The floorboards at 89 Old Hope Road are creaking louder than ever

A stranger does not skin a sheep that is paid as a fine at a chief's court. — Bakiga Proverb, Uganda

“I know it was you, Fredo, you broke my heart, you broke my heart.” This quote is from an incredibly powerful and iconic scene in The Godfather. Al Pacino [Michael Corleone, the main protagonist] gives his doomed and feeble-mined brother Fredo Corleone [played by John Holland Cazale] a kiss, which many movie historians describe as the signature death embrace of the Sicilian Mafia.

Why? Michael Corleone found out that Fredo, unwittingly or otherwise, betrayed him and 'the family'. Some movie critics say Fredo, like Shakespeare's Macbeth, suffered with “vaulting ambition”. Our politics still has too many Michael Corleone and Fredo-types.

In a very metaphorical sense, the political horse-trading, verbal and physical altercations, back-stabbing, seeming political betrayals, and allegations of threats to some delegates from reputed People's National Party (PNP) dons brought back to me memories of the classic 'death kiss' in the Godfather film based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel of the same name.

Winter is truly upon the PNP.

Recall that in my Jamaica Observer The Agenda piece on March 17, 2019, I said, among other things: “The by-election for the constituency of Portland Eastern is 17 days from today. The birds sing that Dr Peter Phillips, leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and president of the People's National Party (PNP), has been pacing the creaking political floorboards at 89 Old Hope Road near non-stop. The birds also shriek that political bayonets have been cleaned, cane machetes sharpened, and daggers stashed.”

A house divided

I wrote in this space on July 7, 2019, inter alia: “The political arsenals are now out and in full use. This is a do-or-die battle for [Peter] Bunting and Phillips. Neither can afford to lose, neither can afford to blink. The political careers of both men are hanging on broken tree limbs, and there are many with basic handsaws cutting away with gusto.”

In the same article, I also wrote, “The birds chirp that the contest is shaping up to be a type of gunfight at OK Corral.” And I asked “if all the the king's horses and the king's men will be able to put Humpty Dumpty together again?”

Today the ramshackle floorboards and the very foundations of 89 Old Hope Road are creaking louder than ever. The PNP's leadership contest has evidently brought out the worst among Comrades. It has set brother against brother, sister against sister, friend against friend, and even wife against husband.

The so-called 'OnePNP' and 'RiseUnited' camps, as evidenced in the sordidness of their campaigns, seem fixated in a race to the political bottom. This in order to claim the lucrative prize of president of Norman Manley's party. The winner, I believe, will likely gain only a pyrrhic victory and may very well end up being a mere king of ashes.

The fist fights among Comrades at The University of the West Indies, Mona, last week's meeting site of the PNP's National Executive Council (NEC) — the party's highest decision making body outside of its annual national conference — was an unpleasant reminder of chapters in our politics which all right-thinking Jamaicans want permanently shut.

Some years ago, former Prime Minister P J Patterson, among other things, described our politics as, “A fight for scarce benefits and spoils carried by hostile tribes that seem to be perpetually at war.”

Any sign of a resurgence of anti-development politics must be repudiated, full stop. The awful elements of our political past can and will repeat themselves if we don't jealously guard the painstaking advances we have made through sacrifices, blood, sweat, and tears.

It is important to emphasise that the fisticuffs at the PNP's NEC venue involving Comrades last week is not only bad news for the PNP; it's bad for Jamaica.

A report by Nationwide News Network's ( NNN) Senior Reporter Abka Fitz-Henley, last Monday, noted that: “Two PNP activists came to blows shortly before the start of the NEC meeting on the weekend. The altercation took place when one asked the other to leave the room because he's not an NEC member. The activists who's not an NEC member was later seen leaving the room with his arm bleeding.”

Fitz-Henley also reported that, “PNP Chairman Fitz Jackson said the incident was not major, and the injury to the Comrade is not believed to be major, if in fact he was injured.”

When Jackson's political speak is decoded it sounds, to me, as if he was saying that if his colleague was beaten up it was just a 'likkle beat up'. This kind of 'reasoning' is often used by abusers who posit rancid excuses for violent actions.

Given our history of abhorrent political violence, surely an immediate and strong condemnation was warranted from the PNP party chairman. How can a physical assault be relegated to nothing major?

The political Manx cat is now totally out of the box. For donkey's years, as we say in local parlance, some in our media, academia, and other quarters of influence employed various strategies — some more tomfoolery than anything else — to have folks believe that there were unique mechanisms in the PNP which ensured that conflicts were managed amiably, while the reverse was true of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

I challenged that false narrative on the radio, and I have also done so in this space. In recent years, especially, the PNP's cloak of deception has been totally exposed. The ready availability of powerful communication tools to nearly every Jamaican has empowered folks to see that the erstwhile political emperor is naked.

This screaming headline from The Gleaner of last Monday, 'PNP delegates war — NEC members clash over list for September election', authenticates certain unflattering prognostication by Derrick Kellier, former agriculture minister and now a right-hand man of candidate for the PNP presidency Peter Bunting. Recall Kellier said: “ 'Going forward is not going to be easy… we are in a state of flux, we are all about power, personal power, and personal aggrandisement, and one-upmanship; that is what we are about. We are no longer a cohesive force that can deliver the knockout punch to the Opposition and can spread the word of hope and progress to the people,' he said.” ( Jamaica Observer, May 30, 2016)

I believe there has been very little positive shift in the PNP's woeful public persona since Kellier made those honest admissions. Recent credible scientific polls have indicated as much. These snippets from last Monday's Gleaner bear testimony of a party that has become a near rudderless ship, being battered by the vagaries of ism schism:

“The People's National Party (PNP's) two-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting was transformed into a battleground this past weekend as allies of incumbent President Dr Peter Phillips peppered their opponents over the delegates' list, which has been submitted for the September 7 leadership showdown.

“The stage was set on Saturday's first day of the meeting as supporters of challenger Peter Bunting and some of Phillips's followers positioned on the corridor leading to the NEC meeting venue at The University of the West Indies, Mona, engaged in testy exchanges.”

This is a harbinger.

We best heed the advice of rural folks and 'tek sleep mark death'.

The nakedness of the former political emperor was further amplified last week when NNN revealed that Member of Parliament for Western Hanover Ian Hayles spilled more of the rotten innards of his party. Hayles, according to the Bradley Avenue-based station, said, “Damion Crawford told him during the recent, ill-fated by-election campaign that he, Crawford, feared that PNP president, Dr Peter Phillips, was attempting to plan his political funeral. Hayles made the claim while he addressed Mark Golding's constituency conference in St Andrew Southern last night.”

There has been thunderous silence from Senator Damion Crawford on Hayles' public pronouncement. I wonder why?

Hayles, at the same event, also said, the Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern Lisa Hanna “deserves what he describes as an Emmy Award for hypocrisy for not supporting Peter Bunting's bid to be the next president of the PNP”.

Will these good ladies and gentlemen simply bury all their daggers, sharpened cane machetes, and political bayonets, and work happily together when the gun smoke clears, in what the birds long ago forecast was always destined to be a Earps and the Clantons-type face-off?

Some will doubtless argue that in order to survive in representational politics one's temperament has to be tougher than that of a rhinoceros. That is largely true. But, many in representational politics also suffer with elephantiasis of the ego. I suspect we shall soon discover who in the PNP has a greater concentration of which.

Those birds, those reliable Black-Bellied Plovers, bananaquits and John Chewits tweet that the PNP is headed for a gigantic political crash on its present political trajectory. They chirp that, among other reasons, Bunting has decided to mount a challenge for the presidency now so that if he loses he will have had a head start with the delegates against future presidential bids by the current vice-presidents. Bunting, they shriek, has nothing to lose — win, lose or draw. More Anon!

Paul Burke's letter

The PNP's leadership contest has taken on a Dallas-like soap opera persona. It took a metaphorical 'Who shot J R Ewing' twist when Dr Angela Brown Burke, Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western signed Peter Bunting's nomination papers last Friday at 89 Old Hope Road.

The birds warble that some in the Peter Phillips outfit compared Brown Burke's endorsement of Bunting to when Antony called Brutus's stabbing of Caesar “the most unkindest cut of all”.

By Sunday night, ace reporter Abka Fitz-Henley released the contents of a 14-page missive sent to the PNP's officer corps by Paul Burke, former general secretary of the PNP, in which Burke accused his wife, Dr Angela Brown Burke, of “misleading him into believing that she'd not declare support for Phillips or Bunting”.

Like Don Lemon, American journalist, said some time ago, “You can't make this stuff up.”

Last Tuesday, this newspaper gave these among details of Paul Burke's complaint against his wife.

“ 'I was also taken [a]back [by] her decision. I had to compartmentalise the issues… not to be devastated, as admittedly, this has been one of the worst political blows regarding our internal politics I have had, whatever her reasons and rationale,' he wrote.

“ 'It is not about her decision, but right up to the 11th hour on the day, she misled me, in fact deceived me, saying that she was not declaring, but had only signed Comrade Bunting's nomination form, but would not be walking with him at his nomination day exercise. How disingenuous,' Burke said in the 14-page letter leaked to journalists.

“ 'We now differ over who is the best person to lead the People's National Party, but it's not her choice — that is her right — but the sheer deception by a leader whom I trusted totally, who told me, and even wrote me, that she was not declaring, is the issue here,' said Burke, who has endorsed Phillips for the party's top job.

“ 'Her choice for herself and her political future could be right; I am not arrogant to believe that I am always right. But like many of you, I am not only confused, but bewildered by her decision. As I said, Comrade Angela Brown Burke has the right to choose. She owes me no explanations, but she did not have to deceive me,' added Burke.” ( Jamaica Observer, Tuesday, July 31, 2019)

By early Tuesday morning the Bunting crew announced that Dr Angela Brown Burke was its campaign director.

Another of the Bunting camp's 'death by a thousand cuts' strategy had been delivered.

Machines have friction and some have counter-friction. This is evident here. Political nest eggs are also clearly being protected here. It's not rocket science. The PNP is clearly united in division. The fluff and razzle-dazzle, verbal and physical hostility of its leadership contest should concern all well-thinking Jamaicans. We should be especially concerned that, to date, we have not heard the operational specifics of their policies, plans, and programmes to achieve better results than the Andrew Holness-led Administration in key areas of crime, the economy, education, health, housing, and the like.

It appears the PNP is merely attempting to put new masks on old faces. Jamaica is recently emerging from the category of the 'sick man of the Caribbean'. We can walk these days with renewed confidence across the region and wider afield. We need to watch carefully for those who, by virtue of their past and present rotten fruits, are merely aiming to give us more sixes for nines.

Happy 57th Independence, Jamaica.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.