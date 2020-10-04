Raising males to endanger or enhance nation-building?

Raising children is an incredibly hard and risky business in which no cumulative wisdom is gained. — Bill Cosby

INVESTIGATORS were hot on the heels of the adults behind a video circulating on social media which features a child, not older than five years old, who is being encouraged to drink and smoke as part of an apparent birthday celebration. So declared this newspaper on September 23, in a story written by Alicia Dunkley-Willis. It referenced one of two videos of Jamaicans which captured the attention of social media users over the past week or two.

The other video was that of an adult Jamaican male, recounting memories of early childhood 'beatings', 'floggings' or 'whuppins' with electric wire, with salt thereafter being put on his wounds. The man spoke with forthright clarity of the events of long ago, yet tears ran down his face as he spoke of the decades-old memories.

Although this latter video has yet to appear in traditional media, some time ago a media house of note revealed that their journalistic investigations found that Jamaican children, some as young as six months old, have been burnt with hot irons, chopped with knives or machetes, soaked with boiling water, or beaten to within inches of their lives with electrical cords. The newspaper reported that its findings had been confirmed as true by Jamaica's Child Development Agency, whose principal added that the organisation was “extremely concerned about the level of physical abuse being meted out to our children and the types of implements being used”.

Time come for old story to end!

The bad treatment of our children is not a new story, but it's time that story comes to an end. Moreover, it's time that story is replaced by a new paradigm.

Almost every reader, I believe, can remember a horrendous beating in their early years, either personally experienced or witnessed by eyes or ears concerning another child. Child abuse, whether aiding a child to consume dangerous substances, or angrily whipping a child or engaging a child in sexual activity is too commonplace in our Jamaica land we love.

Some adults claim that suh dem get it, suh dem give it, thus feigning ignorance to the wrongness of the abuse or validating it as culturally appropriate. But no one in 2020 can continue to defend the horrendous abuse of our children, whether because of ignorance or from a historical, cultural, or even scriptural perspective. Time come fi ah change. Wi nuh ignorant nuh more!

There is a record of scripture in Acts 17:30 which says: “The times of ignorance therefore God overlooked. But now He commands that all people everywhere should repent.”

Time come! It really is time we approve kisses instead of kicking, embracing instead of tracing, as Jamaican child-rearing tools. This is going to demand a major cultural shift and, even for some, a reinterpretation of Holy Scripture!

Don't get it twisted!

Spare the rod and spoil the child! Foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child but the rod of correction will drive it far from him. Those are easy go to scripture quotations for those who desire to give at least tacit approval to 'light' wire or machete beatings of our precious children. Those of that ilk incorrectly conclude that if we throw out the bath water the baby has to also go! Not so!

There is a great difference between the biblical injunction to lovingly discipline your child with a rod, if necessary, and the horrendous maulings that many of us have experienced at the hands of angry out-of-control children in adult bodies.

American clinical psychologist Dr Jared Pingleton of Focus on the Family underscored my point when he wrote in Time magazine's September 16, 2014 edition: “Though some contend any form of physical correction equates to child abuse, there is a giant chasm between a mild spanking, properly administered out of love, and an out-of-control adult venting their emotions by physically abusing a child…”

There's a quote whose author I don't immediately recall that goes something like this: What you experience determines how you interpret the world, which in turn influences what you expect of the world and how you expect the story of your life to unfold.

Admittedly, many of us older Jamaicans experienced a hard and rough life of discipline. Some believe that's because we were raised by parents and grandparents who lived much closer to that awful season called slavery, where our horrendous abuse was legal nationally and valid theologically. Time come for a new era now that we know much better about human development and the heart of a loving God.

Raising murderers & psychopaths

The genesis of much of the violent and abusive nature of our young males is related to their early abuse. This newspaper carried a report by The University of the West Indies anthropologist Dr Herbert Gayle on March 7, 2019. It did not sit well with many of our women's groups. Because our churches are mostly made up of women, they also seem to have dismissed it with disdain. Dr Gayle claimed that, “...Abused boys account for 53 per cent of murderers in Jamaica,” he stated, underscoring that violence is a symptom of societal ills. “Fifty-three per cent of murders in Jamaica are done by someone who is a repeat killer, and repeat killers are [often] traumatised boys who come from traumatised mothers.”

Let's add to Dr Gayle's findings the fact that in rural Jamaica young males, in particular, are introduced to killing animals quite early; chickens, pigs, goats, as a normal routine of home life. One young male said to a colleague of mine, “Coach, is ah easy step from cutting off a chicken head or cutting a pig throat to killing a man fi diss yuh or trouble yuh tings!” We have raised generations of children like this and are reaping a harvest now.

Here's something else to consider: A study was done in the USA on the psyche and development of serial killers. The research showed that when violence is consistently wedded with graphic sexual activity serial killers are birthed.

In the 1990s, in rural and inner-city Jamaica in particular, we allowed unregulated cable in the homes of single mothers who really could not do much to protect their little boys from constantly engorging themselves with the adult channels. Some middle-class or upper middle- class entrepreneur increased his wealth and social standing, while thousands of our children developed psychopathic behaviours. The 'waters' are so muddy now that it would be difficult to hold anyone accountable for the fraying of our social fabric at present.

Take a long, hard look at our crime and violence issues. Take a long hard look at our ability, even church people to go from peace to war, in just a few seconds, and for the slightest of reasons. It's psychopathic! The Oxford English Dictionary defines a psychopath as a person suffering from chronic mental disorder with abnormal or violent social behaviour.

Again, Dr Gayle's research comes to my defence. The eminent anthropologist claims that “...much of the country's violence is caused from mental problems, and many people are not willing to help children in need. “A lot of you see young men and young women walking around the community and you know for sure that there is something wrong and we mistreat them,” he said.

I have come to realise that some of our rural and inner city 'bad men' fit the psychopath definition and, by virtue of numbers killed, also fit the serial killing definition. However we loosely, and in some communities even reverently, refer to them as 'bad man', instead of correctly referring to them as psychopaths or mad men which they truly are. Men made mad from early physical abuse, aggravated by societal injustices experienced, carry it all as they grow from boyhood to manhood. They have a condition that needs treatment by Government, civil society and church.

Sadly, Government seems to have decided that eliminating our bad/mad men is the easiest and most convenient approach at this time (some would say, rightly so). Civil society seems content to study and research the problem. And the Church, with all its power, spiritually and materially, seems powerless to transform enough of these males to make a significant national difference. Thank God for those who are trying!

What we all must currently do is find solutions to this fraying part of our societal fabric. For some of these bad/mad serial killers are part of our constabulary and military. Let that frightening thought consume you, and don't ever forget that. So it's not just about bad men in inner city or rural communities.

So what do we do?

Let's systematically and culturally defuse both abuse and injustice, particularly as experienced by our inner-city and rural people. Let's collectively engage our psychologists, psychiatrists, guidance counsellors, and pastors in a coordinated plan that targets positive family transformation as a desired outcome. Let's engage our academia in further research that will help us gain understanding and solutions to stem this growing mass of bad/mad men.

Time magazine's September issue has an interesting article titled 'Inside the dangerous mission to understand what makes extremists tick — and how to change their minds'. Will some members of academia in Jamaica take a read and engage in a similar study aimed at understanding our Jamaican extremists?

Let's all get passionate and active against child abuse in all its shapes and forms. Stop forgetting incidents like these — the way we have forgotten the mother to daughter machete beating — and instead write, march, make new legislation, enforce current legislation, preach against, and excommunicate from our churches and social clubs all who would violate a child.

Let's replace our cultural and systemically allowed abuse with another culture as shown by Yeshua The Christ over 2,000 years ago. Historical records tell us that on seeing the rejection meted out to some children by His followers, Yeshua rebuked then and showed them another way: He took them up in His arms, put His hands on them, and blessed them.

Until we do so, no crime plan will be enough to curb the current crime and violence. In addition, we will remain a nation that does not advance much in beauty and prosperity, because we are raising children to endanger not enhance our national development.

Michael Aiken is an associate pastor at Felllowship Tabernacle Kingston and director of Gideon Educational Center in Buff Bay, Portland. He's also a senior Fellow with ARTIS International and has spent over two decades giving marginalised and disenfranchised young males a chance to escape the abusive circumstances that are often their pathways to crime and violence. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or transformationjamaica@gmail.com