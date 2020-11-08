US presidents who get the 'likes'

“Wat a liiv an bambaie.” This chorus line from Culture's reggae hit of 1977 Two sevens clash kept spinning in my head as we sat transfixed in front of the television set on Tuesday night, all eyes on the US election. Based on a supposed prophecy by Marcus Garvey, “two sevens clash” predicted there would be mayhem in Jamaica on July 7, 1977. As it turned out, no such thing. Nor did we expect any such mayhem in America on November 3. But we certainly didn't anticipate the high drama, the suspense, and roller coaster rides that the two candidates, both in their 70s, have been giving us this week as we awaited, up to time of writing, the traditional Wolf Blitzer announcement, “CNN can now predict with certainty that the next president of the United States will be…”

The 2020 United States presidential elections have given us deep insight into the darker side of America, and exposed the divisiveness and dizziness that exists in there which go beyond politics and into areas of religion, race, culture, economics, human weaknesses, and human strengths.

But at the end of it all, and as the dust settles, we who have been watching from our ringside seats should come away with renewed appreciation for the power of democracy as it is exercised in America, where the constitution is constantly challenged, where the voice of the people must be heard, and where the system guarantees that it is the people who will continue to choose their leaders, and not the other way around.

Reminds me of my first brush with free speech quotes, where the American boasts to his Russian friend in the old-time East vs West days, that: “In my country I can call my president anything I want to without fear of being jailed.”

“So what?” his communist friend replies, “In my country I can call your president anything I want too, and get applauded for it.”

With what took place this week I couldn't help comparing these extraordinary sequence of events to past elections in America, and reflecting on past presidents who have taken my fancy and who impressed me the most.

I started paying attention to the race for the White House during the 1960 campaign when John F Kennedy (JFK) took on Richard Nixon in a race that went down to the finish line, almost a tie, with Kennedy edging out his rival by 118,550 votes in the popular count.

This was as exciting a race as any and produced the same emotional responses — although much more controlled — as we have witnessed in 2020.

As a young boy, unexposed to US politics, my preference had been for Nixon. Perhaps because he was the vice-president, I thought he deserved a chance to be president, and he was the number two man to a war hero whose name and title spurred great enthusiasm. That hero was General Dwight Eisenhower, supreme commander of the allied forces that forced victory in World War II, and whose election slogan, 'I like Ike' (referring to “Ike”, Eisenhower's nickname), became one of the most celebrated in the history of US elections.

Nixon showed gumption after losing to Kennedy to come back after being written off, winning the election in 1968 and again in 1972.

As president, his top achievement, for me, was when he went beyond borders and broke barriers with his visit to China in 1972, which eventually led to diplomatic relations between the two nations. He followed this up with a visit to the Soviet Union later that year, where he initiated détente and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with US rival Leonid Brezhnev, general secretary of the Communist Party.

In the meantime, Kennedy won me over with his youth, his oratory, his class, and his beautiful wife Jackie, who transformed the White House into the Camelot of American dreams.

In 1962 he came so close to Jamaica when he eye butted Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev over the Cuba Missile Crisis, 90 miles away from our island, and won the battle of wills over the Soviet Union.

His tragic assassination in Dallas on November 22, 1963 has left a larger than life image of John F Kennedy among the line-up of American presidents. Who can forget those painful memories of Jackie crying over and over again, “Jack, oh, Jack,” while cradling her husband in her lap as the presidential limo sped off to nearby Parkland Memorial Hospital. Neither can we forget Jackie, still wearing her blood-stained dress, standing beside JFK's successor, Lynden B Johnson (LBJ) on Air Force One, with LBJ's swearing-in ceremony taking place in the cabin of the plane that was departing for Washington with the body of America's slain president, while a sobbing and unbelieving world watched.

Enter LBJ, one of my other favourite presidents.

He and his wife, “Lady Bird Johnson”, were never close socially to the Kennedys, but the two men formed a powerful political duo in the White House, with LBJ following up on Kennedy's Civil Rights Bill draft to sign it into action in a famous moment in history in 1964.

LBJ was the opposite to the sophisticated Kennedy. Rangy and casual, his Texas accent and ranch presented an image of a cowboy who was determined, fast-tracked, not held down by details, and was said to carry on meetings with his top aides even as he sat on the men's lavatory.

He had visited Jamaica as vice-president when he represented Kennedy and the USA at our Independence ceremonies in 1962, and was a bit 'fresh' when he couldn't be found. He was hosting a dinner for friends when he should have been at the National Stadium, and they had to send a helicopter to whisk him in to his place just in time for the start of the ceremonies.

Now Ronald Reagan was different. A smooth Hollywood star in his own right, he moved smoothly into the role of chief executive with accomplished and familiar grace. He had a smile and a humour that attracted people to him, and a self-confidence that buoyed him through all the many trials and challenges faced by any leader of the free world.

For me, one of his most memorable jokes was when, while confronting questions from a younger debating opponent about his age, he quipped: “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience.” This remark generated applause and laughter, even from his opponent, William Mondale himself.

I always admired those pictures of Reagan and his wife Nancy walking together, sharing smiles together, and obviously depending and leaning on each other.

In 1981, after an attempted assassination on his life, and lying on the hospital bed, the old Hollywood actor greeted his wife with, “Honey, I forgot to duck.”

Now enter Barack Obama. My wife and I went up to Florida in November 2008 to witness his election victory. “Bama” was my most favourite president and, perhaps, the world's choice for number one. His phenomenal achievement of just being elected would have been enough to secure his place in our hearts and in our history. When he finally visited Jamaica and stepped off Air Force One at Norman Manley International Airport, our spirits soared. For his all too brief eight years in office we too had our Camelot. Obama, the first and only black chief executive, in my mind, takes the gold as the man who best fitted into the role of president of the USA, fulfilling all the demands of that position for dignity, alertness, pride, clarity, leadership, resoluteness, impartiality, and grace. He was president, not of white, black, or blue America, but of all America. We may never see his likes again.

Lance Neita is a public relations professional and writer. He is the author of the book In Partnership with Jamaica, the story of Kaiser Aluminum's 50-year partnership with Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lanceneita@hotmail.com.