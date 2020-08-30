Passion and the perception of performance will determine the election results

Call it idle cynicism if you must; however, there was something extremely anticlimactic about the announcement of Jamaica's 18th parliamentary election. For while political pundits and commentators do what they do best — speculate — the sheer precision with which John Public recited both nomination and election dates well ahead of the prime minister's delivery to Parliament had all the trappings of a little “preps” (a leak). Who knows, perhaps we are a country with an overabundance of political clairvoyants, sufficient to force the prime minister's hand.

Any way we slice or dice it there was something palpably eccentric about the wide-scale knowledge of and exactness in foretelling the election date. Seriously speaking, though, let us hope that national security plans and secrets, as well as certain economic policy shifts, are not this easy to figure out or predict. Those security and economic concerns are not just fanciful thinking. Premature dissemination of economic shifts can move markets.

Call it, Andrew!

Our leaders should not trivialise our politics — neither should we. Circa July 3, 2020, when asked about early elections, it was a cunning Prime Minister Andrew Holness who said, “There are people summoning the silly season…The only season I know now is summer, and I see some people saying that some event is around the corner; some people naming dates. You know when they look to me for the date, I look up: 'Father, God, when?' There are many Jamaicans who are out of work. It is as if the economic crisis has not come home to them yet. It has come home to me. I see the numbers; I get the telephone calls. I see people starting to get not just fatigued, but impatient…so my mind is not on election. My mind is on the economic recovery to make sure we get back on the track that we were on…”

Well, unbeknown to many the economy has not rebounded. The worst is yet to come. But it looks like the prime minister has a magic wand, as well as supernatural abilities to say abracadabra and immediate economic turnaround will happen just like that. But, wait, hold your horses. Hopefully, no one took the prime minister's night at the improv seriously. For if they did, they would have made bigger laughing stocks of themselves.

Admittedly, there is a little pedantry in my fascination with the prime minister's use of “silly season” to describe the imminent election. Coined in the late 1890s, silly season describes a period when the “mass media often focus on frivolous matters for lack of major news stories”. In the United States, it describes “a period when people do or say things that are not sensible or serious…” The prime minister's utterances and subsequent action ostensibly confirm as reasonable any inferences drawn that his application of the term is substantially aligned with US interpretation.

That digression is worth it, because wittingly, or unwittingly, we copy too much from Uncle Sam to the extent that the prime minister did not realise that he walked straight into his own silly season ruse. It is becoming obvious that there is a lot of analogical thinking taking place these days. Do not get me wrong, analogical thinking, in or of itself, can accrue tremendous benefits. Illustratively, the Japanese spent far less on research and development, especially in the early stages of its automobile manufacturing revolution. They took what existed — oversized gas-guzzling American cars — trimmed them down, improved fuel efficiency, and lowered cost for many years until it cornered significant market share.

Like it or not, the Jamaican Constitution allows the prime minister to call parliamentary elections. From a purely apolitical perspective, there are no overwhelming national reasons for the holding of an election so far ahead of time. I proffered similar views in 2007 when Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller announced early elections.

Current public opinion polls put the prime minister and his JLP substantially ahead of Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips and his People's National Party (PNP). Therefore, from a political perspective, the announcement is understandable. After all, as English writer and courtier John Lyly wrote in his novel Euphues: The Anatomy of Wit, “All is fair in love and war.” As such, holding the general election now could be one way for Holness to exact his existing political capital ahead of what will most likely be very choppy economic tides, alongside a protracted period of “bitter medicine — as he called it — as money is being spent left, right, and centre. 'Twill soon be time to “pay the piper”, who will come knocking; but after the election.

Resemblance

However, for those who are pernickety, it is hard to overlook the striking similarities between US Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden's “Build Back Better” slogan and the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) “Build Back Stronger” slogan. Of note, Biden's slogan pre-dates the JLP's. And, judging from conversations with close friends, the conspicuous resemblance of our Jamaica House version of the United States White House seal was too much to bear. It seems good sense and advocacy prevailed and the close-resembling seal was eventually replaced with our original, beautifully stained, coat of arms.

Campaigning and truth

With nominations now out of the way, it is as good a time as any to begin to lessen the noise about current performance versus inheritance — the sower versus the reaper. There is an African proverb that says, “An old woman is always uneasy when dry bones are mentioned,” and for obvious reasons. It is understandable, therefore, when the prime minister, as well as his Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, gets fiercely indignant when the PNP reminds them and the country that it was the previous PNP Government that planted the seeds that are producing great harvest for the current Government to reap with fanfare and show of paternity.

Jamaica has always been vulnerable to internal and external shocks; no government between 1971 and 2020 has escaped the ravages of geopolitical upheavals, energy prices, weather issues, and contractions in international economic activities. It is sad that some of our politicians, and their followers, are never brave or honest enough to discuss those vicissitudes in a candid manner.

We learn in public relations that a successful PR practitioner knows how to amplify the positives, whilst putting the negatives in context without misrepresenting the truth. A lot of misrepresentations are included in the current debates.

An idiom about numbers and their behavioural qualities seems most appropriate: “Numbers have a bikini-like quality to them; what they reveal is interesting, but that which they conceal is vital.” There is no better place to address the perception of performance than with a '2011 update on the Jamaican economy' by the prestigious Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR). In its executive summary, CEPR cited the pre-2011 stalemate between the Jamaican Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a precursor to the economic woes that ensued. There is truth in the PNP's assessment of what it inherited in 2012. Simply put, the Jamaica economy was indeed on “life support”. It was financially malnourished and in dire need of urgent care.

In fact, at a reception dinner in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller thanked the Congressional Black Caucus Task Force for its vocal advocacy in support of Jamaica during the country's negotiations with the IMF. Those negotiations culminated in the IMF's approval of a US$923.3-million arrangement under an extended fund facility (EFF) for Jamaica on May 1, 2013. In her response, Congresswoman Maxine Waters revealed, “It was because of your [Portia's] passion that we decided to do everything within our power, as members of Congress, to make certain that Jamaica got the assistance that it needed from the IMF…I applaud you, Dr Peter Phillips, and BOJ [Bank of Jamaica] Governor Brian Wynter for your determination to turn around the Jamaican economy.”

Then, IMF's Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu, during a high-level Caribbean Financial Forum at Montego Bay in October 2014, described the nation's economic transformation as “miraculous”.

According to CEPR, “The breakdown in relations with the IMF impacted financing from other multilaterals. The World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank and European Union all curtailed lending in 2011 following the IMF's decision. The cut-off in funding made it difficult for Jamaica to meet the stringent requirements of the IMF and contributed to the anaemic economic recovery. Jamaica was one of the most highly indebted countries in the world. Interest payments, as a per cent of GDP [gross domestic product], were higher than anywhere else in the world in 2011, including crisis-ravaged Europe. The exceedingly large debt burden effectively displaced most other public expenditure. Debt servicing absorbed nearly 50 per cent of total budgeted expenditures between fiscal years 2007 to 2011, while health and education combined received around 20 per cent…”

According to the Bank of Jamaica, “…[T]here was a 1.3 per cent expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2011, following three consecutive years (2008-2010) of contraction, averaging 1.9 per cent. Balance of payments widened by US$1.2 billion to US$2.11 billion, or 14.6 per cent of GDP in 2011. The deterioration of the external accounts primarily reflected an expansion of US$1 billion in the deficit on the goods account. Within the financial account, net private and official investment inflows were insufficient to finance the deficits on the current and capital accounts, resulting in a decline of US$205.2 million in the net international reserves (NIR) of the BOJ...”

According to the World Tourism Organization (WTO) tourist arrivals in Jamaica were 1.95 million in 2011; arrival grew to 2.2 million, or 13 per cent in 2016; arrivals were 2.47 million in 2018, or 12 per cent more than 2016. WTO reports also show that tourist spending, as a per cent of GDP, was 14 per cent in 2011; it grew to 18 per cent or by four percentage points in 2016. Tourist spending also grew in 2018 to 20 per cent, or by two percentage points. There was a bigger percentage point increase in tourist spending as a per cent of GDP in 2016 than in 2018.

According to World Bank data, homicides per 100,000 was 40 in 2011; the rate moved to 47 in 2016, or an increase of 18 per cent. The rate also increased in 2017 to 57, or an increase of 21 per cent over 2016.

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index, Jamaica scored 33 points in 2011; the score improved in 2016 to 39 points, or by 18 per cent. Further improvements in the score came in 2019, as it moved to 43 points, or by 10 per cent versus 2016. There is a lot of talk about “thiefing” taxpayers' money. However, as the data shows, there was a bigger per cent improvement in 2016 towards Jamaica being perceived a less corrupt society than in 2019.

World Bank data also show that foreign direct investment (FDI) as a per cent of GDP was 1.2 per cent in 2011; FDI improved to 6.5 per cent, or at rate of 442 per cent, in 2016. FDI as a per cent of GDP declined by a rate of 33 per cent in 2019 compared to 2016.

The current account deficit, as a per cent of GDP, was negative 14.3 per cent in 2011. That improved to negative 0.31 per cent, or by 14 percentage points. The current account deficit was negative 1.8 per cent in 2019, or a deterioration of 1.5 percentage points versus 2016.

The unemployment rate was eight per cent in 2019, or a significant 5.2-percentage point decrease versus 2016. The unemployment rate was 13.2 per cent in 2016, or a 0.5-percentage point decrease.

Inflation was 7.5 per cent in 2011. That dropped to 2.4 per cent in 2016, or by 5.1 percentage points, or a 68 per cent decrease. Inflation increased from 2.4 per cent in 2016 to 3.9 per cent in 2019, or a 1.5-percentage point increase or a 63 per cent increase.

GDP moved from US$13.4 billion in 2011 to US$13.8 billion in 2016, or by a three per cent rate increase. GDP increased from US$13.8 billion to US$14.3 billion in 2019, or by a 3.6 per cent rate increase.

Real economic growth was 1.38 per cent in 2016, but declined to 0.7 per cent in 2019, or a 0.68-percentage point decline, or 49 per cent negative change.

According to data from UNESCO, Government spending on education, as a percentage of overall public spending, was 18.6 per cent in 2011. The amount increased to 19.2 per cent in 2016, or by 0.6 percentage points. The amount of spending declined marginally in 2019 to 2011 levels.

Health care spending in 2011 was US$252 per capita. That increased to US$280 in 2016, or an 11 per cent increase over 2011. Health care spending increased to US$307 per capita in 2019, or by 10 per cent over 2016.

Based on the numbers presented, the current Andrew Holness-led JLP Government has not made any substantial departure — except in employment — from the template it inherited from the previous PNP-led Administration.

