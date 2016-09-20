The floorboards at 89 Old Hope Road are creaking louder than ever

Only someone like a tortoise picks a tortoise. — Yoruba Proverb, Nigeria

Thirty years ago, former prime minister, the late Edward Seaga, and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) had one foot planted precipitously near the political abyss and another on a rotten banana peel. As the JLP went deeper and deeper into political morass, many public commentators repeated ad nauseam that a fundamental difference between the People's National Party (PNP) and the JLP was an inbuilt and long-standing internal mechanism which facilitated quick and amicable settlement of party disputes in the PNP.

Some went as far as to trumpet that the divisions in the JLP under Edward Seaga, post-1989, could never happen in the PNP. In 2013 I said on radio that these were “false narratives tantamount to absolute rubbish”. I remember saying that “human beings are human beings, and that an uncontrolled lust for power will always supersede any and all internal party structures and traditions”. I have been proven right.

An accelerant

Three Sundays ago I wrote this, among other things:

“Incidentally, Bunting has noticeably raised the decibels on his media visibility metre during parliamentary sittings in recent weeks.

“The birds, those reliable Black-Bellied Plovers, Bananaquits and John Chewits, tweet that some in the PNP are figuring that there will be an important internal announcement, sooner than later.

“The birds also tweet that those people may have to wait quite a bit longer than they have calculated...

“I believe Bunting is again employing a strategy of hogging as much media bandwidth as possible...

“The birds sing that I should carefully watch their tweets in the coming months.” ( Jamaica Observer, May 17, 2020)

The forebodings of the birds have once again turned out to be spot on. This is not the first time.

Recall this? “The birds whistle that signs of another leadership struggle in the PNP are imminent.” ( Observer, August 20, 2017)

Recall, too: “The birds also tweet that there are loud whispers in the upper echelons of the PNP for younger leadership at the helm of Norman Manley's party. The birds sing that September 2019 will be a September to remember for Dr Phillips.” ( Observer, March 25, 2018)

In 2018, and even early in 2019, some political pundits were adamant that a leadership contest in the PNP was not on the cards in 2019. They reasoned that a general election was likely in 2020 and political parties in Jamaica don't disturb the leader/president of their parties so close to a general election. There were dead wrong.

Dr Peter Phillips won a pyrrhic victory in the bitter leadership battle that was held in September 2019. Since then there have been smouldering political fires in Norman Manley's party.

Last Friday, a political accelerant was poured on the embers at 89 Old Hope Road. This screaming headline from the Old Lady of North Street is the most recent confirmation that the PNP is united in division: '15 Opposition MPs demand meeting with Phillips to discuss future of PNP'. The news item said, among other things: “A group of 15 Opposition Members of Parliament have written to Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips demanding a meeting by Monday to discuss the future of the People's National Party. There are 29 Opposition Members of Parliament.”

These are the 15 Members of Parliament who signed the letter dated May 28, 2020 that was sent to Dr Phillips: Richard Azan, Mark Golding, Dayton Campbell, Michael Stewart, Luther Buchanan, Ian Hayles, Colin Fagan, Derrick Kellier, Ronald Thwaites, Robert Pickersgill, Angela Brown Burke, Fenton Ferguson, Noel Arscott, Peter Bunting, and Evon Redman. Some have argued that the letter is a classic example of the hand of Esau, but the voice of Jacob scenario of the Bible. I doubt that!

I am not surprised at the names on this list. Most are members of a political submarine crew that made a plucky attempt to sink Phillips's rickety ship some eight months ago.

Last Monday's Gleaner christened them a “Gang of 15” in this banner headline: 'Phillips sends ominous warning to 'Gang of 15' '. The story noted: “As another bout of fractiousness racks the 81-year-old People's National Party (PNP), its beleaguered president, Dr Peter Phillips, has given an ominous warning to the 'Gang of 15'.

“ 'There is a group and we need to know where their head is. When we know, we will do what we have to do,' Phillips told The Gleaner on Monday night.

“Pressed to explain his comment, Phillips offered no further word, climbing into his SUV and departing the grounds of The Mico University College in...” ( The Gleaner, June 1, 2020)

As Yogi Berra said, “It's deja vu all over again.”

Recall that in the aftermath of the February 25, 2016 rejection of the PNP, Senator K D Knight publicly stated that the PNP was “in survival mode”. ( Nationwide News Network, September 20, 2016)

This WhatsApp message reportedly authored by Knight, which found its way into the public domain last week, further concretises the “survival mode” description which he allotted to the PNP, four years ago:

“The behaviour of the 15, without exception, is scandalous and clearly antiparty. Phillips, as the elected leader of the party and a student of politics should be reviewing the history of the party to see if any behaviour of this type or close to it has ever occurred and how the then leader dealt with it.

“Uppermost in his mind should be Norman Manley.

“The 15 wouldst wound Phillips and the party and they are not afraid to strike. In saving the party he too should not be afraid to strike.

“It is folly to believe that wanabees can with has beens and treacherous idolaters defeat the bold and the committed.

“All yee of proven party pedigree, all yee the humble, all yee the fair minded, gird your loins, put on your armour or the trumpet of war has been sounded, awake from your slumber and fight like hell.

“No surrender.”

This is a political war cry. The People's National Party needs a political muse. In its absence, antiquated political roughnecks and other relics are desperately trying to fill the vacuum. These vestiges seem more interested, however, in preventing the dying embers of their political careers from being extinguished.

Recall in my The Agenda column on November 3, 2019, I made reference to road trips into 10 parishes. I also noted, inter alia: “Since then I have visited parts of Hanover and St Catherine. I believe if a general election were held today the PNP would lose the following seats.” ( Jamaica Observer, November 3, 2019)

1. Derrick Kellier – St James Southern

2. Colin Fagan – St Catherine South Eastern

3. Horace Dalley – Clarendon Northern

4. Dr Fenton Ferguson – St Thomas Eastern

5. Dr Dayton Campbell – St Ann North Western

6. Robert Pickersgill – St Catherine North Western

7. Richard Azan – Clarendon North Western

8. Noel Arscott – Clarendon South Western

9. Victor Wright – Trelawny Northern

The birds warble that the political fortunes of these Members of Parliament have worsened. The birds chirp that they blame Dr Phillips for their political troubles.

This most recent brawl in the PNP has many unanswered questions bubbling on the tongues of especially those who take a keen interest in the shaking of our political tea leaves. Are the signatories showing open defiance for Dr Phillips's leadership? Are they strutting their political stuff because of their proximity to critical financial resources? Why were the representations in the letter not communicated privately?

However some choose to slice it and/or dice it, this latest letter saga is yet another clear indication that the ramshackle floorboards, and indeed the very foundations of 89 Old Hope Road, are creaking louder than ever.

I heard Dr Dayton Campbell, Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western, say on the radio last Monday that the letter to Phillips was simply an effort to attract his attention to matters related to the future of Norman Manley's party. I found it interesting that when Campbell was asked if the signatories would be heading to King's House to engage Governor General Sir Patrick Allen with the question of whether Dr Phillips should keep his job as the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition, he was non-committal.

Should Dr Phillips treat what Campbell said as an attempt at a political détente?

Should Phillips weigh Campbell's words as greenbacks or Venezuela's new currency the “Bolivar Soberano”?

“Once bitten, twice shy,” that adage doubtless is ringing loudly in the political mind of Dr Phillips.

Recall Bunting told PNP supporters at the PNP St Andrew East Central Annual Conference in September 2017, “Comrade Phillips knows he does not have to look over his shoulders for this Comrade.” ( The Gleaner, September 11, 2017)

Lessons from afar

Last Saturday I saw an interesting movie, entitled John A.: Birth of A Country. It centred pretty much on the political life of John A MacDonald, the first prime minister of Canada and a dominant figure in Canada's Confederation. Early in the film, there was a sprightly scene involving the characters who played John A MacDonald — then a rising star in the Canadian Conservative Party — and George-Étienne Cartier, then leader of the French Wing of the Canadian Conservative Party. They met to discuss the political future of their leader and then premier, Sir Allan MacNab. Some members of MacNab's party were set on crossing the floor to Canada's Liberal Party, then led by George Brown, the ideological opposite of MacDonald. The disaffected felt MacNab's leadership was tantamount to political millstones around their necks.

MacNab also carried additional baggage. He was the president of the Great Western Railroad. This raised a constant flood of questions internally and externally about conflict of interest. George-Etienne Cartier agreed with MacDoanld that MacNab had to be ousted if the Conservatives were to remain politically relevant. Cartier declared that he wanted to be leader and, therefore, would plunge the political knife into MacNab.

MacDonald quickly revealed his own ambition to be the leader. Cartier then made this noteworthy remark: “No politician can be seen to be sticking the knife into his own leader and hope to replace him. My hand must be clean.” But shortly after makes a 180-degree turn and says: “Since you want to be leader you must earn it.”

MacDonald goes to MacNab and convinces him to give up the premiership for the good of the party. MacNab, agrees, but only after much remonstration. MacDonald then takes over as leader, in partnership with Cartier.

The lesson was straightforward enough, sometimes one has to defy political traditions if one wants to gain the ultimate prize. There are similar precedents globally. I would not be surprised if the 'Gang of 15' have included this approach in their political arsenal for when they meet tomorrow. Why? In the midst of these latest political war games in the PNP the birds tweet that some supporters of Bunting are pointing to what they say is a resurgence of some amount of political cowardice on his part, similar to what seeped into the public square in 2016 when he withdrew his bid to replace Portia Simpson Miller as president of the PNP.

In summation, recall Bunting said: “It is Cde Peter Phillips's turn.” ( Jamaica Observer, December 12, 2016) He succumbed to the Methuselah complex in the PNP. I believe Bunting squandered his first political ace then. It has been reported in the media that Bunting has denied authorship of the letter sent to Dr Phillips.

The birds shriek that some of Bunting's supporters maintain that, at a minimum, he should have also publicly emphasised his 100 per cent support for all who signed and the contents. Their reason makes political sense. I think Bunting squandered another political ace here. Dr Phillips addressed his response dated May 29, 2020 to Bunting. That was not a surprise, since any reasonable person would have concluded that the May 28, 2020 letter was penned by him.

I believe Dr Peter Phillips will emerge from this particular political skirmish with far fewer political bruises than the Gang of 15. I think if Dr Phillips plays his cards right at tomorrow's meeting he could semi-cauterise much of the internal political haemorrhaging in his party. I believe if Bunting loses another political ace the proverbial fat lady will start to sing, “You're no good,” — of course, to a far less satisfying tune than Betty Everett's classic.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.