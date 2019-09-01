Failure not an option!

As we contend with the impact of climate change, there is the risk of being either complacent or overwhelmed, neither of which is advisable. It requires leaders in all spheres and sectors to be courageous and innovative, as this is a battle that Jamaica, as one of the most vulnerable islands, must win.

While I do not wish to throw out complex scientific data and theories or numerous figures, it is important to present a few key principles informing this article or call to action. Simply, I would define climate change as changing weather patterns and temperatures which are prolonged, that is lasting over decades, and impacting temperatures and climate, as well as the attendant ecological, biological, and other accompanying shifts.

The frequently referenced 2018 Special Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), titled 'Global Warming of 1.5°C', provides detailed analysis of potential worldwide climate change impacts if temperatures, as projected, increase by 1.5°C above the pre-industrial levels. Pre-industrial levels establish the benchmark, as it's the Industrial Revolution which has significantly contributed to the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which is fuelling climate change.

The IPCC Special Report further outlines that the increase in temperature will impact natural and human systems; some of these impacts being long-lasting and irreversible. Regions and countries may experience:

i) loss of some ecosystems;

ii) mean sea level rise, an indicative range of 0.26m to 0.77m by 2100 for 1.5°C of global warming is projected;

iii) increased salt water intrusion;

iv) flooding;

v) damage to infrastructure;

vi) modified fisheries to include loss of stock and the risk of invasive species; as well as

vii) increased probability of drought and rainfall.

It is important to examine the above points with the caveat that, while the impacts of climate change will not be homogeneous, location, practices, industries, and sectors will influence the extent of the impact across nations.

Jamaica, however, based on its location, economic and demographic profile, will be significantly impacted. So what should we do? What can we possibly do?

In some respects, people may lose hope; but Jamaicans need not feel powerless in the midst of these climate change predictions. There are things we can do on the adaptation and mitigations fronts.

Professor Michael Taylor, The University of the West Indies' dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology and a climate scientist of worldwide repute, in many fora has sought to arm our policymakers with information and has sought to challenge us to act.

Adaptation has largely been the focus, in some respects, because it presents familiar solutions in the area of hard infrastructure. These include larger drains, water harvesting, raised roadways, bridges, coastal defences, irrigation, updated building code requirements, among others — all of which are necessary, but also represent increasingly higher capital outlay, and which are dependent on imported and/or depleting natural material inputs. We do need more emphasis on soft, nature-based ecological solutions or hybrids thereof. These approaches will also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, given that the production of cement and steel are significant contributors.

So what of mitigations? Can we realistically tackle or contribute to reduced GHG emissions? There are many angles that could be addressed, but, for now, I choose to focus on the transportation sector in Jamaica.

Transportation is inextricably linked to earnings and economic activity, and therefore any thrust to reduce or constrain it presents a challenge to policymakers and leaders. Globally, the sector accounts for almost 25 per cent of the global GHG emissions. The sector enables trade, production, mobility, and social connectivity. My strong belief is that Jamaica has an opportunity to rationalise this sector and increase productivity while reducing our GHG emissions.

Jamaica has an extensive and still expanding road network, currently within 11,400 km2 of land mass. This small island has a main and parochial road network of 5,285 km and 9,962 km, respectively. These figures as quoted in the National Works Agency's overview of the Major Infrastructure Development Programme and are classified as being one of the most dense in the world.

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, in 2018, indicated that the road and transportation sector accounted for 32 per cent of the country's fuel consumption; utilised by a registered fleet of a little over 700,000, of which 70 per cent were motor cars. This is about 250 cars for every 1,000 individuals — placing us 64th in the world, amongst countries with much larger land area.

Clearly we need to evaluate this reality.

In terms of policy direction, we continue to expand our road network while not significantly reducing travel time through certain corridors. This is due, in part, to the residential and commercial patterns in our towns, as well as rank indiscipline on the roads and lack of traffic law enforcement. This situation is untenable. Jamaica must evaluate and seek to implement any of the following or variances thereof, some of which will require courage. They are, however, more urgent than ever.

Firstly, mass transit policies must be explored. The soon-to-be-completed Three Miles flyover into Hagley Park will be choked with traffic as we now see with the Mandela Highway and other such corridors. Choke points will remain in the Waterloo and Grant's Pen areas of Kingston, and this is just one example. Jamaica needs to invest in mass transit solutions to move the population from the dormitory to the economic clusters.

Secondly, and linked to the above, Government must strategically create other regional centres to allow easier access to government services for rural Jamaicans. It is inexplicable that Jamaicans are forced to access services through a Kingston or a Montego office. When Government decentralises from Kingston and establishes proper service delivery centres islandwide it will not only reduce the number of people travelling into Kingston, but will also expand economic activity, thereby providing more opportunities for young people to build quality lives in rural communities.

Cities like Mexico City, London and New Delhi have instituted licence plate restrictions to manage traffic congestion. Such a system can also be explored in Kingston, Montego Bay and Mandeville.

The taxation strategy on hybrid vehicles requires further revamping. In a real way, the importers of vehicles, new and used, must be properly incentivised to provide a good mix of these low fuel consumption vehicles.

Interestingly, government policy has inadvertently added to the problem by maintaining a public sector remuneration structure that attaches a significant part of the salary package to the owning of a motor vehicle. Many people make the decision to purchase a vehicle solely to access this benefit. Now surely the salary package for government service can be formulated to fairly compensate every public servant whether or not they own a vehicle. Our finance minister is a thinker, and the above two recommendations should find favour with the objectives of his tenure.

The fact is Jamaica has no choice but to make better decisions regarding the areas of consumption, order, and efficiency in transportation. I can hear the fossil lovers and taxi enablers crying foul with these proposals, but the fact is we must make changes to our current transportation and consumption realities; if not for ourselves, then for the generations to come.

While not the focus of this article, I implore our academic institutions to encourage our young scientists to focus on research and innovation targeting low-emission solutions for transportation and cooling. May I also offer a challenge to our financial institutions to direct some of those exceedingly high quarterly profits to funding these very necessary research and development efforts?