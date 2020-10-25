Thermostats vs thermometers

I shall come for the cows after the donkeys have grown horns. — Meru proverb, Kenya

We need many more political thermostats, and fewer thermometers, based on our politics. A thermostat shapes, mediates, regulates, and/or activates a device when the temperature reaches a certain point. Whereas a thermometer measures and indicates the temperature of an environment.

I think the very DNA of our politics has some serious malformations. Those who mean this country well realise that our politics is afflicted by numerous disorders. As an example, far too many of our political representatives are fixated on getting into office by whatever means necessary. Many kowtow to the flimsiest of trinkets to win votes. This political bottom-feeding plunge continues to be deleterious to, especially, the medium- and long-term social and economic development of Jamaica.

Former Prime Minister P J Patterson summarised this rotten status quo best. He described our politics thus: “A fight for scarce benefits and spoils carried on by hostile tribes that seem to be perpetually at war.”

Social deterioration

An index of malformations in our politics is the continued and rapid diminution in our social order. We are seeing numerous relatives abandoning their 'loved' ones at hospitals. Some of our countrymen use social media to spew the rudest and lewdest filth in order to get likes and retweets. “Bandooloism”, “let-offs”, and “blighs” are hard currencies at some public and private sector levels. It's not unusual to see some adult males urinating in public spaces, vendors typically blocking roads in many town centres, public passenger vehicles — less so those of Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses — routinely breaking traffic rules, and pedestrians walking out on to roadways as they feel a mind.

These societal defects are indices of pervasive social decay. The fetid smell has been obvious to all for decades. In many respects, we are witnessing the rotten consequences of a politics which follows the crowd. A politics which follows the crowds usually gets no further than the crowd.

Our politicians must resist their natural instincts and jump off the hamster wheel of rut.

Ray of hope… but

Juliet Holness, Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew East Rural and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, occupies a very powerful political perch. She is also the wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness. It is not unreasonable to surmise that she discusses matters of politics, including the operations of the Administration, with her husband. Those who believe the opposite are living in la-la land.

Among other things, Juliet Holness is a noted housing developer, a very able political tactician, and an action/results-oriented MP. I have kin who live in her constituency. They tell me that she is a very attentive representative, unlike a previous MP who earned the ire of many constituents because of his “tricks yuh” flirtations.

Given her unique skill set, she is ideally situated to spearhead a cavalcade of change in relation to the decades-old afflictions of illegal housing, and particularly squatting, which impacts some 700,000 Jamaicans. Among other things, she will need to take on an additional role — that of a political thermostat.

Why?

Recently, the St Andrew East Rural MP made these remarks at Shooter's Hill, St Andrew, which is a community in her constituency: “A lot of them are stone walls, which depend on compression and weight bearing down. They are not built with the proper foundation, they don't have the right base, they are not built with the proper bottom, so they are weak walls.

“When you look at the soil type on my left, it is sandy hill, [and] on my right it is marl mixed with clay, so it doesn't hold for a lot of the structures persons have come to put up in the area…” ( Jamaica Observer, October 25, 2020)

Holness was identifying flaws of a retaining wall at the tragic scene where a 42-year-old father, Romeo Leachman, and his 15-year-old daughter Sanique died when a giant mudslide, caused by torrential rains, demolished their small house.

I believe the mentioned comments and related remarks in the referenced Observer article would have had more utilitarian punch if they had been delivered on the floor of Parliament and used as a forceful rallying cry to get other legislators — especially those who are fast asleep on the job — to understand the dire conditions in which thousands of Jamaicans live.

The tragedy at Shooter's Hill is an opportunity to shape — not simply to measure and indicate the temperature of an environment.

This headline, 'Life over votes — Holness to squeal on rogues building in danger zones, willing to suffer hit at polls', in The Gleaner of November 2, 2020, indicates an important shift away from thermometer to thermostatic thinking. The news items said, among other things: “The St Andrew East Rural MP invoked bald pragmatism in questioning the worth of multimillion-dollar expenditure in communities with small populations. Her comments represent rare candour by a parliamentary representative of a mainly rural, hilly constituency with many sparsely distributed districts.

“ 'I said to them that they have to look at relocation as an option, because if 50 people live in a community, it is not practical for the Government to spend $350 million to fix the roads going there or to fix a breakaway. Limited resources means you have to make decisions of priority, and where far more people live and far more Jamaicans use facilities, that is where the Government is going to spend money first,' Holness told The Gleaner.”

The mentioned story also noted: “Member of Parliament Juliet Holness has threatened to report residents in St Andrew East Rural who construct homes in contravention of the law and warned that she would be willing to suffer the consequences of losing electoral support.”

It did not escape my notice, though, that Holness's thermostatic-like commitment came on the heels of a forthright editorial in this newspaper which placed a glaring spotlight on the conditions which caused the tragic deaths of two of our citizens at Shooter's Hill.

The trenchant editorial, titled 'If Jamaica is ever to be seriously considered a just society...', said, inter alia: “Crucially, too, at another level, the local authorities across the country need to start doing their jobs properly by stopping construction in unsuitable places, including wetlands and on steep, unstable hillsides.

“All too often there is more than a hint of corruption involved.

“Mrs Holness and others in high places with the knowledge, capacity, and will to get things done, should lead the charge for change.” ( Jamaica Observer, October 26, 2020) I agree!

In spearheading the long-overdue change, the St Andrew East Rural MP, as a first step, could secure a facsimile of her public commitment from all 63 fellow MPs. History would record and recite such an achievement as an important step forward. Of course, commitments amount to little more than hot air if the attendant actions to ensure transformation are absent. That is why vigilance by all well-thinking citizens is necessary to ensure that Holness fulfils her commitment.

It is blindingly obvious that the longer we ignore illegal construction, breach regulations related to the preservation of our environment, and delay the upgrading of legislations to bite lawbreakers in the pockets, the greater the social decay and economic fallout. We cannot continue to be 'penny wise and pound foolish', as we say in the rustic parts. That is madness!

Crime and order

• 'Deadly Dance! Eleven people, including alleged top Clansman gangster shot at illegal party in Old Braeton' ( Jamaica Observer, November 1, 2020)

• ' 'Two gun kid' shoots 12, two fatally, at Westmoreland bar' ( Jamaica Observer, November 3, 2020)

The above headlines are unpleasant reminders that the crime monster is unrelenting in its trek across the country. Even in the midst of community spread of the novel coronavirus criminals are on the prowl. In recent months I have re-examined some of the reasons for the economic successes of the East Asian economies, in particular Singapore, with emphasis on the period 1959 to present.

Did I miss something some years ago when I first carried through this exercise? The data point in the same direction. There is a common denominator that underpins the economic achievements of these countries — admirable social order. It is cemented in a wider framework of the rule of law that is riveted in Confucianism. Order in society is a necessary condition for everyone to enjoy their freedom.

In 1962 the murder rate in Jamaica was 3.9 per 100,000 — arguably one of the lowest in the world. Some 43 years later, in 2005, our murder rate was 64 per 100,000 — one of the highest in the world.

According to Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) official statistics, Jamaica has had over a 1,000 murders every year since 2004.

Irrespective of cultural differences, geographic location, natural resources, history of wars, civil strife, genocide, or cultural upheavals, the rule of law remains a constant prerequisite for the social and economic development of a society.

I heard Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang on a radio programme last week pleading with members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement and tell what they know about recent violent crimes. Will those who rent out guns that are used in contract killings or aid and abet criminals even pay Dr Chang 'bad mind'? I doubt it. Crime is still far too lucrative a business in Jamaica.

Goodbye, Donald Trump!

President of the United States of America Donald J Trump is certainly not happy at the prospect of exiting the White House. His various lawsuits to stop the legitimate counting of ballots in battleground states, in the absence of even a scintilla of irregularity, remove all doubt as to his obsession with power and endemic narcissism.

Catastrophic is not an exaggerated description of Trump's presidency. His vicious attack on the democratic voting apparatus in America, especially in the aftermath of the presidential election, is frightening. Even sacred institutions are not safe from Trump's obsession with winning at all costs.

Still, even Trump must recognise by now that his time in the sun has ended. Winter has set in. Planned obsolescence is applicable to him like everyone else. Trump professes to believe in the Bible, so he should be familiar with Ecclesiastes 3:1, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heaven.” The fat lady sings!

Reasons for pride

We in Jamaica can be proud of our electoral process. In the 2016 General Election the People's National Party (PNP) won 31 seats and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won 32. There were no threats of lawsuits to overturn the will of the people. There were absolutely no actions to provoke civil unrest or idle talk of holding on to power, come hell or high water by the national political leaders.

Portia Simpson Miller, the then prime minister and president of the PNP, vacated Jamaica House and Andrew Holness, then leader of the Opposition, was installed as Jamaica's ninth prime minister.

With respect to the maturing of our electoral systems, we are 'First World'. We can be truly proud.

We are especially indebted to outstanding Jamaicans like the late Professor Gladstone E Mills, former professor of government at The University of the West Indies. He was the first chairman of the Electoral Advisory Committee (EAC). He died in September 2004. Kudos to former chairman of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) Professor Errol Miller, a great Jamaican; plus many other great Jamaicans who made a lot of personal and other sacrifices to ensure we have a respected and respectable electoral system today. These men acted as thermostats and not mere thermometers. We are better for it today.

To our national credit, we have made seismic improvements in the management of our electoral affairs over many years of struggle and commitment credit is also due to former prime ministers Edward Seaga and Michael Manley, who came to their senses particularly after the bloody general election of October 30, 1980.

Our present electoral system is seen as a democratic beacon around the world. We must nourish and cherish this important national accomplishment.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.

