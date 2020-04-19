These are dire times, but history is a great teacher

What can't kill a herder can never kill all his cows. — Runyankore proverb, Uganda

Ninety-one years ago the American economy fell not only on her knees, but also on her face. Pulitzer prize-winning American historian Comer Vann Woodward described the crash of the stock market in 1929 and the consequences as “the worst of times”. Today the global economy is facing another worst-of-times scenario. The major culprit this time is an invisible and deadly enemy, the 2019 novel coronavirus, referred to as COVID-19.

At the time of writing, COVID-19 had infected just over 2.1 million people and caused just under 140,000 deaths, while close to 512,000 had recovered globally. The present epicentres of the disease, namely USA, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom, have registered overall continued declines in the numbers of deaths and new infections. These glimmers of hope should help us to redouble efforts everywhere to defeat COVID-19 in short order. Another great battle awaits us.

Rough waters ahead

Just over a week ago Foreign Policy magazine published an insightful article entitled 'The Normal Economy is never coming back'. It said, inter alia: “As the coronavirus lockdown began, the first impulse was to search for historical analogies — 1914, 1929, 1941? As the weeks have ground on, what has come ever more to the fore is the historical novelty of the shock that we are living through. The economy is currently in something akin to free fall. If it were to continue to contract at its current pace, 12 months from now GDP [gross domestic product] would be one third lower than at the beginning of 2020. That is a rate of shrinkage four times faster than during the Great Depression of the 1930s. There has never been a crash landing like this before. There is something new under the sun. And it is horrifying.

“As recently as five weeks ago, at the beginning of March, US unemployment was at record lows. By the end of March it had surged to somewhere around 13 per cent. That is the highest number recorded since World War II. We don't know the precise figure because our system of unemployment registration was not built to track an increase at this speed. On successive Thursdays, the number of those making initial filings for unemployment insurance has surged; first to 3.3 million, then 6.6 million, and now by another 6.6 million. At the current rate, as economist Justin Wolfers pointed out in the New York Times, US unemployment is rising at nearly 0.5 per cent per day. It is no longer unimaginable that the overall unemployment rate could reach 30 per cent by the summer.” (www.foreignpolicy.com, April 9, 2020)

All our major trading partners are forecasting substantial declines in GDP. According to the mentioned article, “An entire model of global economic development has been brought skidding to a halt.”

Last October I said in this newspaper that there needed to be a new ambition of the State. I suggested a focus on regeneration and not the resurrection of redistributive (the social democratic models) leftist politics, which is the prescription of Dr Peter Phillips and the People's National Party (PNP).

Given the realities that are upon us, I believe a rethink of what the State exists to do will come into full focus. We are heading for very choppy economic waters. I suggest we avoid, in every respect, Herbert Hoover's style of captaincy.

Renowned political historian Richard Hofstadter, who served as a professor of American history at Columbia University and a foremost public intellectual of the mid-20th century, posited that Hoover was a political and economic fatalist. Hoover opined that the stock market crash of 1929, for example, was beyond anyone's control.

This mentality of “ah suh di ting set”, as we say in local parlance, has been around for aeons. I think Hoover adopted a fatalist's persona as a cloak of convenience. It was an essential component of a grand political scheme to try and separate his Administration from the ruinous state in which he left the economy. I believe a first cousin of Hoover's avoidance of responsibility strategy will resurface leading up to an event set for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in America.

Valuable lessons

When Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) became the 32nd president of the United States of America in 1933, he was handed an economy that was in tatters. The Great Depression, which started in 1929 and lasted until the late 1930s, savagely consumed just over 13 million jobs in America. Bread lines, soup kitchens, and squatter camps, called Hoovervilles — named after President Herbert Hoover, who many rightfully blamed for fathering the Great Depression — were the new normal when FDR took the reins of power.

The seismic impact of the economic downturn in America sent mighty shock waves around the globe. Roosevelt had taken on a Herculean responsibility.

First, FDR needed to project his own boundless confidence into the psyche of every American, especially those who were dispossessed and downtrodden. In his inaugural address when he first took the presidency on March 4, 1933 — FDR is the only president to serve four terms in office — he said, among other things: “This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself…”

An imminent collapse of America's banking system had to be halted. In summary, on the first day after Roosevelt's first inauguration he ordered the banks closed for four days to stem the haemorrhage of withdrawals. Then he brought all the major bankers and politicians together and instructed them to devise ways to resolve and find solutions to the banking crisis. They did. The deluge of withdrawals ended.

There are important lessons here for this Andrew Holness-led Administration: Quick, imaginative, practical and adroit political actions are de rigueur in a crisis.

FDR learned this crucial lesson early in his first term.

A sea of unemployed folks, especially young males, needed to be put back to work. This was the 1930s, feminism and gender politics were not yet mainstream.

Critically, too, FDR had to prevent the rural economy of America from collapsing. Why? Among other reasons, the southern states were mostly agrarian economies. In summary, FDR and his team devised and implemented a whole raft of public works-type programmes which centred on infrastructural and human regeneration.

Unlike Herbert Hoover, FDR took the view that positive action was possible, problems no matter how daunting could be solved, and people's lives could be improved through the deliberate inputs of an activist State. Of course, some will say FDR's policies failed because unemployment was still near 20 per cent in the early 1940s. But others will say he was re-elected because he kept promising to keep Americans out of the fight against the megalomaniac Adolf Hitler. Nonetheless, I believe he saved white America's bacon with his New Deal Programmes.

Learn from history

British economic historian Arnold Toynbee famously said: “Civilisations in decline are consistently characterised by a tendency towards standardisation and uniformity.” This summation is well supported in these two seminal publications: The Rise and Fall of the Great Empires by renowned author and political journalist James Andrew Taylor, and The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers: Economic Change and Military Conflict from 1500 to 2000 by acclaimed British historian Paul M Kennedy.

How does this apply to Roosevelt, Hoover, and the severe economic headwinds which are headed our way?

FRD was a student of history. I believe he knew from the get-go that he had to spearhead a radical departure from the classic neoliberal status quo economic models which Hoover presided over. Roosevelt, with his radical reforms, saved American-style capitalism. I believe if unbridled capitalism is not arrested it will help to resurrect failed socialist models globally. There are lessons here for us.

Not a good look!

It was very upsetting to hear that Dr Peter Phillips, president of the People's National Party (PNP) and leader of the Opposition, had been diagnosed with stage three curable colon cancer earlier this month. I know this must be a very difficult time for Dr Phillips and his family.

Nonetheless, I find it very disturbing that only days after the publication of Dr Phillips's cancer diagnosis reports like 'PNP group pleads with Comrades to encourage Phillips to step away' (The Sunday Gleaner, April 12, 2020) flooded our media landscape. The story said, among other things: “A group within the People's National Party (PNP) has written a letter to the officers, executives and members of the party's National Executive Council [NEC] urging them to encourage the party president and Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips to step away from leadership at this time and fully recover.”

It continued: “In the letter penned by the chairman of the Albion Progressive Group in the Llandewey Division of St Thomas, Marvin Clarke, he urged the NEC to:

“ 'Do the honourable and dignified thing and advise our leader to take the time left to spend every fleeting moment with his family, close friends and associates as he embarks on this new journey in his sojourn; 'cancer treatment is 'personal, private and painful'.”

The haste with which some at 89 Old Hope Road are trying to dislodge Dr Phillips from his presidential perch since his cancer diagnosis seems indecent.

On April 7, 2020 the PNP, in a press release, said: “Dr Phillips's medical and surgical teams are optimistic of complete remission based on the worldwide experience of managing this stage.

“The leader of the Opposition will remain on leave for the next two weeks.” (Jamaica Observer, April 7, 2020)

I am simply terrified at the behaviour of some who seek political office in this country. Are they so status-deprived, so power-hungry that they could not allow Phillips 14 days to rest and consider his political future?

Consider this also: “Impeccable Sunday Gleaner inside sources disclosed that the party has 'reached fever pitch panic mode' with the news, coupled with the 'fear that the country is in the middle of the COVID-19 fight and Holness has his hand on the election gun'.

“The PNP, according to the sources, fears that chemotherapy will render Phillips incapable of dealing with a rigorous general election campaign, and his age plus compromised health make him vulnerable to serious complications if he contracts COVID-19.

“ 'Can you imagine election call and PNP don't have a leader? Madness that,' said a PNP source with fear in his voice and a heavy frown on his face.

“According to the source, since the news of the cancer diagnosis filtered through the party, frantic telephone calls and canvassing have been under way for the party to agree on an interim leader to work alongside Phillips.” (The Sunday Gleaner, April 12, 2020)

Only Prime Minister Andrew Holness knows when he will 'fly the gate'. There are those who have a putrid expectation that in the midst of increases in coronavirus infections and significant dislocation of people's lives and livelihoods, Holness will announce the date for a general election. I believe this is political paranoia at its worst. It is fuelled by unenlightened self-aggrandisement and downright idiocy.

A seat in Gordon House, mayorship, parish council division, or position (paid or unpaid), which spring from winning a parliamentary election cannot be so essential that we forget that we are all wrapped in a mortal coil.

I wish for Dr Phillips a very speedy recovery. And I also wish for him and his family additional strength from God at this time.

I believe Phillips should prioritise his health. Those who are pushing him to do otherwise are just political hyaenas.

It is always severely traumatic to face the reality that a family member has cancer. I remember the trauma I went through when my mother was diagnosed with a form of thoracic cancer. After two operations and various treatments, which culminated in a regimen of seven different pills per day, she passed away peacefully in 1996. I watched her take her last breath. I have seen up front and close what cancer does. Rural folks say, “None a wi nuh come yah fi tun stone.” American philosopher, Elbert Hubbard made similar comments decades ago: “The graveyards are full of people the world could not do without.” I accept that the moment the egg unites with the sperm we join the queue for dying.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.