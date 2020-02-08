Those fiends destroying lives and livelihoods

“THERE is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the Earth, and the needy from among men.” Proverbs 30:14, (KJV)

I think the writer of the mentioned verse might have had a foreboding of fraudsters who post and circulate fake news on social media. These merchants of falsehood, in my humble view, are vandals.

“We have papaw ah spoil, ripe banana gone bad, and nuff other tings spoil because of the rumours that gunshot a fire downtown.” This was the heartbreaking response of a distraught businessperson in the Coronation Market in Kingston. He was one of many who related similarly sad accounts to a media outlet two Wednesdays ago.

There are some among us who are fixated on making our burdens heavier and our crosses that much more difficult to carry. Consider this: ' 'Lie dem telling — Vendors blame social media misinformation for drop in sales downtown' was a banner headline in this newspaper on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The news item noted, among other things: “One of her male colleagues, who requested anonymity, told the Jamaica Observer that the misleading information being circulated only serves to leave would-be shoppers with the wrong impression.

“ 'To how dem mek it sound, it a give people a bad impression. You will hear people say this and that, but when you ask them who tell dem, dem can't seh.

“ 'Fi people a send out information weh a mash up di country, a serious supp'n. Social media cause this,' he said, adding that on Monday there had been news encouraging people to pack up and leave downtown because violence would erupt.”

The miscreants who clandestinely and calculatingly disseminated misinformation and disinformation have done serious damage to the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of Jamaicans.

Preventing another human being from earning his/her lawful bread is a fiendish act, in my view.

It bears repeating, there are some among us who are fixated on making our burdens heavier and our crosses that much more difficult to carry.

Last week, I received numerous inquiries from individuals abroad, some of them my readers. They were anxious to know if the videos which they had received during the week and/or had seen on social media were fake or real. One recording showed the security forces engaged in a heavy exchange of gunfire. The footage was marinated with narration about deadly clashes between gunmen and law enforcement in downtown Kingston. The narrator said the police had lost control of downtown Kingston to gunmen, following the murder of former west Kingston enforcer Harry “Harry Dog” McLeod, who had been shot dead on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Idle schoolboys and/or shiftless schoolgirls are not the ones editing, narrating, and disseminating these fake videos. These are extremely bad actors who want to inflict maximum social and economic damage on Jamaica. Some among us are prepared to go to any lengths to see Jamaica fail. They believe that in order for them to look good they have to reduce Jamaica to rubble. They have a vested interest in seeing an environment that is carpeted by weeping and moaning — providing it does not come to their doorsteps. They are fuelled by unenlightened self-interest and totally drunk personal aggrandisement.

Scores of hard-working, honest Jamaicans who ply their trade in Coronation Market and its environs had to dump large quantities of agricultural produce because 'bad lampers' deliberately hatched lies to create a state of fear. Why would anyone with even a scintilla of love/respect for Jamaica do such a reprehensible thing, some may wonder? The answer is simple: It is in their nature.

The purveyors of lies did not have even an ounce of concern for the thousands who depend on the commercial aorta of downtown Kingston for their sustenance. Their primary objectives were the feeding of an agenda and an assembly line which is fuelled by likes and retweets of false information.

Believe it, there are some among us who get an adrenaline rush every time something negative or tragic happens in Jamaica. They get a sick pleasure when an old lady slips on a ripe banana peel. That disease cannot be cured by Kumbaya sessions and suasion. Those who use social media as a kind of lair to systematically discolour people's reputation must be made to pay in the courts. Those whose vocation is the maiming and tarnishing of our country must be repudiated and exposed. Those who damage the country by retailing and wholesaling lies must not be allowed to operate with impunity. The authorities must apply all the necessary technological and related resources to bring these Internet malefactors to book. These bandits must not continue to profit from ill-gotten gains.

The bottom feeders who spew fake news are becoming more emboldened with each passing day. If we don't prevent the beast suckling it might, in short order, become too powerful to control. Those who think this scenario is far-fetched had better think again. I don't believe fake news is agathokakological; it is unmitigated evil, and must be treated accordingly.

One-eyed Jacks who fund, direct, and manage troll farms and derivatives, don but temporary crowns; ultimately the bitter weeds which they connivingly sow, water, and fertilise, will grow to choke them. Like a two-bit despot whose relevance has been almost totally destroyed, panic peddlers know their comeuppance is near.

Fear is the primary tool of those who are slaves to a type of politics which is taking its final breath.

Politricks and lockdowns

The global economic and social meltdown caused by the rapid and unprecedented impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to send shock waves around the world. The globe's most vulnerable are experiencing the severest consequences.

With that reality staring us smack in the face, we shall have to double up on the prescriptions of the World Health Organization (WHO) and related local and regional authorities as we carry on our lives and livelihoods in a new normal dictated by the wearing of appropriate masks, physical distancing, frequent personal and public sanitisation, plus community and national education.

Lockdowns are not the most efficacious ways to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. I have cited copious local, regional, and international authorities in this regard previously.

This is not information to which I have unique access. Indeed, it is readily available to anyone who can log on to the Internet.

I continue to be flabbergasted that the Opposition, although having access to the World Wide Web at their fingertips, seems fixated on depressing the lever of lockdowns in a fashion resembling a reflex action.

Last August I noted, among other things, in relation to vociferous calls by some in the Opposition for lockdowns: “Those who are shouting, 'Lock down the economy,' might have forgotten that thousands of our citizens live from one pay cheque to another. Thousands have to depend on various forms of 'hustling', or short-term and informal employment to eke out a living.” ( Jamaica Observer, August 16, 2020)

The harsh economic and social realities which I outlined last August have changed, but for the worse. Lean times are upon the land. The grim stories are plentiful in the media. Only those who live in a uniquely secure bubble would not have taken notice.

Six months on the Opposition is once again beating the drums of lockdown. Check this headline 'Opposition says Gov't should shut down Corporate Area over concern COVID-19 spike is linked to new variant' ( Nationwide News Network, February 8, 2020).

Opposition Leader Mark Golding's response to the presentation of Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Parliament, last week Tuesday, emitted evidence of an obvious chasm between Golding's prescriptions for dealing with the surge in coronavirus cases and that of his Opposition spokesperson on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy.

Nonetheless, I think Golding's response to Holness's presentation showed maturity and thought. He asked pointed questions, justifiably showed where gaps existed in the prime minister's delivery, and made two useful recommendations — one in relation to testing visitors to our shores and, secondly, the ramping up of public education, which he said was limping in the midst of the current spike in cases.

Dr Guy's lockdown holler, and Golding's guarded endorsement of the Administration's response to the spike, left many wondering whether they were on the same page, let alone in the same book.

Then on Wednesday the People's National Party (PNP) put out a statement in which it described the Government's response to the current spike in COVID-19 cases as “ineffectual”. ( Jamaica Observer, February 10, 2021)

The Opposition evidently continues to speak from two sides of its mouth and continues to operate like a broken pendulum. This is doubtless what happens when politics — in an instance where it clearly should not — is made to trump science.

If or when the science says a lockdown is required, then by all means go ahead. In the meantime, I think it is best we all stick to the science.

Three of our best public health experts have said we are not at the point at which a lockdown is warranted. Speaking on Radio Jamaica last Tuesday, Professor Peter Figueroa, a health leader of global stature, noted that Jamaica was not yet at the point that a lockdown was required.

His assessment was supported by associate professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) Dr Alverston Bailey.

They spoke on the same radio programme.

On Wednesday, Professor Winston Davidson, head of the School of Public Health at UTech, described calls for wholesale lockdown as “stupid and ridiculous”. ( Nationwide News Network)

These three eminent professionals have nearly 120 years of experience in public health. I am quite prepared to take their word over some opportunistic politician or worse.

We have a very serious public health crisis on our hands, we should guard against creating additional crises that will worsen our collective conditions.

Some who are shouting at the top of their lungs, “Lack it dung,” know where their next meal is coming from. There are thousands of Jamaicans who don't.

I recall that when there was an outbreak at the workplace cluster, Alorica, the authorities got on top of the situation. Our health and related authorities repeated their good work in St Mary and Westmoreland. We can do it again. Our best bet, especially from here on, is to heighten our methods of prevention, ramp up public education, compliance, and enforcement.

Guns in church

'It's time for pastors to arm themselves – Bishop Edwards' read a The Gleaner headline on February 5, 2021. I agree 100 per cent. I even go a step further.

It is absurd that miscreants have ready access to the means to execute their savage objectives, while law-abiding citizens are put through an exceptionally laborious process in order to acquire the means to protect themselves when the State cannot.

In the mentioned article, Bishop Rohan Edwards Sr said, among other things: “ 'These guys [killers of 51-year-old, Andrea Lowe-Garwood at Agape Worship Centre in Falmouth, Trelawny] are wicked and heartless.

“ 'They have no respect for the house of God,' he added. 'It hurts my heart to see what took place at Pastor Junior Rutty's church in Falmouth.'

“ 'I don't believe that God would punish any pastor if a gunman went into his church to do harm and is met with return fire power. I really don't think God would hold it against the pastor.'

“Edwards said congregants must feel secure in church, and every church leader has a responsibility to protect the people who attend their church.”

I think Bishop Edwards is on sound biblical grounds. Nehemiah 4:9 supports his position, in my humble view: “But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat.”

Doubtless some will argue context, Bible history, etc. To me, what is said in the mentioned scripture is obvious. Simply, no human being should be rendered defenceless in circumstances in which his life is in peril. One should take appropriate and proportional measures to protect person and property. Selah!

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.