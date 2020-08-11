PNP has dipped in the promises playbook

A bird that flies off the earth and lands on an anthill is still on the ground. — Igbo proverb, Nigeria

The People's National Party (PNP) released the big ticket items of its manifesto last Sunday. In summary, the contents reminded me of an expression attributed to English playwright and lexicographer, Dr Samuel Johnson: “What is new is not good; and what is good is not new.”

Johnson's pithy attribution aside, 89 Old Hope Road seems to be totally oblivious of recent political mistakes which caused a fraternal party of the PNP, the UK's Labour Party, to suffer its biggest shellacking since 1935.

Recall that December 12, 2019 was a night of political carnage for the UK's Labour Party, which was founded in 1900. The Boris Johnson-led Conservative Party won seats, where the Tories (colloquial reference) had failed to even register respectable political footprints, let alone win, in nearly 100 years. Labour and its colourless leader — now former — Jeremy Corbyn melted like butter under the warm knife of the colourful, unconventional, shaggy-haired Johnson, a former foreign secretary and mayor of London.

The political parallels between Corbyn's political Waterloo and the trajectory of this Dr Peter Phillips-led PNP are conspicuous. For starters, folks did not like Corbyn's public persona. Some British commentators say he presented as nondescript and was perceived by many Britons as permanently uninviting.

Just in case some tapanaris members of the PNP are collectively burdened by molasses-type political brain activity, it would suit them to revisit and compare the findings of veteran pollster Bill Johnson as well as those of Bluedot Insights over the last 18 months on the matter of approval and favourability ratings of Andrew Holness, prime minister and leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and those of Dr Peter Phillips, leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and president of the PNP.

Last Wednesday, the RJRGleaner Don Anderson polls presented findings which I gather are causing many at 89 Old Hope to make frequent visits to the bathroom. A news item on Radio Jamaica reported inter alia: “The Jamaica Labour Party has doubled its lead on the People's National Party in the last five months and is now 16 percentage points ahead going into the September 3 General Election. This is the finding of the latest RJRGleaner Don Anderson poll done from July 23 to August 3.”

Anderson's results show that in the last five months the JLP has gained another six percentage points in support, while the PNP has lost ground by two percentage points, thus increasing the JLP's lead to 16 per cent.

When respondents were asked in July who they were likely to vote for in the upcoming election, 20 per cent said they would vote for the PNP and 36 per cent said they would vote for the JLP. Anderson noted that the 16-point lead now enjoyed by the JLP is the widest gap recorded.

Many PNP candidates have not put Dr Phillips on their billboards and other paraphernalia, as is customary in our politics. That is not a surprise. They have effectively placed their party president on mute. The PNP is virtually carrying Dr Phillips on its shoulders, instead of the conventional reverse. This is a first in local party politics. However, you square it, Dr Phillips's political stocks have been downgraded to junk bonds. This is a logical deduction based on recent poll findings.

Corbyn was burdened with a similar political affliction in the run-up to December 12, 2019. His Achilles heel was massive. Many experts in British politics say that Labour's less-than-precise position on Brexit telegraphed to voters that if Corbyn had won, deadlock and gridlock which had gone on for some three and a half years in their Parliament, would continue.

Repeated claims that Corbyn was slow to deal with allegations of anti-Semitism in his party sucked up precious political oxygen. Some experts opine that Corbyn swung his party too far left. This was a political torpedo against Labour. Sounds familiar?

Recall Dr Peter Phillips, moments after he was affirmed as president of Norman Manley's party, made public his democratic socialist agenda. The Gleaner of March 26, 2017 noted, among other things: “The new president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips has told Comrades that this generation of the organisation will have to fix and eliminate poverty. It is for that reason, Phillips says, he will not apologise for embracing democratic socialism, which he insists still has a place in developing 21st century Jamaica.”

Some pundits posit that constant manifestations of gaping divisions also did not help Corbyn's cause. Again, the similarity between the PNP and UK Labour is clearly visible. Divisions and divisiveness have haunted the PNP since its former president, Portia Simpson Miller, was unceremoniously chucked out.

Numerous political authorities submit that two political projectiles in particular; namely, Labour's muddled general election message and utopian-like manifesto, scuttled the party's ship. The manifesto had some very good ideas, but people were not convinced Corbyn would have been able to deliver them without astronomical increases in taxes. According to many experts in British politics, Corbyn's Labour Party just did not convince voters they had done their “sums” properly.

The PNP seems to have learned nothing from the crashing political demise of Jeremy Corbyn. I see no real evidence in the PNP's manifesto that Norman Manley's party has done its sums either. I am even beginning to wonder if there were joint brainstorming sessions involving the PNP and the Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP), which, in a Nicodemus-like fashion, announced late last week that it was not going to contest the general election set for September 3, 2020, 11 days from today.

I gather there is considerable hand wringing by some who are anxious to see Jamaica become a kingdom akin to Saudi Arabia. Some who believe the resurrection of Air Jamaica, abolition of income tax, decrease in General Consumption Tax to 10 per cent, and a massive expansion of our security forces can be achieved by shouting “abracadabra” are livid, I hear.

I gather, too, that some who are convinced that Santa Claus is real were fervently hoping that utopian-type gifts, promised by the JPP, would have been delivered to their well-knitted stockings before they woke up on Christmas morning 2020.

Recall head of the JPP Gilbert Alexander Edwards, a returning resident from the United States of America, says his party, if elected, will repay the country's debt within 90 days after election. Edwards said the funds would come from his own resources. ( Nationwide News Network, August 11, 2020)

I am told that those who visit strip clubs, casinos, take an occasional sip of alcohol, and or have other heftier vices are breathing a great sigh of relief. So, too, are some who have been desperately trying to free their children from a stubborn fascination with Santa Claus and his related sparkly paraphernalia.

'Mouth mek fi chat', talk is cheap, come quickly to my mind.

After 58 years of political independence, experience has taught us that it is much easier to talk about doing something than actually doing it. In order to implement plans, policies, and programmes, financial resources are absolutely necessary. Just as there is no substitute for the universal solvent, water, similarly, there is no substitute for money/funding needed by a Government to transform ideas into reality. It can only be got either by taxation or borrowing.

In the 1970s Michael Manley attempted to implement several ambitious social shifts, many of which were necessary, but there was no viable economic base to sustain the implementation. Consistent with socialist doctrine, the resources of the State were cobbled up to support the PNP's democratic socialist agenda. Near social and economic catastrophe were the results. Jamaica was relegated to the ignominious category of the poor man of the Caribbean.

We are still paying for the reckless experiments of the Manley years. Jamaica cannot afford to go back down that miserable road.

My political antennae immediately went up when I saw the deluge of promises in the PNP's manifesto. Why? The total absence of even a scintilla of real evidence on how the glittering promises can/will be funded, and the non-existence of any related timelines for strict implementation. By my rough calculation, the PNP's litany of promises will cost taxpayers just under $400 billion. It is Corbyn-esque!

Dr Phillips says he wants to build a Jamaica that works for all Jamaicans. If Phillips wants us to take him seriously he needs to show us the money. No fuzzy mathematics will do either. Jamaicans are no longer prepared to buy the proverbial “'puss inna bag” (deception). The PNP needs to show us where the money will come from to fund its glistering plans.

Moments after Dr Phillips was nominated last Tuesday he said an Administration led by him would be fully committed to fiscal discipline. I found that statement quite curious, because the mountain of promises in the PNP's manifesto are at variance with anything resembling fiscal prudence, especially given the current and overwhelming strains on the national purse because of the COVID-19 crisis, the downturn in our economy, and related challenges in the global economy, particularly those of our major trading partners.

An article I read in Bloomberg News last week Thursday, noted that the global economy is not expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of buoyancy until 2023. Rough waters are ahead. Only the ablest captain can ensure Jamaica's safety.

None of the PNP's promises are original. What would have been original is a simple chart setting out how each promise is going to be funded. Jamaica cannot survive and will not survive another careless season of “run wid it” spending. Recall former Finance Minister Dr Omar Davies' infamous speech at a Corporate Area high school in which he admitted to fiscally imprudent spending decisions to bolster the PNP's chances of retaining State power.

In the absence of real proof that the promises in the PNP's manifesto are fundable they qualify as nothing more than fairy tale and gimmicky. We have more than a responsibility, we have a duty to thoroughly interrogate the promises of politicians who come to us seeking State power. It is not good enough to retort, “If mi did know, yuh see.” That kind of irresponsible approach to the managing of our affairs has caused this country to suffer untold hardships.

“Don't mek hungry man carry yuh food,” was the stern warning from former Prime Minister P J Patterson some years ago. The trailer load of promises in the PNP's manifesto leaves me in no doubt that they are famished. “Once bitten, twice shy,” as the local saying goes, is the guiding philosophy of a critical mass of voters today who are utilising extreme caution. Experience has taught us wisdom.

Not welcomed!

We have long evolved from the use of political violence as a tool for retaining and or acquiring State power. This is a very important achievement in our development as a country.

It did not happen with the waving of a magic wand. Our current electoral system is the result of great maturity and the implementation of diligent reforms designed to protect our democracy. Our present electoral system is seen as a democratic beacon around the world. We must cherish and nourish this important national accomplishment.

Incendiary comments such as these: “We serious this time. This time we a tek it to them, and if we have to take it by force, we ago tek it by force,” uttered last week by Dr Desmond Brennan, standard-bearer for the PNP in Clarendon North Central, are inimical to Jamaica's interests. For Dr Brennan to expect people to believe that his statement was merely an appropriate allusion to a popular gospel song insults the collective intelligence of all well-thinking Jamaicans. Citizens who protest the use of hostile references which amount to suggestion of violence are not making a mountain out of a molehill.

Reports by the JLP and PNP of billboards and other political paraphernalia being torn down, supporters on either side being physically roughed-up and muscled out of certain communities, issuance of threats, and the like, are unwelcome ghosts from a past that all well-thinking Jamaicans want to permanently forget.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.