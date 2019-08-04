PETER PHILLIPS:The baron of unforced errors and maestro of political liability

Financially, organisationally, and perceptually, the People's National Party (PNP) is at a perilous position on the political cycle. Accordingly, the upcoming presidential election on September 7, 2019 may well turn out to be an absolute lose-lose endeavour. For, whichever way it goes, neither Peter Phillips nor Peter Bunting will shield the PNP from the colossal defeat that awaits it at the hands of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the next general election.

As I see it, the only caveat to an all-out JLP electoral shellacking of the PNP — be it in a snap or full-term election — would be the extent to which Andrew Holness allows corruption, arrogance, or crime and violence to rend his leadership of the political economy, country and party asunder.

The good news for the Holness-led JLP is that Phillips, the incumbent PNP president, is not anywhere near as politically elegant as he tells us — or thinks he is. Consequently, the current leadership kerfuffle will be the tip of the iceberg of what is to come should the PNP make the egregious blunder of returning Phillips as party president.

Paradoxically, Dr Phillips comes across as a well-seasoned and experienced political neophyte with little or no pizzazz. And if we make it purely about politics of personalities, Holness would have a tougher time going “mano a mano” against Bunting than he would Phillips. And although students of contemporary Jamaican politics will be quick to refresh our recollections of that infamous Carl Stone declaration, circa 1993, about the unviability of P J Patterson as a challenger to the more irascible and aggressive political foe, the late Edward Seaga, the unvarnished truth is Peter Phillips is no Percival James Patterson. The political pugilist he was, Patterson went on to serve three consecutive terms as prime minister, which earned him a coveted place in history as the longest-serving and 'winningest' prime minister of Jamaica.

Times have changed; neither P J nor Seaga are on the political hustings anymore. What has not changed about politics, or the Jamaican political culture in particular, is that we continue to practise our politics within the environment in which the politics of contrast carries tremendous sway.

Voters, young and old, like to compare and contrast and like contact sports. Jamaicans gravitate towards winners. If they perceive one to be a loser they will either withhold or change their votes...period. Politically, Phillips has a public persona (charm) defect which makes him out to be more of a non-starter.

As things now stand, the PNP is the perfect parallel for Brer Rabbit and the Tar Baby — Anywhere it turns it gets stuck. On the economic policy front, because it bequeathed the economic framework and trajectory to Holness, the party cannot now launch a credible campaign against its own policies, albeit under different and seemingly more capable management.

Still, politics is as much about the art of the possible as it is about the art of the impossible and there is no telling what a vibrant redirected PNP could do to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Until then, the JLP is salivating and champing at the bit at the prospect of a Phillips win come September 7, 2019. A Phillips win would be akin to political manna from heaven for the JLP.

Dr Phillips may very well be a competent technocrat and a skilful theoretician whose addiction to theorems and paradigms makes him an instant institutional powerhouse. However, those qualifications alone will not suffice to mitigate the enormous political liability he brings and represents, less so as the Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Central, but more so as party leader. As such, as long as he retains control of the leadership chair, the PNP is most likely to morph into and remain “the gift that keeps on giving”.

Simply put, and harsh though it sounds, the PNP cannot rebuild with Dr Phillips as leader. And before members of the 'One PNP' (One Peter) team get infuriated or mad at me for latching onto my 2016 position, there is no personal animus towards Phillips on my part. I like the guy. I admire his profile in courage. Objectively, he is a bright man; objectively, he loves his country and his party, I just happen to hold divergent views on his leadership of the PNP.

Phillips is too much of a maestro of political liability to lead a party bereft of offsetting political assets. For, while his leadership style — as manifested by his frequent bouts of unforced errors — may be an inconvenient truth for some, his position as leader is fraught with unnecessary risks. In other words, Phillips, as PNP president, is a painful metaphor for JLP success. Without hyperbole, with him at the helm, the Labourites will trounce the Comrades at every turn.

The necessary race

I must clear my chest of the nauseatingly sour hypocrisy that appears to colour support for Dr Phillips. There is enough duplicity among members of his camp to widen, instead of narrow, the bitter intra-party chasm that exists within the party. The whole One PNP charade is tantamount to a monumental jostling for position to see who will be next in “Jah-Jah Kingdom” post a Phillips presidency.

To begin with, one does not need a degree in political science or political psychology, to spot the shallow and pathetic ratio decidendi being proffered by many a seasoned party officials as the basis on which to defend and validate their collective decision and blind support for Phillips.

It is quite curious, I find, that most of them now base their decision exclusively on Phillips's past performance as a “successful” government minister when, at another time and with another similarly effective minister of government (Portia Simpson Miller), the same clique was fumingly unimpressed with her many accomplishments as minister and fought fiercely and disgracefully to deny her the opportunity to lead the party. The cycle of life, and of political circumstances in particular, is truly remarkable.

Undoubtedly, history is a constant stenographer; it is always recording. Without relitigating the nuances of that terribly handled contest, it is hard to forget the ringleaders and the blight they have left on the party. After two unsuccessful tries, Phillips eventually became the fifth president of the PNP in 2017, by acclamation. But political irony is like a deadly beast. Like tapeworms, which do not just end up in the intestines of their victims, but also in different parts of the body, including the brain, so too can political irony be devastatingly biting.

Lest we forget, in 2006, alongside Simpson Miller, Omar Davies, Karl Blythe, and Phillips contested the election to replace Patterson. Portia won that election and was sworn in as Jamaica's seventh prime minister. She retained Phillips — her closest and fiercest rival during the leadership campaign — as minister of national security, despite calls by critics to replace him due to the persistence of high rates of violent crime during his watch.

Interestingly, before the ink could dry on his appointment to Portia's Cabinet, Phillips was already making plans to replace her as party president, and ultimately as prime minister of Jamaica. According to WikiLeaks transcripts, Phillips is alleged to have remarked to US Embassy personnel, “…I cannot stomach the thought of being a member of her Cabinet…” His camp remained fiercely and scornfully opposed to her leadership through to the end. The leadership divide that ensued in the aftermath of that bitter contest continues to depreciate the once highly pedigreed PNP into a mongrel shell of a political movement. Irony is an untameable beast. Dr Phillips now says it is his task to stitch together the bitterly divided post-Portia PNP. A PNP created in large measure by Phillips's own impatience for leadership, aided and abetted by the same supporting clique of intellectually bilious men and women whose condescending and lunatic ways have not waned one bit.

The truth is, the predicate on which this oddly new One PNP team is anchoring its support and justification for his continued leadership of the party is as riddled with subjectivity as it is with false equivalences, so much so that the National Water Commission (NWC) may need to expand the circumference of the Mona Reservoir to accommodate the overflow of nonsense emanating from their dereistic thinking. Quite frankly, some politicians behave like babies in diapers who must be changed often and for the same reason. They do not care how often they have to be changed. They have no clue about the cost of pampers. They just want what they want, and they want it now. They are sensitively insensitive.

Those espousing the view that because Dr Phillips is a so-called Mr Fix-it he would make a great party leader, and ultimately prime minister, would be better served articulating, simply and explicitly, the principles of entitlement as the basis of their support, rather than poppycock arguments in support of their position and advocacy of his candidature. They have conveniently tossed Laurence J Peter's “Peter Principle” through the window. But, alas, we know very well that a good baker does not a good carpenter make, nor does a good minister an excellent party leader make, and so forth.

The political tides and tremors have also shifted. They have been shifting and shaking long before Patterson demitted office in 2005. The unfortunate thing about those tides and tremors is how terribly the entire leadership of the PNP ignored and misread them and continued to view the happenings as nothing more than temporary innocuous tectonic irritants. Instead of paying attention, upgrading its organisational infrastructure, renewing its aims and objectives to match modern times, reshaping its messaging to appeal to and attract new voters given demographic shifts, and zooming in on improving community-based charters of performance for Members of Parliament to evaluate observable on-the-ground performance, the PNP proceeded with cold arrogance and disconnectedness. That is why fresh faces are needed.

Both men, Phillips and Bunting, fail the fresh face requirement. However, on the scale of the superlative, Phillips presents the greater danger of the two. His leadership of the PNP will keep it broke and on the Opposition benches for a very long time. His proclivity for unforced errors started in earnest when he overstepped his bounds and pre-empted the prime minister (mid-2015) by hinting at an early general election. In essence, his premature utterances forced her hands into calling elections; the results of which are well documented.

The unrepentant busybody that he coupled with an affinity for 'hearsay' influenced his crusade-like mission against then Opposition Leader Andrew Holness for constructing his “big house” in Beverly Hills. All idle fascination produced naught, as the silly fixation backfired with trailer loads of negative consequences for the party. For one, Jamaicans love progress and success — most of them aspire to have a big house, even if it means to be house rich and cash poor. Jamaicans found it odd that, whilst he poured fire into Andrew's chest, a young Comrade in the ranks was also building his big house without JLP scrutiny or public opprobrium.

Phillips's big house criticism fell flat because for many Jamaicans a house is the quintessential touchstone of success and accomplishment. Before long, the JLP used its workerman understanding of political psychology to paint Phillips as “bad-minded”. The people have not forgotten nor have they forgiven Dr Phillips for appearing to be grudgeful. “A nuh me say suh, a di people dem say suh!”

Phillips's unforced errors have only got worse since 2015. He should know by now that words must carry the weight of resolve. His flip-flop position and curious back and forth decision on the limited states of emergency again epitomise the actions of a leader whose head is as deeply buried in the sand of confusion. Just last week he announced to the Government and country that the Opposition intends to test the constitutionality of future states of public emergency in the courts.

Well, Dr Phillips, in the court of public opinion you are onto another losing proposition. If you want to litigate the benefits of using limited states of emergency to control crime, even though the gains are de minimis at this moment, then proceed to do so, because you will be unsuccessful in prosecuting the case against the JLP. For, in that regard, Holness has something you do not: He has the full backing of “John Public”. Neither you, nor the PNP will win against the court of public opinion. Your announcement, if effectuated, would be akin to a death knell for the PNP.

Another in a trilogy of unforced errors came last week when he made much ado about a Ministry of Education US$3,800 credit card issued to embattled former Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid. While I agree that if we ignore corruption then we tacitly enable it, I also feel a leader should trust, but verify. As it turned out, there were former PNP ministers who possessed government credit cards. Another unforced error has been his new mantra about “trickle down prosperity”, when he [as finance minister] led the toughest period of austerity, between 2013 and 2016. During that time of high primary surplus balance, low aggregate demand, his solitary objective was to “pass the IMF test” (International Monetary Fund). He showed not a scintilla of care about trickle-down economics.

His unforced errors will continue to rouse the people to hoist a “no-credibility, no moral authority” flag. This is the same Dr Phillips who wants to go around the country to preach the virtues of the Gospel of the Second Chance, albeit to an inherently sceptical and cynical people. Woe to him!

Christopher Burns is CFO of a multinational in NA. Send comments to the Observer or burnscg@aol.com.