If Jamaica is to win...

Every man should be born again on the first day of January. Start with a fresh page. — Henry Ward Beecher

It is the beginning of a new year and new beginnings always provide the opportunity for a fresh start; an opportunity to be able to leave the past behind and embrace the tremendous possibilities of an untrodden future. It is like a clean sheet and you are able to write your own history by planning and working toward a chosen and better future.

We, Jamaicans, are an amazing people, resilient and determined. We can do whatever we set our minds to. A brief look down the years at the development of this little but tallawah island is enough to reveal how amazing we are.

Over the last 20 years or so we have produced the world's fastest man, woman, and relay team in the world. We continue to surprise the world by turning up at world events such as bobsleigh and ice hockey and doing well. We just produced another articulate and intelligent Miss World. We continue to make strides in the medical arena through the work of Jamaican doctors such as Drs Henry Lowe and Kingsley Chin. Our hospitality industry is now in a league of its own, and our type of hospitality and hoteliering is now being exported to other islands through the Sandals chain of hotels. I could go on, but you get the point.

From as far back as 2006 our Vision 2030 Jamaica race began to take shape. We determined that we have four goals to achieve for us to be rated First World by year 2030:

1. Jamaicans are empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

2. The Jamaican society is secure, cohesive and just.

3. Jamaica's economy is prosperous.

4. Jamaica has a healthy natural environment.

We are now just a short decade from our Vision 2030 Jamaica goals deadline. How are we doing? Will we make it to the 2030 finish line as victors or will we crash to defeat? Are we closely monitoring the outputs and outcomes related to each goal to ensure we are on target? Do we have a team assigned to drive each goal; for example, like our Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) is driving goal three? If other teams do exist, why are we not hearing about them?

Are we ready to ensure Jamaica wins? We must be ready to make the tough decisions and hard sacrifices to ensure that we make Jamaica win. We must be committed to strengthen and practise the values, attitudes and behaviours that are essential. It is to be noted that all four goals can only be realised by values over and above the physical and material elements.

I can just hear someone thinking: There he goes again preaching values and morals. But consider our current societal ills as a nation. What causes these issues such as crime and violence? Is it not lack of positive values, such as reverence for life, or too many negative values such as indiscipline? It is full time we realise that a country cannot develop properly by attendance to economic issues only. Values are the soil in which the economy can best flourish.

We must be willing to apply ourselves with new fervour and passion and a commitment to make Jamaica win as we race to meet our 2030 vision to be the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.

To make Jamaica win we must become a people who put our country first. What would it mean, truly putting Jamaica first? Let me show you what that would look like vis-à-vis our four Vision 2030 goals:

In pursuit of goal one education is undoubtedly the pathway to helping a citizen achieve their fullest potential. However the inequity in our educational system makes the pathway inaccessible to some. It's time we begin to aggressively pursue equity in our educational system. After 57 years we still have too many primary and high schools that are simply not producing the children who can attain their fullest potential.

Clearly we are lagging badly in our race to achieve goal two by 2030. A major problem in this complex mix is the police force. Confront the problem! The police force is a top-down, military-type structure; hence, your problems are not at the bottom, as they have to follow instructions or suffer the consequences. Therefore, the bottom is a reflection of the top.

I have recommended in the past that we disband the 'force' and start again with new name; not a force, but Jamaica Police Services. Since that may be considered too costly or drastic, then bite the financial bullet and determine from a certain rank up, which will be significantly fewer, and make redundant, retire, and rehire those who fit the needed profile. It is the fastest way to clean it.

Goal three, to prosper Jamaica's economy, is being lauded by some as the goal to which we are closest. However, we must be bold enough to regulate for equity. Ensure that economic growth is a reality not just for the few at the top and big business. Farmers, small and medium businesses must be able to prosper and improved quality of life for the people must be achieved.

The last goal considers Jamaica's natural environment and seeks to protect our natural resources. Perhaps there needs to be a policy that prohibits the sale of Jamaican land to foreigners, only lease. Also, we must consider a more aggressive policing of mining by both locals and foreigners. Or, here's my favourite, an aggressive approach to halting littering and managing solid waste.

Our four Vision 2030 goals will not be achieved if we just keep talking about the related issues. Admittedly, my to-do list related to our goals is aimed at our system of governance, which may leave you wondering what you can do as an individual. Here's your personal to-do list:

Goal 4: Stop dirtying up and start cleaning up, even when you didn't dirty up the place.

Goal 3: Get a job; if not available, volunteer service until an opportunity comes up. Consider starting a business that provides some good or service to our national economy.

Goal 2: Exercise self-control, especially in circumstances that can escalate and cause harm to someone.

Goal 1: Go back to school and improve your learning in an area that will benefit both you and our nation.

The year 2020 must see us not just talking about the problems and need for change, but doing what is necessary to create the change. It must be our action year and start of a decade of doing to ensure that Jamaica wins!

Rev Al Miller is senior pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or pastormilleroffice@gmail.com.