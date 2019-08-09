JLP did better than expected, but no honeymoon

A sheep that wants to grow horns should ask the ram how its neck feels. — Igbo proverb, Nigeria

The election day workers, members of the security forces, and indeed all citizens who rejected fear, superstitions, and religious claptrap, followed the required health protocols, and went out and voted last Thursday in order to help safeguard our democracy did Jamaica proud.

The holding of our 18th parliamentary election should have been a sobering experience for all Jamaicans. We were forced to draw on our rich resilience reserves. We will be required to delve even deeper into those reserves, because there are some mighty difficult days ahead.

In short order, the incoming Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration must set in motion additional conscientious steps that are needed to curb the exponential increases in novel coronavirus infections while they simultaneously fast-track the rebuilding of the dislocated pillars of our economy.

There is no honeymoon. All customary celebrations need to be shelved. Holness has promised to spearhead a 'Build back stronger' effort; the clock is ticking already.

Goodbye, Hello!

In my The Agenda column on August 2, 2020 I identified 22 seats which I said I believed were marginal. On October 16, 2020: I wrote in my The Agenda piece among other things: “Again, based on an average of recent poll findings, plus data which I have collected on recent road trips, I believe the JLP will win 16 of the 22 marginal seats and the PNP [People's National Party], 6.”

JLP bracket

1) Homer Davis - St James Southern

2) Robert Miller - St Catherine South Eastern

3) Dwight Sibblies - Clarendon Northern

4) Krystal Lee - St Ann North Western

5) Tova Hamilton - Trelawny Northern

6) Frank Witter- St Elizabeth South Eastern

7) J C Hutchinson - St Elizabeth North Western

8) Pearnel Charles Jr - Clarendon South Eastern

9) Marlene Malahoo Forte - St James West Central

10) Alando Terrelonge – St Catherine East Central

11) Fayval Williams - St Andrew Eastern

12) Zavia Mayne - St Ann South Western

13) Robert Morgan - Clarendon North Central

14) Kerensia Morrison - St Catherine North Eastern

15) Phillip Henriques - Clarendon North Western

The JLP won 15 of the 16. But they also did much better than I predicted. Twenty Belmont Road may be tempted to flaunt its landslide victory. That primal political urge should be resisted. This is a time for humility. The political carnage of last Thursday was, however, not difficult to forecast. The PNP immersed itself into a deeper and deeper political hole with each contorted political cock-up.

On April 2, 2017 I stated the following beliefs, among other things, in my The Agenda article: “Phillips is yesterday's man leading the political party of last week.”

In an article two Sundays after, I noted, inter alia: “Dr Phillips will be the first head of one of our two major political parties/Opposition leader not to become prime minister.” I have been proved right.

I am not a political clairvoyant. I have said so repeatedly in this space. I consider myself a mere observer of the tremors in our political tea leaves. Of course, I get more than a little help from those reliable Black-bellied Plovers, Bananaquits, and John Chewits. I also infrequently get some interesting insights from a red-billed streamertail, better known as the doctor bird. By some happy coincidence these fine feathered creatures are always at the right place at the right time.

The birds tweet that, contrary to what some believe, the PNP is not defunct. Last Thursday's political shellacking was a grand opportunity for Norman Manley's party to “pick itself up, dust itself off, and start all over again”. Think Peter Tosh.

No easy road

The birds warble that, already, approaches are being made and alliances are being formed. They tweet that daggers have also been sharpened and bayonets are being cleaned for what will be a quick but bloody battle to take over the reins of the top job in the older of our two major political parties.

I think those who are expecting another long season of political discontent in the PNP, such as was presided over by Dr Peter Phillips, had better “fahget it!” Think P J Patterson.

I believe the PNP will slowly begin to regain its political mojo soon after it chooses its next leader.

I believe the PNP will fine-tune and execute an upgraded version of former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller's nightmare strategy. Recall soon after former Prime Minister Bruce Golding ended the JLP's 18 ½ years in the political wilderness in 2007 he was promised frequent nightmarish visitations from the PNP. The JLP did receive nightmare in a 'bungle' (abundance).

Mark Twain, one of my favourite authors, famously said: “History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

The birds chirp that some in the PNP are already dusting off and retrofitting certain political strategies that were successfully used against former Prime Minister Edward Seaga.

They shriek that those who are figuring that the massive reduction in PNP seats will translate to mean a docile, emaciated Opposition are living in cloud cuckoo land.

The birds tweet that some 'tapanaris' [high-ranking members] in the PNP are already examining triggers which they believe could force the calling of another general election in under four years.

Winning responsibilities

The JLP will have to be on its Ps and Qs. Its members will have to focus on delivery. They will have to deliver or become a political castaway. Their slightest fumble will be amplified, especially by those who are sorely disappointed with another PNP defeat.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is doubtless aware that the missteps of the first term cannot be repeated. The incoming Administration will be held to the fire like no other before it. Folks will be demanding less rhetoric in exchange for more concrete results, less strutting around like a peacock, and more soaring like an eagle from both the Administration and Opposition.

There is a critical mass of Jamaicans who will not “stand for any foolishness”. Political sluggishness and sluggards will be responded to with a scalpel-like sharpness.

I believe Prime Minister Holness should read the riot act to the Cabinet from the get-go. Holness's second term performance — meaning concrete results which folks can feel in their pockets, see on their dinner tables, underpinned by transformational change in crucial institutions or lack thereof — will determine his place in the annals of local politics. I think the JLP will effectively devalue if not totally cancel out the considerable credit, which it justly earned in its first term, if it squanders its second bite of the political cherry.

A few in the JLP who have demonstrated a rather foolish proclivity to binge on their own counsel, and some who have bought into a quizzical notion that they are the greatest thing since sliced bread, need to pause and consider a bit of sound advice from legendary crooner Nat King Cole: “Ain't no use divin,' what's the use of jivin' Straighten up and fly right, Cool down, Papa, don't you blow your top.”

The Igbo people, the majority of whom are found in south-eastern Nigeria, are even more emphatic on the point: “Ears that do not listen to advice accompany the head when it is chopped off.” A word to the wise should be sufficient.

Opportunity knocks!

I think the incoming Administration, if it plays its cards right, has a real opportunity to set Jamaica on a path that will better align her with the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The COVID-19 crisis is also an opportunity.

In that respect, among other things, we need many more lateral thinkers in key positions of responsibility in the incoming Administration. A lateral thinker is a person who readily connects noumena/phenomena [things] from diverse sources. They typically see a higher purpose for learning and human development that many often fail to spot.

Albert Einstein is perhaps the most famous example of a lateral thinker.

Some will doubtless scoff at my suggestion that this is a season for rebuilding and innovation. It will not find favour with doomsday disciples. They will doubtless cite the fact that the major economies of the world are in meltdown mode, and conglomerates and monopolies are gobbling up small businesses like ravenous beasts.

They will point to signs which worryingly indicate a resurrection of Victorian-type economic liberalism; namely, the super rich are getting richer faster, rising social inequalities, soaring debt and deficits, and the potentially catastrophic impact on emerging economies like Jamaica. These realities are not sufficient reasons to roll over and play dead, or become automatons. There is no such thing as unalterable fate. Luke 19:13 (KJV) says: “And he called his 10 servants and delivered them 10 pounds, and said unto them, 'Occupy till I come.' ”

Millions of years of human evolution teach us that change is a constant. The Stone Age did not end because people ran out of stones. It ended because new technologies were created; thanks to an abundance of human creativity which God has given us. There was a time in history when some preached that the invention of the motor car, steam engine, variant types of industrial machinery, etc, were ironclad signs of the end of times. We are still here. I think we will be here for a while yet.

I am convinced that even as I write this article the endless ingenuity of human beings is already churning out the blueprint for the next great inventions and growth industries, as well as uses for minerals and substances which hitherto were undiscovered. Life will not come to a crashing halt because some merely think it.

New technologies will replace old ones and constant change will, like Ol' Man River, keep rolling along. History has demonstrated that after a pandemic paradigm shifts take place. These don't come about because someone waves a magic wand.

We, in Jamaica, must not only respond to but must also anticipate global seismic shifts, and create and produce accordingly.

Check yourself before you...

Dr Andre Haughton, lecturer in economics at The University of the West Indies, Mona, and now defeated PNP candidate for St James West Central, needs to understand that when he stands in front of the sun he casts a shadow just like any other human being. We are all mere mortals.

These headlines suggest that Haughton needs more than a generous dose of emotional intelligence and intellectual humility.

1) 'Haughton defiant after 'love breast' comment triggers backlash' ( Jamaica Observer, October 6, 2019)

2) 'WHAT THE *#*!? Senator looks to free up bad words in dancehall'. ( Jamaica Observer, August 9, 2019)

3) 'Haughton slams Phillips's GCT rate cut proposal ...says call was a ploy to 'bait' Gov't' ( The Gleaner, December 7, 2019)

4) 'PNP to ban 'pollsters without qualifications' if it wins — Haughton' ( Loop Jamaica, August 30, 2020.

Up until recently Haughton was a PNP senator. He may well have desires to resume as a legislator. His menu of public tirades should cause all well-thinking Jamaicans to carefully examine his patently unimpressive public track record and, by extension, his suitability to return to our Upper House.

I think those of us who have been educated, especially at significant public expense, have more than a responsibility, we have a duty to assist our fellow countrymen to cultivate literate habits that will advance all of us. Who is the greatest in the kingdom of academia is of no moment to folks who need help to remedy long-standing inequalities. Haughton would do well to leave 'smartness' to the phone and seek wisdom instead.

Some months ago, I pointed out that Haughton's political trajectory suggested he was a shooting star, rather than a rising star. I am now convinced of the former.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.