We are without standing in our own country

I am of the age to recall the days when I could travel to the United Kingdom and Canada without the necessity of a visa. Hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans have travelled to these countries or have settled there and become responsible citizens over many decades. Unfortunately a few Jamaicans have acted in inappropriate ways as miscreants or criminals and have served to bring all of us into disrepute and therefore subjected to the kind of intense scrutiny which the visa requirement seeks to satisfy. Of course, this is their right so to do, and we can do precious little about it. It is quite another matter when your own nation turns around and takes the same position in relation to its citizens.

Our system of governance and those who lead institutions in both the public and private sectors have decided to use the same principle adopted by the overseas nations and to decide that, based on the antisocial activities of a few, as a people, we are not trustworthy and are to be subjected to restraints and hurdles which are not unlike the requirement for a visa for access to service. The major difference, of course, is that once you have the visa from a foreign nation you may not need to go through the hoops for another five to 10 years. While, here is Jamaica, we have so fine-tuned the process that just about every transaction one needs to do with government and many private sector institutions is a process of citizen frustration and harassment.

Those who fine-tune our oppressive bureaucracy are able to take every infraction against the system and make of it a philosophy and additional law and red tape to make life more difficult for citizens. In recent days I have sat in the bank waiting to be served for up to two hours, and I hear very clearly the anger and frustration of customers who not only have to wait an excessively long time to be served but, when they get to the counter, have to receive information as to what they would need to do to change the name of someone in their account. Anyone who has tried to open an account with a bank, even one with which they already have accounts, knows the things that they are told that they need to make such a transaction. Not only do expletives abound when people run up against such restrictions, but the level of anger which citizens express stops short, at times, of being violent.

Just a few months ago I was checking with a young man going to open a bank account as we tried to rehearse the checklist of the things he needed, conscious of the fact that he would face all kinds of hurdles. As anticipated, he was sent back to come with some additional certifying document to begin his life with a banking relationship.

After moving from an address for almost 18 years and trying to get my statements from financial institutions sent to my current address, and turning up with two pieces of national identification, I was told that I needed to have come with a utility bill. Not having any utility bills coming in my name the institution's plan 'A' cannot work for me. As plan 'B' I would have to go and get a letter from a justice of the peace and come back. God knows what else I will be told then. Clearly, I have no locus standi as a person and a citizen of this country, so someone else must always vouch for me before our public and private institutions can deal with me.

As one who occupies some public space in this nation and encountering all this red tape in matters related to my own money, which I did not steal or acquire by trading in drugs, I can only wonder what the majority of citizens in this country who have no public profile suffer at the hands of those responsible for governance and our public and private institutions. We need no imagination to realise who are the people most affected by these regulations. And we wonder why there is so much anger in our society. We cannot simply dismiss the anger manifested today as a legacy of slavery, as it is being reinforced and fostered in the contemporary structuring of the society.

At the same time it is not only a question of what happens when citizens turn up to do business with our institutions but the extent to which due regard is shown to citizens by demonstrating respect for all by paying them the courtesy of consulting and sharing information on matters that will affect their life and livelihood. We have had a political culture in which governments believe that they do not have to interface with citizens regarding plans for project development. In this regard, we may cite the significant improvements which have been undertaken by way of roadwork in Kingston and in Portmore. Why was it necessary to create so much animosity among the business and residential communities on Constant Spring Road, Hagley Park Road, the Three Miles community, and now in sections of Portmore, which is leading members of the business community to contemplate legal action against the authorities? These are not just rabble-rousers and troublemakers, but individuals with an investment in our economic survival.

We are familiar with the roadblocks regarding roads and the lack of water which usually result in a representative of national or local government turning up to announce that a contract is to be signed shortly or has been signed to address the matter to pacify people. Things need not get to that level of outrage and animosity for people to receive the respect that they are due. We have seen echoes of this in relation to the demolition of the Constant Spring Market, the Cockpit Country dispute, the Port Royal development, and the displaced tenants on the Bernard Lodge lands. Intervention after tempers have flared may alleviate the situation but will leave its residual impact.

I am a part of a WhatsApp group in the community in which I live, and I am aghast to hear of how some members speak in terms of the social issues which confront us as a society. It is a case of us and them. The social problems which we face are because of bad choices which the perceived social miscreants have made, chief among them are those who are manifesting a life of criminality, so all we need to do is take them out one by one. There are those few sobering voices which point out that for every one you take out in this way as the end game, two more are waiting in the wings. So we fool ourselves with the notion that we have nothing to do with what is happening that is threatening the life of our society. The reality is that those who are privileged and enjoy the limited benefits which this society has to offer are blind to the realities with which the majority of people live.

When was it that we became such violent and antisocial creatures that we can no longer deal directly with the staff of public and private sector institutions that we have to be relegated to being processed by a security guard? If the security guard is the first line of interface with the staff of any institution it makes a statement to customers and clients how we are perceived. When did security guards receive training as customer service agents for institutions? I recall the shake-up that took place among the staff in a large hospital in the US at which I was an intern-chaplain when the new administrator arrived. He determined that people entering the hospital's lobby must be met by a senior member of staff who knows the services offered by the institution, the hospital policy on many matters, has familiarity with the senior staff in the various departments, and, above all, represents to the visitors the best of its mission statement and core values. Of course, it was considered infra dig for someone above the most junior staff to sit at the receptionist desk.

We sometimes hear data in relation to Jamaica's rating as a place for foreign investors to do business, and we appreciate the significance of this for our country. Nevertheless, we who are citizens must pose the question: When will that factor increase in our favour as it relates to the daily round of activities? Perhaps our leaders in politics, business, commerce, and service delivery must awaken to the sense of alienation and anger which pervades this society. It does not take very much for anger to find expression in acts of violence in children and adults alike. Ask our teachers and they will tell you what they experience among children in school today. In the interaction in the public space, just watch how easily it is for people to become angry and violent towards each other. We can convince ourselves that our crime statistics, and murder rate in particular, are simply expressions of antisocial gang activity, but when we factor in domestic violence we recognise that things are not just that simple.

Our social scientists have taught us how dysfunctional families which lack cohesion and fail to generate a sense of belonging among its members generate anger and other destructive and dysfunctional dynamics among its members. The same is true for communities and nations. The late Bishop of Jamaica Neville deSouza never failed to highlight for this nation the destructive consequences for a nation's failure to generate a sense of belonging among its members, as in his famous statement:

“…[A]s long as injustice and inequity and exploitation remain, as long as a man may work for his whole life and, yet, die almost as he was born, as long as he has no hope, so long will he have no love for that society, so long will he seek to destroy it because he sees it as belonging to others.”

In a few days there will be a debate in the Parliament regarding the extension of the state of emergency in several locations, and statistics — real or projected — will be placed on the table. So too will there be arguments regarding the level of effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the state of emergency in arresting crime. What will not feature much in the debate is the fact that the state of emergency, by its very nature, involves the suspension of the fundamental rights of citizens and how this impacts the life of residents. The individuals most impacted by its implementation are young males, and here I dare to say young black males with all the emotional heat and debate which such identification conjures up. Already marginalised in many ways, protracted suspension of their rights will never generate love for this nation, party loyalists and activists exempted.

A few years ago there was a poll done among young people which sought to elicit a response to a basic question of whether they would prefer to migrate or to live in Jamaica. The result at the time indicated that a majority would choose to migrate. At the time, there was a feeling that it had to do with the perceived opportunities which migration would offer. I wonder today what that research would show and whether the sentiments are stronger today than before, and to what extent the element of marginalisation and sense of estrangement as citizens of this country would play into the data.

It takes more than the opportunistic promotion of the achievements of a world-class athlete, such as Usain Bolt, or Toni-Ann Singh, current Miss World, to generate a lasting sense of pride and belonging among our citizens. How our system of governance and the way the life of the society is structured must convey to all classes a sense of respect, belonging, and a nation that works in their interest. Unfortunately, the pendulum is swinging too far away from this state of well-being. It is, therefore, my hope for 2020 that our leaders in various spheres will step out of their cocoon and smell the coffee and restore the balance before it is too late.

Howard Gregory is Anglican bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as well as archbishop of the Province of the West Indies, primate and

metropolitan.