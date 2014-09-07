The JLP will do well to avoid the Fenton CHIKV playbook with COVID-19

The cry of the dove is a speech that only the discerning can understand. — Hausa proverb, Nigeria

At the time of writing, just over 3,100 people globally had died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while just under 93,000 infections were confirmed in 76 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC) reported last Tuesday that there were 7,354 people in serious/critical condition globally, while just over 45,054 had recovered from the disease.

Apocalyptic is how some on social media touts this most recent coronavirus infection data. I believe they are totally misinformed.

Nevertheless, we owe it to ourselves, as a country, to take all the necessary steps to ensure that our population is protected as best as is humanly possible. Our sister Caribbean islands, the Dominican Republic, St Martin, and St Barts have reported a confirmed case of COVID-19. Georgia, Rhode Island, California, Washington, New York, and other states in America have reported confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection. It is obvious that it is not a matter of if, but, rather, when Jamaica will be impacted.

Lessons from near and far

Recently I read a most interesting article in the Smithsonian Magazine, entitled 'How the horrific 1918 flu spread across America'. It said, among other things: “Today we worry about Ebola or Zika or MERS or other exotic pathogens, not a disease often confused with the common cold. This is a mistake. We are arguably as vulnerable — or more vulnerable — to another pandemic as we were in 1918.”

Today, top public health experts routinely rank influenza as potentially the most dangerous emerging health threat we face. Earlier this year, upon leaving his post as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tom Frieden was asked what scared him the most and kept him up at night. He answered, “The biggest concern is always for an influenza pandemic...[It] really is the worst-case scenario.” So the tragic events of 100 years ago have a surprising urgency, especially since the most crucial lessons to be learned from the disaster have yet to be absorbed.”

But, what is the most important of these lessons?

Firstly, in times of tremendous adversity, the truth is often the first casualty. The Smithsonian Magazine article which I mentioned earlier noted the following on the point. “What proved even more deadly was the government policy towards the truth. When the United States entered the war, Woodrow Wilson demanded that the spirit of ruthless brutality...enter into the very fibre of national life.” So he created the Committee on Public Information, which was inspired by an adviser who wrote, “Truth and falsehood are arbitrary terms... The force of an idea lies in its inspirational value. It matters very little if it is true or false.”

The mentioned article cites several instances in which officialdom, with more than a little assistance from large sections of the media in the United States, lied to the American people about the rate of spread and lethality of the Spanish Flu.

For example: “Across the country, public officials were lying. US Surgeon General Rupert Blue said, 'There is no cause for alarm if precautions are observed.' ”

New York City's public health director declared “other bronchial diseases and not the so-called Spanish influenza...[caused] the illness of the majority of persons who were reported ill with influenza”.

The Los Angeles public health chief said, “If ordinary precautions are observed there is no cause for alarm.”

Our Government, Opposition included, must not make this costly mistake.

I believe the effectiveness, or lack thereof, with which this Andrew Holness-led Administration manages the inevitable arrival of COVID-19 on our shores will weigh heavily on the outcome of the upcoming general election. If the Administration does a poor job, that could well turn out to be the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Achilles heel, for which the People's National Party (PNP) desperately searches.

I think that if the Opposition PNP misses the opportunity to demonstrate mature leadership when the coronavirus infection comes ashore, 89 Old Hope Road will succeed in further devaluing its political stocks. In fact, from a purely political perspective, when COVID-19 is confirmed in Jamaica, it will be an opportunity for the PNP to redeem itself from the disastrous mismanagement of the chikungunya outbreak in 2014.

Recall the country was told in 2014 that the number of chikungunya cases were few and far between until Delano Seiveright, the then JLP caretaker for St Thomas Eastern, made a startling revelation. Headline: 'St Thomas overrun by chikungunya — Seiveright'. The Jamaica Observer news item said, inter alia: “Caretaker for St Thomas Eastern Delano Seiveright says that there is a major outbreak of chikungunya in the constituency.

“Seiveright, Sunday, called on the Ministry of Health to stop understating the impact of the disease and immediately lead a multi-stakeholder drive to limit the spread of the mosquito-borne virus.

“He said that following walks and incessant complaints from constituents in and around Nuts River, Morant Bay, Lyssons, Airy Castle, Port Morant, Duckenfield, Hampton Court, and Bath, hundreds of people are noted to be affected by the symptoms of chikungunya.

“ 'The overwhelming majority of persons who go to the doctor are not tested, thus keeping the latest confirmed ministry count artificially low. The doctors simply say that they [the affected person] appear to have chikungunya and direct them to take Panadol and get some rest,' Seiveright said in a release Sunday morning.

“Seiveright argued that the Ministry of Health's confirmed case count of 24 is 'a gross misrepresentation of the true extent of its impact on the Jamaica population, and as such driving its continued spread, as many Jamaicans have and continue to be lulled into believing that it's a minor issue'.” ( Sunday Observer, September 7, 2014)

Dr Fenton Ferguson, as minister of health, and the PNP, made inadequate preparations for the arrival of chikungunya. Not surprisingly, he was stoutly defended by then Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller. Under Ferguson's watch there was country-wide suffering, hardship, and pain. Our economy, conservatively, lost $7 billion and 13-million man-hours of production time, according to data from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

Dr Christopher Tufton and the JLP need to walk wide of the preventable errors made by Ferguson and the PNP. At every step of the way during and after COVID-19 Jamaicans must be told the truth and nothing but the truth.

I believe the PNP took the approach that the truth about the chikungunya outbreak and the 'dead babies scandal' needed to be concealed. Those were colossal mistakes.

Our then Minister of Health Dr Fenton Ferguson spoke in Parliament on October 27, 2015 and made infelicitous utterances that helped to sink the PNP's political boat, notwithstanding an apology 24 hours after. Recall Ferguson said, among other things: “When a baby is born seven months their organ systems are not well developed... Their immune systems are significantly compromised. So I don't want anyone to give any impression that these are babies in the real sense. I am talking about neonates versus full-term babies, and that is why they ended up in the nurseries because they have special issues.”

The then hapless minister with responsibility for information, Sandrea Falconer, told us on Wednesday, October 28, 2015 at a Jamaica House press conference that Ferguson experienced a “slip of the tongue”.

Then Minister of Finance Dr Peter Phillips, to his eternal credit, described the death of the 18 babies, on a radio programme, as a “tremendous tragedy”. Is that the reason Dr Ferguson did not support Phillips in the contentious leadership contest last September? I wonder.

Administrations that believe their constituents are 'children', and should be treated as such, seldom preserve the trust of their citizens. At present, the Iranian regime is suffering under the weight of severe backlash for not telling their population the full story about the number of COVID-19 cases in that country.

If people do not believe what they are told by officialdom they fear everything; that is the real crisis.

US President Donald Trump, in a recent speech in South Carolina, referred to the Democrats' alleged efforts to politicise the Trump Administration's preparations for a possible outbreak as “their new hoax”. Just hours after Trump made the unfortunate remarks news of the first US death related to COVID-19 broke. Those statements, according to many pundits, have already come back to haunt Trump and the Republican Party.

Truth must not be a casualty in great adversity. Truth must be a premium, because “Truth will out.” (taken from Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice)

Opportunity knocks too

“Concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus have translated into an economic slowdown. Stock markets have taken a hit: the UK's FTSE 100 (Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index) has seen its worst days of trading for many years, and so have the Dow Jones and S&P in the US. Money has to go somewhere and the price of gold — seen as a stable commodity during extreme events — reached a seven-year high.” ( theconversation.com)

The Chinese say in the midst of every crisis there is opportunity. I agree. While the mentioned rough summary hints at a possible global recession similar to 2007/08, I believe we simultaneously have a unique window of opportunity to strengthen our own economy.

China is the workshop of the world. It controls a significant chunk of the present global supply chain. Already local manufacturers are talking about possible price increases and shortages of critical goods. This is an opportunity for us to begin to explore, examine, and implement strategies to diversify our supply chain.

In the 60s we had dozens of factories representing some of the biggest companies in the world. This was before Michael Manley, democratic socialism, and “Betta Mus' Come”. Thereafter, many of these companies fled Jamaica. Some relocated to the Dominican Republic, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, and numerous countries in Latin America and elsewhere. Thousands of Jamaicans were employed in industries that supplied raw materials to these factories. We need to seriously examine practical ways in which we can woo back many of these international brands to Jamaica.

Today we are importing hundreds of millions of dollars of products that were made right here in Jamaica 60 years ago. This idea that we should put most of our economic eggs in something called a service economy basket, in my humble view, is most unwise, given our status as a developing economy.

Too many of our politicians have forgotten the vision for Jamaica of the late Robert Lightbourne. Lightbourne was one of Jamaica's foremost industrialist and statesmen. He served as the minister of industry and trade while Hugh Shearer was prime minister.

I remember a radio programme many years ago in which ace journalist, the late Wilmot “Motty” Perkins noted that, while he was The Gleaner's reporter responsible for industry and trade in the 60s, Jamaica was opening a new factory nearly every week. Perkins recounted that Lightbourne called him and protested that he was not giving adequate coverage to the numerous factories that were being opened. Perkins retorted, “But, Minister, you're opening a new factory almost every week, it's hardly news anymore.”

Jamaica needs to become the workshop of the Caribbean and Latin America. We must learn some crucial lessons from the current supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Last Tuesday, the BBC reported, among other things: “The US central bank has slashed interest rates in response to mounting concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus.

“The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to a range of one per cent to 1.25 per cent. It follows warnings that slowdown from the outbreak could tip countries into recession.”

The World Bank will be making available US$12 billion in grants, loans, and technical assistance to help developing countries deal with the inevitable economic shocks of COVID-19. What are our banks doing to assist our economy to deal with the inevitable shocks of COVID-19? Why have I not heard any pronouncement from the Jamaica Bankers' Association or individual banks on this matter? I see where our banks and major companies are declaring billions of dollars in after-tax profits. I am glad they are making these billions. Given some of the shocks that will hit the local economy, why haven't I heard, for example, that local banks are going to even temporarily relax maybe 50 per cent to 70 per cent of the astronomical bank charges? What about lower interest rates for small businesses which will be hit the hardest? What about a special credit window for critical sectors which may have to send home workers temporarily? I think necessities and incentives like these would be tantamount to enlightened self-interest. They would, in my view, further cement the base where the billions in profits are being realised.

It is obvious that dealing with the negative and positive impacts of COVID-19 will have to be a national effort. We will all have to pitch in and do our part to protect life and limb and preserve this rock, we call home.

