Jamaica's 18th parliamentary elections are over. Getting there was not without odd maladies, mostly COVID-19 related. But the people have spoken. Therefore, let us respect their decision and move on with the task of rebuilding a Jamaica that works — without regard to colour, creed, or financial clout.

There are serious socio-economic headwinds ahead, and there will be a lot of “band yuh belly” requests from the incoming Government. Make no bones about it, the onslaught of the novel coronavirus pandemic will continue for quite some time. The results of the elections have not settled that score.

Consequently, all hands are needed on deck. Hence, looking on from the pavilion will not be an option. Restoring broken hearts, friendships, and community relations are absolute imperatives that should take pride of place and begin immediately. However, before we switch gears to forward, we must not give tacit or explicit support to politics without principle. Neither must we gullibly allow the idolatry of power to strip us of every ounce of common sense and reasonableness.

To begin with, Jamaica is not short of politicians, what we truly need are brave and conscientious leaders who possess sufficient understanding and the willingness to not only distinguish between power and authority, but who can use the authority in furtherance of the greater good.

We did not see bold leadership with the announcement of the just-concluded elections. A good leader watches over his flock like a shepherd — not expose them to harm under the guise of invincibility. The election was announced in Parliament on August 11, 2020. By August 13, 2020, Jamaica recorded 1,071 positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths. Between that announcement and up to the time of writing — September 2, 2020 — the number of COVID-19 positive cases skyrocketed to 2,683, or an increase of 151 per cent. The number of COVID-19 deaths ballooned to 24, or an increase of 71 per cent increase.

Constitutional soundness notwithstanding, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had no business calling parliamentary elections in the middle of a pandemic that carries enormous risks. Scientists are still studying the virus; its pathogenesis remains mysterious. Never again must our leaders endanger people's lives in furtherance of politics without principle, just to secure a stranglehold on the idolatry of power. No position of power is that important, no political victory is so sweet, and no life is that expendable.

To practise the politics of principle, political practitioners must, among other things, enthusiastically eschew the power and influence of “big money” in politics. They must “Dare to be [a] Daniel, dare to stand alone...dare to have a purpose firm…[and]…dare to make it known…” Good governance demands no less.

Politics without principle flourishes when the premise of governance rests in the hands of the few whose financial clout gives them right of passage to influence every sphere of the governance process. It does not stop there, politics without principle is greatly enhanced when politicians buy votes. Self-respecting voters should never prostitute their fundamental right to vote.

Furthermore, whenever a political party sells itself it is also pre-emptively selling the soul of the nation, as well as the dreams and aspirations of the people it seeks to represent. Any political party that places its electoral fortunes in the deep pockets of a few will inevitably govern similarly. No democracy can survive or operate equitably if the political party that forms the Government bought power, because it will have to govern by selling the authority that comes from the power it purchased. Good governance is easier achieved when the governors do not reside in the bulging pockets of dishonesty — intellectually or otherwise.

I am no Pollyanna, a little financial help is necessary. But I do believe, unhesitatingly, that some good can come out of a wholesale rejection of big money influence in our politics. The time has come to say: “No way, no more; our democracy is not for sale!”

For it to work, though, our political leaders, as well as aspirants, must possess the endurance of a Martin Luther, and the courage of conviction of a Samuel Sharpe, who said, “I would rather die upon yonder gallows than live in slavery.” Big money in politics imposes a different kind of slavery than that which Sharpe died fighting against. Big money influence in politics is the very antithesis of the socio-economic liberation and independence we seek to achieve as ambitious Jamaicans.

We must, as a matter of national priority, begin to apply more verbs and less nouns to the matter of comprehensive campaign finance reform. Whilst the Martin Luther invocation is relevant — re-enactment of his appearance at The Diet of Worms, an imperial assembly in 1521, is unnecessary — his principled stance against renouncement of the tenets of his theological propositions is as crucial today as it was then. Lest we forget, Martin Luther appeared before the Emperor twice to answer charges of heresy. Each time he was instructed to take back his teachings Martin refused on the basis that he had not seen the charges. Having been denied the opportunity to see the evidence against his theses — the very premise on which he was mandated to recant — Luther stood his ground. On the basis of the missing evidence, he declared: “Unless I am convinced by Scripture and plain reason — I do not accept the authority of the popes and councils, for they have contradicted each other. My conscience is captive to the Word of God. I cannot and I will not recant anything. For to go against conscience is neither right nor safe…God help me...”

We do not have to be like Martin Luther. There is no requirement to defend biblical teachings in the ensuing discussions since the purpose is different. The mention of Martin Luther is strictly allegorical. His actions should inform our understanding of the merits that come with fidelity to sound principles — political or otherwise. There is a rich history of Jamaican leaders, whether political, civil, secular, spiritual, or commercial, whose collective reputations for standing up in defence of unassailable principles and without capitulation is well-documented.

In fact, our national heroes and heroine, and many others unsung heroes like Cudjoe, stood their grounds in defence of principles. For, although their contributions varied, they all registered fair quotients of conscience, conviction, and courage.

Egalitarians of their day

The late Michael Manley's defiant position in support of Cuba's role in the Angola War to defeat the South African apartheid army, as well as his work and support for minimum wage, the Bastardy Act, and equal pay for women, are living testaments to not only a profile in courage, but healthy examples of principle over opportunism.

And, although we hardly talk about former Prime Minister Bruce Golding — and when we do so we usually limit our discussions around the Christopher “Dudus” Coke extradition fiasco, the ensuing loss of lives to capture him, and diminished treasury that the ignominy inflicted — he stood his ground in the Dudus matter.

There is an often overlooked positive in that stand-off with the United States that could do with some 'sunlight'. Looking back at specific happenings during those crazy extradition days there was at least one occasion on which Golding showed “profile in courage”. He stood his ground on a matter of constitutional principle. Although substantially dissimilar to Martin Luther's “God help me” moment, Bruce Golding — in response to a scathing rebuke from the United States Department of State over Jamaica's refusal to extradite Coke — said this in the House of Representatives: “…I know that perhaps it is politically expedient to say it is Coke… I am not defending the wrongdoing of any person, but if I have to pay a political price for it, I am going to uphold a position that constitutional rights do not begin at Liguanea.” Liguanea is the base of the US Embassy in St Andrew. If even temporarily, Golding showed more than testicular fortitude in reminding the United States that Jamaica, as a sovereign nation, has the responsibility to protect its citizens.

We argue against the saliency of Manley's commitment to the apartheid struggles, even though it created economic instability in Jamaica for almost a decade — partly because America loathed the Cuban Government so badly. We can criticise Golding's temporary antagonism toward the United States over the extradition of a Jamaican citizen under controversial circumstances or blame him for the violence and economic loss that ensued. The truth is, both men were influenced by their core convictions. Both suffered politically as a result. Agree or not, their struggles and advancement of causes were much bigger than their own and would meet the politics of principle standard.

I do not say that lightly. Yes, they were diametrically opposed politically, but from an emotional intelligence perspective, both men would qualify as egalitarians.

Finding principle

Until Andrew Holness, or former Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith, reveals Jamaica's vote in the recently concluded Organization of American States (OAS) secretary general's election it is reasonable to infer from their collective and deafening sustained silence that Jamaica's vote lacked every ounce of profile in courage. The silence is a nagging show of politics without principle.

That aside, Jamaica's foreign policy should always reflect the conscience of its people, the politics of principle, as well as faithfulness to its friends without compromise. By parity of reasoning, a fair conclusion is that the former Government's silence, coming as it did, and remaining as it does, signals a departure from the collective view of Caricom.

Among Mahatma Gandhi's list of Seven Social Sins you will find politics without principle. Gandhi could not have written more clearly or predictably than when he inscribed, “If there is no principle, there is no true north, nothing you can depend upon. The focus on the personality ethic is the instant creation of an image that sells well in the social and economic marketplace. You see politicians spending millions of dollars to create an image, even though it is superficial, lacking substance, to get votes and gain office...and when it works, it leads to a political system operating independently of the natural laws…”

Gandhi continued: “…The key to a healthy society is to get the social will and value system aligned with correct principles. You then have the compass needle pointing to true north — true north representing the external or the natural law — and the indicator says that is what we are building our value system on: they are aligned. But if you get a sick social will behind the political will that is independent of principle you could have a very sick organisation or society with distorted values...”

