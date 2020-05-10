History is there to avoid repeat

You learn how to cut trees by cutting them down. — Bateke proverb, Kenya

“We need to get our economy started again, even amidst COVID-19, but we will do so in a smart and measured way, and we will never sacrifice the public's health.

“Last week we announced the exemption for the agriculture and construction sectors.

“Today, letters were sent off to all ministers and agencies under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation to increase the rate of approval for projects as well as backlogs.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made these, among other statements at a press conference last Monday.

This guarded and incremental approach makes eminent sense to me. Experts in virology and related sciences warn that, whether we like it or not, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be with us for a long, long time. We all have to get accustomed to several new 'normals' related to the ramping up of our personal hygiene practices, physical distancing and related behavioural matters.

The real situation

Those who embrace debilitating forms of paranoia, voluntary ignorance, and apocalyptic-like theories had better hunker down for a marathon. I see some of these types in our media retailing prognostications which remind me of certain characters in Daniel Defoe's A Journal of the Plague Year.

Check this! “The novel coronavirus could affect the world in a series of waves for the next year or two, and may even come back in the fall in a wave stronger than the current one, according to a new report by the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP).” (The Jerusalem Post, May 4, 2020)

I don't think this means the end of this world.

Recently, I saw a programme on the National Geographic Channel that centred on the so-called Spanish Flu. The narrator made the significant point that the rampage of the 1918 flu pandemic lasted for roughly two years. Life in America did not return to normal until around 1922, he noted.

The mentioned The Jerusalem Post also noted this crucial point: “The CIDRAP report posited that a number of key points from the epidemiology of past influenza pandemics could provide insight into the current coronavirus outbreak.

“First, the pandemic will likely last 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity generally develops. Some 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the population may need to be immune in order to reach a high enough threshold to stop the pandemic. A vaccine could affect the course of the pandemic, but a vaccine will likely not be available until at least 2021 and could be delayed by unexpected challenges, according to the report.”

I don't think this means the end of this world either.

I humbly suggest that those who are calling for a national lockdown and shouting that the world is coming to an end need to do a bit of reading on how epidemics and pandemics have historically behaved. We have to learn from the many lessons of history and utilise the massive improvements in medicine and related sciences since the so-called Spanish Flu, 102 years ago.

Misnomer

Incidentally, last month I came across an interesting instalment on the History Channel entitled 'Why was it called the Spanish Flu?' It noted that: “The 1918 influenza pandemic did not, as many people believe, originate in Spain.”

It also said: “Spain was one of only a few major European countries to remain neutral during World War I. Unlike in the nations referred to as the Allied Powers and the Central Powers, where wartime censors suppressed news of the flu to avoid affecting morale, the Spanish media was free to report on it in gory detail.

News of the sickness first made headlines in Madrid in late-May 1918, and coverage only increased after the Spanish King Alfonso XIII came down with a nasty case a week later.

Since nations undergoing a media blackout could only read in-depth accounts from Spanish news sources, they naturally assumed that the country was the pandemic's ground zero.

The Spanish, meanwhile, believed the virus had spread to them from France, so they took to calling it the “French Flu.” (History.com, March 27, 2020)

There is also a large body of scholarship which pinpoints America as the origin of the 1918 flu pandemic which resulted in the death of well over 50 million people globally.

As I noted in two previous articles there are errors from this tragic episode in history which must not be repeated. There are also many precedents which should not be ignored either.

It is imperative, for example, that we are extremely careful when easing the tightness of the various social and economic reins which serve as necessary safeguards against an uncontrolled spread of the globe's most recent pandemic, the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Recall that during the 1918 flu, San Francisco lifted its lockdown too early and direly paid the price. The city instituted mask-wearing and lockdown ordinances in September 1918 after the flu started to spread across America. When its cases of infection started dropping in November of the same year it relaxed its controls. By December 1918 cases numbers shot up. Thereafter, thousands died.

Can't eat your cake and have

Last week, chairman of Island Grill and former president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica Howard Mitchell said the economy needs to return to productivity in no more than a month. If Mitchell meant full productivity I think he would be moving a little too fast.

From my observation the economy has not been totally shuttered. Based on historical precedent, I believe the more gradual and measured approach recommended by Prime Minister Andrew Holness is much safer at this time.

I think we should work towards fully reopening our economy before the end of July 31, 2020.

Some are busy retailing the idea that we should adopt the lifestyle of hermits. At the same time, many of them are calling on the Administration to provide increased financial and other forms of support for every conceivable thing under the sun. Evidently some among us are using the COVID-19 crisis as a means to extract every pound of political flesh they believe possible.

On April 21, 2020, this story was published in the Jamaica Observer, 'Phillips reiterates call for islandwide state of emergency'. The news item said, among other things: “Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips said there is need for an islandwide state of emergency (SOE) to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing crime crisis in the country.”

The reality is, the majority of us cannot afford to become economic recluses. Those who are shouting, “Lock down the country,” might have forgot that thousands of our citizens live from one pay cheque to another. Thousands have to depend on various forms of 'hustling', or short-term and informal employment to eke out a living.

Holness, in a tweet last Tuesday, said this: “To lock down a society as complex as Jamaica requires careful planning, it requires people to have savings and the necessary stock of supplies, including food, at home for a prolonged period of time. The Jamaican society does not have this at every strata.”

On this score, I believe Holness is absolutely spot on.

In my The Agenda piece on October 27, 2019 I said this, among other things: “The result of a stable economy cannot be prolonged inequality.”

I also noted, inter alia: “We need to reimagine the public good with policies and programmes that are situated philosophically and politically at the broad political centre; whether centre left or centre right.”

I stand by these positions.

Over recent weeks especially, I have written a number of articles which presented copious references to renowned scholars and publications that have posited sound reasons the proverbial fat lady is singing, “It's over,” — Roy Orbison's 1965 rendition is my favourite — for medieval-type capitalism. It simply cannot be sustained.

I have received e-mail from a few people who ask if and/or have I concluded that I am advocating socialism as an alternative to capitalism.

Absolutely, not so!

On the contrary, I am simply saying that capitalism needs reform and reimagining if it is to remain attractive to the majority of the people who already embrace Western-style liberal democracy.

History shows that global economic depressions, whatever the cause, stimulate extreme leftist politics.

Capitalism needs to evolve to head off another such epoch. I believe there is a grand opportunity for capitalism to save and spread its influence after the novel coronavirus pandemic. Preservation, through fit-for-purpose reforms, it's that simple.

I am heartened that the majority of my readers get it — capitalism needs urgent reimagining and reform.

Those who believe that Oliver Twist, like poverty, is par for the course should consider this from Forbes, the veritable Bible of unbridled capitalism, 'Billionaires are getting richer during the COVID-19 pandemic while most Americans suffer'. The article noted, among other things: “Billionaires, including Bezos; his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos; Eric Yuan; former Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer; and Elon Musk, each saw their fortunes jump by more than $1 billion.

Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have as much money as the bottom half of all American households. This is juxtaposed with roughly 78 per cent of people in the United States living pay cheque to pay cheque, 20 per cent with no or negative net worth, and lack three months worth of emergency funds.

In addition to the billionaires, the rich are getting richer, too. The multi-trillion-dollar stimulus plan included financial help to small business owners in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program. The programme was corrupted by large companies taking a lion's share of the proceeds.

The banks that processed the US$349-billion loan programme made out very well, booking over $10 billion in fees, according to NPR. The banks charged up to five per cent in fees, although there was little or no risk to them as the loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

David Geffen, a music and film icon, who is worth US$7.7 billion according to Forbes, exemplified the disconnect between the ultra-rich and everyone else by literally sailing away. Geffen, on his now-deleted Instagram account, wrote: “Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I'm hoping everybody is staying safe.”

“While Americans are scraping to buying toilet paper and necessities, homeschooling their children, caring for sick family members, or just trying to make it through the day, the uber-wealthy have taken to their yachts and private jets.” (Forbes, April 27, 2020)

Multiply this type of scenario across the globe and if your answer is all is fine and dandy with mankind, well, God bless you richly.

Some are wedded to a Victorian perspective of capitalism.

I am not one!

National disgrace!

'Hospitals in breach — Embattled Andrews among private facilities operating without Gov't certification'. (The Gleaner, May 3, 2020)

Among the frightening details the news item told us: “Only four private hospitals in Jamaica are currently certified to operate.”

This rotten state of affairs is another confirmation that the State is failing in its most basic function — the protection of its citizens.

Up to the time of writing I did not hear anyone in the Holness Administration refute the veracity of The Gleaner's story. Neither have I heard where anyone has accepted full responsibility for the cock-up.

Admittedly, the Administration has inherited many of the problems which were adumbrated by the Old Lady of North Street last Sunday. Nonetheless, the Holness Administration is at the wheel and must take responsibility.

Even more urgently, the problems identified need to be remedied with dispatch. I sense a sort of political invincibility complex grabbing hold of some in this Administration, similar to the one which, among other things, resulted in the Portia Simpson Miller Administration being pitched out of Jamaica House.

Five months ago I said, among other things: “A zestful period is ahead, the birds shriek.

The worst thing the JLP could do is to adopt a posture of complacency or an attitude of 'we can't lose'. The voters who put the JLP/PNP on their shoulders today will throw them to the ground tomorrow, if it suits them.” (Jamaica Observer, December 29, 2019)

Political Teflon is not impenetrable. “Whoever has ears, let them hear.” (St Matthew 11:15)

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.