. They are retooling and refuelling. Trump has promised that he will be back. I don't think that is an idle threat. I believe his supporters are holding their fire, for now.

We should not lose sight of the fact that Trump was not the first occupier of the Oval Office who attempted to redefine the presidency and the US's position in the world. He was not the first president to galvanise white, particularly male, rural America. The political, cultural, and historical schisms between white, rural America and the liberal northern parts of the United States are well documented.

Trump was not the first president to use northern and southern divisions to his political advantage. He was not first commander-in-chief to dispense with established presidential protocols and traditions. And, he was not the first to impede and obstruct the proper functioning of venerated American institutions, fire career civil servants who refused to do his unlawful biddings, and replace them with sycophants and votaries.

Andrew Jackson, America's seventh president, has that soiled title. He was a frontiersman who became famous primarily because he led 'soldiers' who massacred hundreds of native American Indians. He stole their land and turned much of it into tobacco, cotton and rice plantations.

In 1828 America there was a tremendous groundswell of support for 'white rights', particularly of southern white males. Andrew Jackson rode on the coat-tail of this bigoted wind and was elected president of the Untied States of America in 1828.

Those who supported Jackson's bid for the presidency of the United States argued that his absence of a résumé for the office was his best qualification. Sounds familiar?

Formal education, vast experience, particularly in diplomacy and numerous facets of government and governance were de rigueur for the holder of the highest elected office in America in the 1800s. Jackson and his supporters described these requirements as establishment barriers, instituted to thwart the interests of the average American. Of course they meant white Americans.

A tactical campaign to turn on its head the narrative which espoused that experience in numerous facets of government, governance, diplomacy, and related State craft were absolutely necessary tools for the occupier of the Oval Office was mounted by Jackson and his satellites. There were very successful.

Minions of Jackson simultaneously launched a mudslinging offensive. Vicious lies about Jackson's opponent, John Quincy Adams, and anyone who was seen as a threat to Jackson's bid for the presidency, were manufactured, and spread, especially via the use of underground pamphlets and leaflets. Jackson's lackeys flooded bona fide newspapers with the equivalent of what some today call “alternative facts”.

Adams, who was no saint, retaliated. The results left Jackson consumed by unquenchable hate.

Jackson had married a divorcee. The marriage was annulled on the grounds of adultery. The seamy accounts were reprinted in numerous newspapers by Adams' supporters. Jackson and his wife were branded as adulterers. Soon after Jackson had won the 1828 presidential race, at age 57, Rachel Jackson suffered a heart attack and died — December 22, 1828.

The unrelenting whispers, public discussion, societal tagging as a scarlet woman, and subsequent social alienation from 'decent society' took a dreadful toll. The 1828 presidential campaign was deadly, literally.

As soon as he was sworn in, Jackson set to work like a wrecking ball, firing dozens of high-level career federal employees who would not carry out his edicts. He maintained that they were fired because of corruption and inefficiency. The dismissed employees were quickly replaced with Jackson's henchmen, many of them notoriously unqualified.

Months into his first term Jackson dismissed several of his secretaries or ministers who would not push through his agenda by whatever means necessary, including the breaking of the law. He de-funded and then destroyed institutions which he thought represented the elites; for example, the Second Bank of the United States. He disregarded treaties between the native Indians and the American Government. He described the Native Indians as savages.

He trashed principles of international law and common decency. Rings a bell, doesn't it?

Thomas Jefferson, one of America's founding fathers, described Andrew Jackson as: “The most unfit man imaginable for the office of the presidency.” Sounds familiar?

For a good portion of his presidency Jackson was not on speaking terms with his Vice-President John C Calhoun, because of a difference of positions on the matter of nullification (tax policies between 1828-32 designed to preserve slavery and protect the slave owners' interests).

Jackson, like some of his predecessors, owned slaves. He owned as many as 140 slaves, according to some records. He once ordered that a slave who had escaped from one of his plantations was to be given 300 lashes if caught.

Only wounded

“History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes,” says Mark Twain.

Trump has promised that he will be back. There are many factors deeply embedded in America's political culture which tell me that he should be taken seriously. So, while many of us shout, “Good riddance to Donald J Trump,” we should not delude ourselves into believing we have seen the last of his kind.

Andrew Jackson, a racist who attempted to reinvent the presidency, fertilised poisonous seeds 193 years ago. Those seeds have grown into giant trees. Trump and his followers climbed those trees, picked the fruits, and fed them to all who would eat. Millions did eat! Luckily, many more millions did not.

Last Monday the UK's Guardian carried this banner headline: 'Biden Administration revives plan to put Harriet Tubman on US$20 bill.” This says to me that President Joe Biden is doing far more listening than talking.

This is a good sign, too: 'Biden to offer legal status to 11 million immigrants, plans to stop border wall construction' ( Los Angeles Times, January 20, 2021). Here again is another indication that Biden and is advisers are listening far more than they are talking.

Up to January 25, President Joe Biden issued/signed 33 executive orders.

Recall, former US President Lyndon B Johnson famously pointed out that executive orders, minus accompanying legislations are just signatures on paper. It looks to me that Biden has a lot of legislative ground to cover. Undoing the trail of woe left by Trump will not be easy. The beast which feeds Trumpism can be deprived, but it will not allow itself to be starved.

The Legacy of Andrew Jackson: Essays on Democracy, Indian Removal and Slavery by Robert V Remini and The Rise of American Democracy: Jefferson to Lincoln by Sean Wilentz are texts which can be very helpful if you desire more information on the beginnings of identity politics in the United States and the frightening political and related parallels between the catastrophic presidencies of Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump.

Power never relinquishes an inch of ground, except through struggle.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.