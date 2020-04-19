Securing our future

For the last few weeks all of us have been faced with the reality of an uncertain future. It seems as if overnight our entire world has been rearranged. We have been forced to interact differently and the concepts of personal responsibility and collective action have taken on new meaning. And, most of us have completely reassessed what is most important to us as individuals and to our country as a whole.

As we wade through this period of great uncertainty, taking the necessary precautions to secure life, it is evident that the proverbial stone that the builder refused has become the chief cornerstone.

Agriculture is that chief cornerstone, and food security is one of the fundamental priorities. As the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) opined in a recent statement, with the widespread impact of COVID-19, “We risk a looming food crisis unless measures are taken fast to protect the most vulnerable, keep global food supply chains alive, and mitigate the pandemic's impacts across the food system. Border closures, quarantines, market supply chain, and trade disruptions could restrict people's access to sufficient/diverse and nutritious sources of food, especially in countries hit hard by the virus or already affected by high levels of food insecurity.”

Our farmers and fishermen are, therefore, more important now than ever before.

The local reality

The last two quarters of the year have been good for agriculture, with a seven per cent growth in the last quarter. In fact, production has increased across almost all major produce sectors, which in turn means that presently we have sufficient supplies of vegetables, fruits, tubers, and meat for the next two months. However, with the significant downturn in demand due to the fallout in the tourism sector, our farmers have been hard hit.

The Rural Agricultural Development Agency (RADA) has estimated an excess of 20,000 tonnes of produce for the months of March and April, amounting to approximately $2 billion in potential losses. Our fish industry has also seen a significant downturn, with estimates of losses amounting to over $1 billion. Our livestock industry has reported an over 50 per cent fall-off in demand, and our egg and dairy farmers have been reeling from the crunch. Clearly the ability to find markets for those impacted and to help them rebound from this fall-off is essential if our short-term security is to be transformed into long-term sustenance.

The Ministry of Agricultural allocated $240 million to start an excess produce buy-back programme. Thus far, we have impacted over 200 farmers from nine parishes and purchased over 250,000 pounds of produce. We have also engaged our private sector partners to increase their take off of the excess, especially where they have the appropriate storage capacity. The take-up has been encouraging, with GraceKennedy committing to moving all excess peppers and scallion. Trade Winds Limited is working with us to develop a new tomato base juice to move excess tomatoes. And Dencon Foods Limited has agreed to purchase 400,000 pounds of Irish potatoes.

A true opportunity

This, however, is our short-term response. For us this crisis brings a great opening of opportunity to accelerate the pace of the reorganisation of the entire agricultural sector. Last year Jampro completed the five-year national agribusiness strategy, which aims to establish a modern, profitable agribusiness sector in Jamaica and effect the social and economic transformation of the rural economy, with relevant business models and supporting ecosystems that function to ensure the food and nutritional security. The strategy is buttressed by an 18-month transformation plan that seeks to fast-track the incorporation of climate-smart models, establish an Agribusiness Intelligence Unit, and address the persistent challenges of distribution and storage capacity. As a first step, we have taken this time to activate the National Agribusiness Council that will spearhead the implementation.

Partnership necessary

It has been great to see the private sector grouping of agribusiness people, led by icons such as Charles Johnston, recognising the need for partnership to bring agro-processors and farmers together to look at ways to address the fallout. This is not a time to simply ask what is the Government doing, this is a time for the private sector to answer the call, step up, and innovate so as to take advantage of the opportunities that are being presented.

There is need for storage of agricultural produce and redistribution. There is need for true import substitution to be pursued to replace imported raw material. There are tremendous opportunities right across Jamaican for fresh food delivery on e-commerce platforms. And banks must now start coordinating appropriate facilities for the small farmer and fishers.

All-of-country approach

The truth is that the transformation of agriculture requires an all-of-country approach. As consumers we must make a conscious and concerted effort to ensure that whenever we shop we are supporting those who keep food on our table. So many of us have crafted our shopping lists around imported items and imported fruits and vegetables that we leave little space for the high-quality, fresh produce from right here. We must support our farmers. That is why we have launched the 'Say yes to fresh' campaign in an attempt to encourage all of us to play our part and increase the demand for our fresh produce and meat. If we increase local demand and do simple things like eating two to three eggs a week (the USA average is five eggs per week); ask for things like honeydew and cantaloupe in your local stores and markets; and ensure that we check the labels and buy local, then it will motivate our farmers and fishermen to keep at it during these times. Let us grasp the seeds of opportunity that this crisis brings and sow them now so that when we are past the worst we will be able to reap real rewards.